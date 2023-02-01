Read full article on original website
aroundptown.com
Panthers Fall In Double OT
The basketball Panthers came up just short on Friday night as Sherrard held on to defeat EP 62-59 in a double overtime affair in Sherrard. EP’s Jack Minssen had a three-ball graze the front of the rim at the final buzzer that would have tied the contest. EP’s Caleb...
aroundptown.com
IHSA Regional: Lady Panthers To Host Riverdale
The EP Lady Panthers will host Riverdale in a first round IHSA Regional game on Saturday, February 11th. Ironically the two teams will play their final regular season game against each other on Monday the 6th in Port Byron. The Saturday game time as not been determined. The Panthers earned...
St. Ambrose women's basketball coach no longer on staff
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The St. Ambrose University women's basketball team is slated to celebrate Senior Day on Saturday, but they'll be without their head coach when they do. According to school Athletic Director Mike Holmes, Krista Van Hauen is no longer the women's basketball head coach. Van Hauen was...
aroundptown.com
PAHS: Prophetstown’s Bowling Alley History
How many bowling alleys do you remember being in Prophetstown? Do you remember where they were located or any idea about what they are now? In his most recent look back at the history of Prophetstown, the Prophetstown Area Historical Society’s Fred South take a local look back at bowling alleys.
Does Team Illinois have an advantage in the Tug Fest? Here's what an expert found
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — The future of the Tug Fest is still up in the air as the two sides of the river debate whether or not Illinois has a natural advantage in the annual interstate competition. "We haven't won within the last decade, even once, in LeClaire. So...
KCRG.com
Missing Dubuque teens found in Wisconsin
GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - 14-year-old Emily Dudney and 15-year-old Lilana Carey have been found. Dudney and Carey had previously been missing from Hillcrest Family Services in Dubuque. They were found by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in Cassville, Wisconsin on February 2nd. Both teenagers have been turned over...
KWQC
1 injured in car versus bicycle crash in Sterling
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is in critical condition following a bicycle versus car crash in Sterling early Thursday night. Sterling officers were dispatched just after 6 p.m. to 1st Avenue and Wallace Street, police said in a media release. According to police, a bicycle ridden by a 40-year-old...
tourcounsel.com
CherryVale Mall | Shopping mall in Rockford, Illinois
CherryVale Mall (originally The Mall at Cherryvale) is a shopping mall in Rockford, Illinois, along its border with Cherry Valley. Located at the intersection of US 20, Interstate 39, and Interstate 90, the two-story mall is the largest shopping mall in northern Illinois outside of suburban Chicago. Along with being...
WIFR
Truck hits tree on intersection of Meridian rd. and Blacklaws rd.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 9:30 this morning Northwest First Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department responded to an incident of a pickup truck colliding with a tree on the intersection of Blacklaws road and Meridian road. According to first responders, one man sustained minor injuries. The crash was...
OnlyInYourState
The Amazing Iowa Restaurant You Can Only Get To By Boat
One of the best restaurants in Le Claire, Iowa is also its best-kept secret. The fancy, Victorian-style dining room makes you feel like you’re in the lap of luxury. For breakfast, you’ll be served an assortment of delicate pastries. For lunch, hearty barbecue sandwiches await. For dinner, the dining room pulls out all the stops with delicious plated meals. So why have you never heard of it? Because it takes place on the Mississippi river, aboard the Riverboat Twilight. Unlike so many other river cruises, the Riverboat Twilight is a full-day affair – and you can even take a two-day cruise with multiple meals! It’s the best dinner cruise in Iowa, featuring stunning views and delectable food in an unforgettable atmosphere – and there is only one way to experience it.
KWQC
Madison Russo new findings, February
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Additional information has been seized in relation to the Madison Russo cancer scam. Previously, TV6 had obtained a search warrant on Jan. 25 that revealed several items seized from Russo’s Bettendorf apartment. Now, additional information has been seized in the case. Court records filed on...
nrgmediadixon.com
Bicyclist in Critical Condition Following Collision With a Car Thursday Evening
On Thursday evening, the Sterling Police responded to a car versus bicycle accident that occurred at the intersection of 1st Avenue and Wallace Street. Officers say a bicycle ridden by 40-year-old Roddy Tedder of Sterling was traveling northbound on the sidewalk of the 1st Avenue Bridge. Tedder than reportedly left the sidewalk and traveled into the eastern lane of 1st Avenue and directly into the path of a northbound vehicle. 40-year-old Vincent Lombardo of Rock Falls drove this vehicle. The vehicle and the bicycle collided.
Dixon Illinois Man Hits 100mph Trying to Escape From Cops, Didn’t End so Good
After being pulled over for a traffic violation, this fella from Dixon, IL took off and hit speeds of 100mph! MyStateline. The Ogle County Sheriff’s Department had a man take off from them and completely lose control! Cody Lorenzen was supposed to stop and pull over for officers, but decided to play Dukes of Hazard and try to take off and lose them. Well he lost them and then lost "it" as in lost control.
WIFR
Rockford auto shop fire causes thousands in damage
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Heavy smoke billowed from an auto shop on Kilburn Avenue in Rockford late Thursday morning as crews worked to control a fire. Employees from State Line Auto Parts tell 23 News the fire started when a worker was cutting a piece of metal that threw a spark.
William Jones, man charged in Pinnon’s murder, now in custody, police confirm
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford police tweeted early Saturday morning William Jones, the man charged with the murder of Peggy Anderson at Pinnon’s in early January, is now reportedly in custody in Huntsville, Alabama. Police went on to state in the tweet that a full news release will be issued later Saturday morning. The Madison […]
Dixon man speeds away from police at 100 mph, crashes
LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say Cody Lorenzen, 31, fled from officers at speeds over 100 mph after they tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, resulting in a crash that left him with serious injuries. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department, deputies tried to stop Lorenzen’s gray Mazda in the […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Ogle Deputies Say Dixon Driver Attempted to Flee at Over 100 mph from a Traffic Stop Before Crashing and Sustaining Serious Injuries
Shortly before 3:00 am on Tuesday, Ogle County Deputies attempted to catch up to a vehicle to conduct a traffic stop for an equipment violation while in the 3,000 block of S. Lowden Road and the vehicle, a Mazda sped off at a high rate of speed. Deputies observed the...
nrgmediadixon.com
Deputies say Driver Crossed the Centerline and Collided With an Ogle County Plow Truck and Other Vehicle, Injuring Two
On Wednesday February 1, Ogle County Deputies, along with Stillman Valley EMS, Lynn-Scott-Rock EMS, and Byron EMS, responded to the 10,000 block of East Illinois Route 72 for the report of a three-vehicle accident. During an initial investigation, Deputies discovered a Jeep Wrangler, driven by 18-year-old Harvey Pollock of Davis...
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Authorities Warn of Fake Money Found Locally
Authorities in Rock Falls says a fake $20 bill was found locally, Tuesday. It is suggested you protect your customers and yourself by checking your cash and training your staff. Tips to help:. -Be sure to check all incoming $20 bills carefully and remember fake bills can come in any...
