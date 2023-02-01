Three people were hospitalized after an SUV collided with a semi tractor-trailer late Thursday west of Garden Plain. Troopers say the crash was reported shortly before 6 p.m. near the intersection of 263rd Street West and U.S. Highway 54 when the northbound Chevy Silverado was hit by the eastbound semi. Both the driver and the single passenger in the Chevy were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The driver was identified as 16-year-old Wyatt Sobba of Mount Hope, and the passenger was an unidentified juvenile. The semi’s driver, a 24-year-old Wichita man, was hospitalized as a precaution.

GARDEN PLAIN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO