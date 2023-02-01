Read full article on original website
Coaching Bulldog backs is latest challenge and opportunity for Tony Hughes
(Interview by Steve Robertson) Truly, there cannot be much about the college game he does not already know. So when Tony Hughes calls his newest role with Mississippi State challenging? Now that is news. Good news, too, for both program and coach in this latest Bulldog football responsibility with running...
Bulldog defense slows down explosive Missouri offense in big win at the Hump
As good as Mississippi State’s defense has been this year, Missouri has been equally as good on the offensive end. The Tigers came to Starkville on Saturday averaging 83 points per game. That is second in the SEC behind Alabama by just .1 point. The Tigers lead the league in field goal percentage (49%), assists (18) and assists/turnover ratio (1.51). They’re also second in the league in 3-point percentage (36%).
Greg Knox excited to be back home at Mississippi State
Mississippi State has the two winningest coaches in the history of the program currently coaching the Bulldogs. Sure, it was just one game a piece for Greg Knox and Zach Arnett, but it’s notable nonetheless. Knox ran the program for the Bulldogs shortly after Dan Mullen left to take the head coaching position at Florida back in 2017 and led MSU to a TaxSlayer Bowl victory over Louisville and Lamar Jackson before heading off to join Mullen in Gainesville. Arnett led State to a win on January 2 this year over Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
WATCH: Chris Jans, Tolu Smith and Tyler Stevenson recap win over Missouri
Mississippi State (15-8 overall, 3-7 in the SEC) handled Missouri 63-52 on Saturday night to win its third straight game. The Bulldogs got 25 points and 12 rebounds from Tolu Smith while DJ Jeffries, Tyler Stevenson and Cameron Matthews each chipped in 10 points. Following the win, head coach Chris Jans along with Smith and Stevenson met with the media to recap the victory at Humphrey Coliseum.
Diamond Dog scrimmage #5 stats and notes
Mississippi State spring training scrimmage stats and notes Feb. 4. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Friend back to Mississippi roots
Mississippi State fans have coveted the services of Will Friend since he was a high school prospect at Neshoba Central High School. Friend opted to seek his college football future across state lines, but at long last Friend is in maroon and white. Charged with coaching the interior offensive linemen, Friend is back in his home state and ready to help Mississippi State reach new heights.
Wait, what!? Twitter user says Phil no MSU weather grad
Mississippi State’s Professional Meteorology Concentration program got a little shoutout on Groundhog Day. Josh Breslow, a digital journalist at LiveNow Fox based in Orlando, tweeted out to his followers that Punxsutawney Phil did NOT graduate from MSU despite what is listed on the groundhog’s resume. He also tagged Ginger Zee, of ABC’s Good Morning America, who retweeted the post.
Mississippi State University receives $16.5 million gift
Mississippi State University has announced a $16.5 million gift from Michael and Valarie Hall will support the mechanical engineering program as well as a student-athlete development. The largest portion of the gift directs $15 million toward the Bagley College of Engineering to elevate the Department of Mechanical Engineering with multiple...
Louisville body identified as Montevious Goss
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities confirmed the body found Monday in Louisville is that of Montevious Goss, Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness confirmed Wednesday morning. Railroad workers found the body shortly after noon in a wooded area between Railroad Avenue and South Church Avenue. The police chief said multiple law...
Child Molestation and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
EDDIE MOWDY, 59, of Philadelphia, Molestation – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $0. ELIZABETH PARKER, 22, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $600. CEDRIC GRANT ROGERS, 41, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License – DUI, No...
$50K lottery ticket purchased in Tupelo
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone purchased a lottery ticket worth $50,000 in Tupelo. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced the following on Wednesday, Feb. 1:. “A $50,000 Powerball® winning ticket was purchased at Sprint Mart #38 on West Main Street in Tupelo from the Monday, Jan. 30, drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. The player did not purchase the Power Play option for an additional $1, or they would have won $100,000.”
Man acquitted of murder after claiming self defense
STARKVILLE — An Oktibbeha County jury acquitted a Starkville man on Wednesday of a first-degree murder charge. Johnny Harris, 65, claimed self defense in the June 19, 2020, stabbing death of Elbert Vaughn, 56, at the Roselawn Terrace apartment complex on South Montgomery Street. A circuit court jury deliberated less than an hour after the two day trial before delivering the verdict.
Columbus leaders look at options for city garbage removal
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Recent pick-up problems have Columbus leaders looking at all options for garbage removal in the city. At a work session today, the City Council got an idea of how much it might cost if they decided to get the city itself back into the trash pick-up business.
Mall at Barnes Crossing | Shopping mall in Tupelo, Mississippi
Mall at Barnes Crossing is a super regional shopping mall located northeast of downtown Tupelo, Mississippi. It is managed and partially owned by David Hocker & Associates and is home to over 90 specialty shops, 5 anchor store tenants, an 8-screen Cinemark movie theater, and a 600-seat food court. The anchor stores are Barnes & Noble, Jos. A. Bank, JCPenney, Ulta Beauty, 2 Belk stores, Cinemark, and Dick's Sporting Goods.
Starkville man found guilty for 2021 shooting will serve 30 years in jail
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Starkville was found guilty for a shooting that happened in 2021. Gregory Davis was found guilty of one count of aggravated assault with a weapon and one count of possession of a weapon by a felon. Davis was arrested in April of...
Another popular retail store closing in Mississippi
A popular retail chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Mississippi, according to local sources. Read on to learn more. According to Daily Journal, the popular retail clothing store H&M will be closing another one of their Mississippi store locations.
One hurt in collision involving two vehicles in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving two vehicles. The incident happened on Highway 12 in Lowndes County on Friday, February 03, 2023, at approximately 6:27 p.m. A Lexus traveling westbound on Highway 12 collided with a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling eastbound on Highway...
Fire completely destroys storage shed in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A storage shed went up in flames Friday morning in Lowndes County. The fire happened on Sand Road at about 8 a.m. Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin said the one-room shed was a total loss. There was no power to the building. Volunteer...
