Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Montana
Montana is one of the frontier states that still have a reputation for adventure and wonder. This is especially true when it comes to wildlife and natural beauty. In fact, the name “Montana” actually comes from a Spanish word that means “mountainous”! Like many states with a lot of natural beauty, however, there are a lot of extremes. Whether it’s the landscape or the weather, Montana is a land of extremes. Today, we are going to be taking a look at this amazing state to determine the coldest temperature ever recorded in Montana. Let’s get started!
Montana takes a stand against livestock-related crimes with new bill
HELENA, MT. - In Montana, a new bill has been proposed to help protect livestock against criminals. The 68th Legislature of Montana has passed a bill called HB 159.1 which changes the laws related to the Livestock Crimestoppers Act. The bill transfers the duties of the Livestock Crimestoppers Commission to the Department of Livestock. This is important because the department will now be the only entity responsible for administrating the Livestock Crimestoppers Program.
New Montana Documentary Series To Debut on Showtime
This long-standing issue has been a problem in Montana for years and is finally getting national recognition. Montana is a state where many folks don't believe there's much to fix, but if you read the news, there is a problem that needs all of our help. The problem is the growing epidemic of missing and murdered indigenous women. Native American women have been disappearing for years, but until recently, there has been no national news about the subject.
Not So Great: The Ranking of the Dirtiest Cities in Montana
Montana may be full of a lot of beautiful places, but there are a few places that don't really fit that description. Some towns in Montana are downright dirty. Here's a list of the dirtiest towns in Montana. Most of the pictures of Montana shared on social media show snow-capped...
Massive Opportunity, Popular Small Town BBQ Spot Up For Sale
Have you ever wanted to own your own restaurant with a built-in clientele and a fantastic reputation? Here's your opportunity. When people think of Montana, delicious BBQ doesn't often come to mind. You'd be surprised to learn that many fantastic BBQ spots can be found throughout Montana. Whether you are in the mood for pulled pork, ribs, or whatever your heart desires, there are BBQ joints that will be perfect for you.
Passing the smell test: Neighbors, lawmakers want pot industry to keep the smell inside
Some likened the smell to flowers or described it as “floral.” Other said the stench is like a skunk that won’t leave. Depending on where you live and what direction the wind blows, the smell of marijuana growers is ruining some neighborhoods, according to Rep. Jedidiah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, who wants pot cultivators to install air […] The post Passing the smell test: Neighbors, lawmakers want pot industry to keep the smell inside appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Facts Are Facts. Montanan’s Are Top 10 Rudest For This
Well, well, it's not just a personal opinion anymore when there is a poll to back it up. You can't argue with the facts, right?. How do you decide which states have the rudest drivers? A poll produced by Insurify for 2022 shows what factors are used to figure out what states have the rudest drivers.
Things I Hope the Spy Balloon Didn’t See in Montana
By now I'm sure you heard about the object multiple sources have confirmed is a Chinese spy satellite that hovered above Montana, for the sake of simplicity I'll refer to it as a "spy balloon" because that makes it sound less scary to me. I'm trying to focus on less-troubling...
Western Montana winter precipitation report
As we slowly grind our way through winter, let’s look at the current snowpack in western Montana and what that means to the water basins. As of January 31st, the Month to Date Precipitation across Montana is generally below the 1991-2020 average, but not by much. January snowfall in...
The Top 12 Words And Phrases That Should Be Banned In Montana.
It seems that every few years there are new phrases or words that become very popular. Growing up in the 80s', we had phrases like "Totally Awesome", "Totally Rad", and "Like, Totally". Nowadays we've become so lazy, that instead of actually saying the whole word we just started abbreviating them. Words such as deets, totes, and apps have replaced actual words like details, totally, and appetizers.
Montanans Will Be Delighted By This Iconic Drink
After a long day of work or if you are meeting up with friends for an adult beverage, this iconic drink is a perfect choice. Montana is known for several popular food items, including huckleberries and pork chop sandwiches, but what about beverages? Montana is passionate when it comes to adult beverages. Everywhere you go in Montana, you can find a craft brewery or a distillery in many cities and towns. So what is Montana's most iconic beverage?
progressivegrocer.com
A Look Inside Montana’s 1st Whole Foods Market
Whole Foods Market has cut the ribbon on its newest location, marking its first foray into the state of Montana. The 31,718-square-foot store in Bozeman was designed with outdoor adventure in mind and features a modern, earthy look with exposed wood beams, high ceilings and large paneled windows overlooking the nearby mountains.
Dateline NBC Episode Will Focus on Slain Montana Deputy
A new episode of Dateline on NBC will tell the story of Montana Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty in 2017. Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore was shot and killed on May 16, 2017, while in pursuit of a vehicle near mile marker 109 on Highway 287 near Three Forks. Moore was a member of the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for Central Valley Fire Department in Belgrade, MT, and the Three Forks Fire Department in Three Forks. Deputy Moore was a husband and father of three children. He was 42 years old.
rmef.org
Info Sought on Northern Montana Elk Poaching Incident
Authorities are looking for information linked to an elk poaching incident that took place on January 27, 2023, on the Blackfeet Nation Reservation in northern Montana. The Blackfeet Fish and Wildlife Department reports someone dumped and wasted an elk on Raemaker Road on Valier Highway 358. If you have any...
Discount grocery chain opens another new Montana store
A large discount grocery warehouse store recently opened another new location in Montana. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Chef's Store, a fast-growing warehouse-style supermarket, opened its newest Montana location in Helena, according to local sources.
Reactions To The Chinese Spy Balloon Over Montana: Shoot It Down?
Montana, and the rest of the country, is freaking out about this Chinese spy balloon that's been hovering overhead for the last few days. Rightfully so. No matter your political stance, everyone wants to know 'where is the Chinese spy balloon now' and 'did the US shoot down the Chinese spy balloon?'.
Where Can You Put a Tiny House in Montana?
A recent article in U.S. News and World Report forecasts what the 2023 housing market will look like for millennials and Gen Z. As many have reported, low inventory, high prices, and low mortgage rates have created a market that is difficult to break into. The problem, according to the experts cited in the article, isn't going to improve anytime soon. The article also acknowledges that potential buyers may need "extra creativity for those looking to buy in the next year."
Greater Idaho movement picking up steam as Idaho introduces legislation to begin discussions
House Joint Memorial 1 was introduced to Idaho’s House of Representatives on Wednesday, according to a KOIN 6 article written by Jashayla Pettigrew on Thursday, Feb. 2. The legislation would start discussions between Oregon and Idaho Legislatures about the Greater Idaho movement, which includes moving 15 eastern counties within the Idaho border.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
cowboystatedaily.com
When Chinese Spy Balloon Flew Over Crook County, Wyomingites Wanted To Shoot It Down
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A mysterious Chinese balloon that was spotted high over Montana and passed over Crook County in Wyoming this week has military experts in the Cowboy State puzzled. “It makes no sense at all,” retired FE Warren Air Force Base Commander Tucker...
Cat Country 102.9
Billings, MT
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0