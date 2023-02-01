ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Montana

Montana is one of the frontier states that still have a reputation for adventure and wonder. This is especially true when it comes to wildlife and natural beauty. In fact, the name “Montana” actually comes from a Spanish word that means “mountainous”! Like many states with a lot of natural beauty, however, there are a lot of extremes. Whether it’s the landscape or the weather, Montana is a land of extremes. Today, we are going to be taking a look at this amazing state to determine the coldest temperature ever recorded in Montana. Let’s get started!
MONTANA STATE
Edy Zoo

Montana takes a stand against livestock-related crimes with new bill

HELENA, MT. - In Montana, a new bill has been proposed to help protect livestock against criminals. The 68th Legislature of Montana has passed a bill called HB 159.1 which changes the laws related to the Livestock Crimestoppers Act. The bill transfers the duties of the Livestock Crimestoppers Commission to the Department of Livestock. This is important because the department will now be the only entity responsible for administrating the Livestock Crimestoppers Program.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

New Montana Documentary Series To Debut on Showtime

This long-standing issue has been a problem in Montana for years and is finally getting national recognition. Montana is a state where many folks don't believe there's much to fix, but if you read the news, there is a problem that needs all of our help. The problem is the growing epidemic of missing and murdered indigenous women. Native American women have been disappearing for years, but until recently, there has been no national news about the subject.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Massive Opportunity, Popular Small Town BBQ Spot Up For Sale

Have you ever wanted to own your own restaurant with a built-in clientele and a fantastic reputation? Here's your opportunity. When people think of Montana, delicious BBQ doesn't often come to mind. You'd be surprised to learn that many fantastic BBQ spots can be found throughout Montana. Whether you are in the mood for pulled pork, ribs, or whatever your heart desires, there are BBQ joints that will be perfect for you.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Passing the smell test: Neighbors, lawmakers want pot industry to keep the smell inside

Some likened the smell to flowers or described it as “floral.” Other said the stench is like a skunk that won’t leave. Depending on where you live and what direction the wind blows, the smell of marijuana growers is ruining some neighborhoods, according to Rep. Jedidiah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, who wants pot cultivators to install air […] The post Passing the smell test: Neighbors, lawmakers want pot industry to keep the smell inside appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Western Montana winter precipitation report

As we slowly grind our way through winter, let’s look at the current snowpack in western Montana and what that means to the water basins. As of January 31st, the Month to Date Precipitation across Montana is generally below the 1991-2020 average, but not by much. January snowfall in...
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

The Top 12 Words And Phrases That Should Be Banned In Montana.

It seems that every few years there are new phrases or words that become very popular. Growing up in the 80s', we had phrases like "Totally Awesome", "Totally Rad", and "Like, Totally". Nowadays we've become so lazy, that instead of actually saying the whole word we just started abbreviating them. Words such as deets, totes, and apps have replaced actual words like details, totally, and appetizers.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Montanans Will Be Delighted By This Iconic Drink

After a long day of work or if you are meeting up with friends for an adult beverage, this iconic drink is a perfect choice. Montana is known for several popular food items, including huckleberries and pork chop sandwiches, but what about beverages? Montana is passionate when it comes to adult beverages. Everywhere you go in Montana, you can find a craft brewery or a distillery in many cities and towns. So what is Montana's most iconic beverage?
MONTANA STATE
progressivegrocer.com

A Look Inside Montana’s 1st Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market has cut the ribbon on its newest location, marking its first foray into the state of Montana. The 31,718-square-foot store in Bozeman was designed with outdoor adventure in mind and features a modern, earthy look with exposed wood beams, high ceilings and large paneled windows overlooking the nearby mountains.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Dateline NBC Episode Will Focus on Slain Montana Deputy

A new episode of Dateline on NBC will tell the story of Montana Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty in 2017. Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore was shot and killed on May 16, 2017, while in pursuit of a vehicle near mile marker 109 on Highway 287 near Three Forks. Moore was a member of the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for Central Valley Fire Department in Belgrade, MT, and the Three Forks Fire Department in Three Forks. Deputy Moore was a husband and father of three children. He was 42 years old.
THREE FORKS, MT
rmef.org

Info Sought on Northern Montana Elk Poaching Incident

Authorities are looking for information linked to an elk poaching incident that took place on January 27, 2023, on the Blackfeet Nation Reservation in northern Montana. The Blackfeet Fish and Wildlife Department reports someone dumped and wasted an elk on Raemaker Road on Valier Highway 358. If you have any...
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Where Can You Put a Tiny House in Montana?

A recent article in U.S. News and World Report forecasts what the 2023 housing market will look like for millennials and Gen Z. As many have reported, low inventory, high prices, and low mortgage rates have created a market that is difficult to break into. The problem, according to the experts cited in the article, isn't going to improve anytime soon. The article also acknowledges that potential buyers may need "extra creativity for those looking to buy in the next year."
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Billings, MT
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy