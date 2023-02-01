ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Tim Masek
3d ago

Ya left to his mother, that's probly the reason he did it in the first place. no control over her kid

klkntv.com

UPDATE: Deputies arrest Lincoln woman after puppy left in ditch

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office rescued a puppy that was abandoned in a ditch along a road north of Lincoln. The sheriff’s office says the puppy, named Zeus, was found near 14th Street and McKelvie Road around 11:30 a.m. Friday. About 11 hours...
KETV.com

Large theatre fight prompts 'help an officer' call, teens arrested

OMAHA, Neb. — A 'help an officer' call ends with multiple teens arrested. It happened outside the Aksarben Cinema around 11 p.m. Friday. Police said they were originally called for a large group of teens fighting in a theater. The 'help an officer' call was just in case, officers...
thebestmix1055.com

Police apprehend all 7 suspects in Fremont man’s murder

Council Bluffs police said Thursday that all seven suspects wanted in the January death of a Fremont man are now in custody. Trebor Carman, 19 and Dontre Hudson, 20, were taken into custody in Omaha. Devin Adkins, 30, was arrested by the Shreveport (Louisiana) Police Department. Angelina Michaelson, 20, turned herself into authorities on Wednesday. Three other suspects, Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, 20; Traavon Thomas, 20; and Treianna Hudson, 20, were already in custody.
North Platte Telegraph

22-year-old killed in crash in Millard neighborhood

OMAHA — A 22-year-old Omaha man was killed in a crash early Thursday. Omaha police responded to a single-vehicle crash near 151st and Z streets shortly before 3 a.m. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. A 2007 Nissan...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Lincoln woman loses $18,000 in computer pop-up scam

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a computer pop-up scam where a woman lost $18,000. Wednesday evening a 56-year-old woman reported that she received a notice on her computer that it had been hacked and gave a number for her to call. According to LPD, the...
News Channel Nebraska

24-year-old Omahan pleads no contest to three felonies related to crash that killed Beemer woman

WEST POINT, Neb. – A 24-year-old Omaha man facing multiple charges related to the death of a northeast Nebraska woman has reached a plea agreement. At a pre-trial conference in Cuming County District Court on Thursday, Jacob Kenney and his attorney Stu Dornan stated that Kenney would plead no contest to motor vehicle homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and theft of over $5,000. All three charges are felonies.
KETV.com

Crime Stoppers: Armed robbery at Family Dollar

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery Sunday night at a Family Dollar. Around 8:30 p.m., the store near North 30th Street and Newport Avenue was hit by the robber as a manager was closing the store and in the process of counting money.
KETV.com

Omaha police identify 22-year-old victim of fatal crash Thursday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — A 22-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning, according to Omaha police. Around 2:57 a.m., officers responded to a crash near 151st and Z streets, authorities said. Omaha police said a Nissan Murano was traveling eastbound on Z Street, left the roadway and...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

West Omaha Target store reopens after shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Target store in west Omaha reopened its doors Thursday morning, two days after an armed man firing shots in the store was killed by an Omaha Police officer. The Target located near 180th and West Center Road told 6 News they would reopen at 10...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police investigate two crashes early Thursday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police responded to two crashes early Thursday morning. The first crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Police said a pickup truck rolled and ended up near a retaining wall in the parking lot of the Walgreens near 60th Street and Northwest Radial Highway. Investigators said no one was injured.
KETV.com

Uncle of Target shooting suspect says family tried to get him help

OMAHA, Neb. — Larry Derksen, Jr. says his nephew was troubled, and the family and law enforcement knew it. Omaha police said Joseph Jones, 32, was shot and killed by an Omaha police officer Tuesday inside the Target store in Southwest Omaha when Jones repeatedly refused commands to drop the rifle he was carrying.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police release images of Target store shooter

Semi crash on I-80 Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:11 PM UTC. A semi carrying organic peroxide crashed on I-80 near mile marker 293 during a period of freezing drizzle around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, and shut down the interstate between Shelton and Wood River for about 24 hours. Shooting arrests.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Woman Scammed Out Of $18,000

Lincoln Police say a 56 year old woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars after receiving a notice on her computer that she had been hacked. Captain Todd Kocian says she called the number for assistance and was told $18-thousand was withdrawn from her account to facilitate illegal activity.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

SUV crashes into Panda Garden in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An SUV has crashed into Panda Garden located near the Target on N. 48th Street in Lincoln. Emergency crews responded to a report of a vehicle into a building Friday just after 9:15 a.m. The front end of the vehicle can be seen inside the building....
LINCOLN, NE

