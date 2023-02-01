Read full article on original website
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 screen protectors in 2023
The Samsung Galaxy S23 packs the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2. And while it certainly improves the scratch resistance and drop protection of the 6.1-inch display, the glass is not invulnerable. So, if you are shelling out $800 and upgrading to the Galaxy S23, you'll want to ensure that its beautiful screen remains intact and scratch-free. A quick and relatively-affordable way to do that is by adding a screen protector.
Walmart is working on a new Chromecast competitor with Google TV
Google, Amazon, and Roku dominate the list of the best streaming devices worth your money. But in June 2021, retail giant Walmart surprised everyone by launching an Onn-branded 4K Android TV box for just $29, undercutting Google's Chromecast with Google TV (4K). In our review, we found the Onn Android TV to be as good as the Chromecast, though we were unsure about its software support. Surprisingly, Walmart regularly rolled out regular updates for the box, making it a great impulse buy as long as it was available. Now, the retail giant seems to be working on a new 4K Android TV box for launch later this year.
Elevate your Samsung S23 Ultra with Spigen’s exclusive new lineup of accessories
Whether you reserved a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, or it's on your to-buy list, you're going to need hardware to protect your new device. And if you're looking to do more than prevent your phone from getting busted, one of Spigen's three new S23 Ultra cases can augment your experience while keeping your tech protected in style. Spigen's cases regularly show up on roundups of our favorite accessories – like the best cases for the S22 and S22 Ultra – and for good reason. Through its partnership with Samsung, Spigen has an inside edge in designing custom features to support Samsung's new releases. This latest collection of cases and accessories brings updates to Spigen's classic lineup and introduces new features making their Android debut.
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy S22: Is the upgrade worth it?
The Samsung Galaxy S23 is poised to replace last year's model, but the minimal improvements don't make the S23 a must-have device. The slightly bigger battery is a nice touch, but if you have a perfectly good S22 right now, you don't need to upgrade.
Which Samsung Galaxy S23+ color should you buy?
With the debut of the Samsung Galaxy S23, the Android community can finally get its hands on what is sure to be one of the best Android phones of the year. If you have set your sights on the Galaxy S23+ for its larger screen and increased battery life, then all there is left to do is explore the colorways and pick the one that is going to reflect your own personal style. Samsung is giving you a variety of color options this year, and each has its own distinct feel.
Netflix explains exactly how it's going to ruin everyone's account-sharing good time
Piracy and account sharing have been the two biggest revenue killers for the best streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Disney+. In the last few years, we've seen Netflix take a hard stand against account sharing and dabbling with countermeasures to limit the practice. Those efforts are getting more and more serious, and while we've known that change is coming, it's been unclear exactly how this clampdown would look. We're now starting to get our first sense of these restrictions, as Netflix shares its device-blocking strategy for shared accounts.
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Google Pixel 7: The best for most
The Galaxy series is synonymous with power, utility, and all-around usability. The Galaxy S23 is its most powerful device yet with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and it is especially enticing to lovers of smaller phones.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra: Spot the difference on expert mode
The S23 Ultra finally brings Qualcomm's chips to the rest of the world. The Galaxy S23 Ultra isn't a massive upgrade over its predecessor, but...
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 wireless chargers in 2023
Samsung's newest flagship, the Galaxy S23, has all the power and performance you'd expect from a top-tier Samsung phone. Like its predecessor, the S23 supports wireless charging up to 15W, meaning you plop it down on a Qi wireless charger and juice up without having to plug in a cable.
Ring Video Doorbell 4 vs. Google Nest Doorbell (Battery, 2nd Gen): Which is right for you?
The Ring Video Doorbell 4 offers excellent performance and a handful of useful features, including its unique pre-roll recording. It features 1080p video with HDR, which uses a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio with a relatively narrow vertical field of view. While you can't position it to pick up both of your visitor's faces and all packages delivered, it's our favorite option for security, as it offers more reliable notifications than the Nest.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. Galaxy S23+: Large or larger?
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the king of large smartphones and makes excellent use of its size, packing in a massive battery, incredible cameras, and an S Pen. The phone remains largely the same as last year, but with a brand-new primary camera and a less curved display than last year's.
S Pen Fold Edition vs. S Pen Pro: What's the difference?
The S Pen Fold Edition finally allowed the Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 3 to reach their potential. While it lacks air gestures or remote command due to the absence of a battery, that doesn't matter. The best part of the S Pen is writing, drawing, and selecting text. This S Pen does all of that as well as the others.
Sonos expands Alexa integration to 27 new markets
Sonos makes some fabulous portable speakers, and they usually sell for a premium price too. Although the Sonos app allows you to stream music from an array of partners like TuneIn, Spotify, and SoundCloud, it's nice to have a voice assistant for added convenience. Sonos speakers boast Alexa integration, but only in a handful of markets. That's changing this year: customers in dozens of new regions will soon be able to enjoy the simple pleasure of shouting "Alexa!" to get answers, control smart home devices, and more.
Armor your Samsung S23 with screen protectors and cases from Whitestone Dome Glass
If you're lucky enough to get your hands on the new Samsung Galaxy S23, you'll also need some new protective gear to keep your new device looking flawless. With products certified by Samsung, Whitestone Dome Glass has exactly what you need to keep every facet of your phone in pristine condition.
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 cases: 10 surefire picks from our case connoisseur
No matter your style, your stability, or your luck, carrying around a naked Samsung Galaxy S23 is asking for trouble. And when you're carrying one of the best Android phones around in your pocket, it deserves all the extra purchase and protection you can give it. From thin and grippy to ruggedly handsome, there's a Galaxy S23 case out there that will speak perfectly to your tastes — and your budget!
Hurry and grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ for $500 for a limited time
Ahead of the Samsung Unpacked 2023 event, Samsung is slashing prices left and right, including for the Galaxy Tab S7+, its stellar 2020 tablet. Down to $500, this is pretty close to the lowest price point we've ever seen for this particular model.
Best Samsung Galaxy S23+ cases: The 11 most reliable cases you can buy today
Samsung's Galaxy S23+ has arrived, more practical and more manageable than the S23 Ultra while not being as limited as the "baby" S23. And with that 6.6-inch screen, the S23+ isn't too big, it isn't too small, it's just right — once you get a good case on it. No matter how good a naked phone feels, it's tempting karma and the last few years have shown us that we do not do that anymore. These Galaxy S23+ cases won't turn your phone into a tank, nor will they slip and slide out of your hands; they'll protect your digital lifeline and look darn good doing it. So once you're done preordering your Galaxy S23+, let's grab some cases before it arrives.
New OnePlus Pad images draw attention to giant rear camera, keyboard accessory
Rear cameras on even the best Android tablets tend to be of limited use. You might snap a picture or scan documents with them once every blue moon, but that's about it. That is unless you are okay with others judging you for taking photos using a tablet in public. This is also why most device makers don't focus on rear cameras on their tablets and, unlike smartphones, incorporate them without getting too innovative with their design. If this leaked OnePlus Pad render is anything to go by, OnePlus is all set to become an exception with its first tablet.
One UI 5.1 will bring co-editing to Samsung Notes on Google Meet calls
In revealing the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung also shined a light on one neat One UI 5.1 feature that will let fellow busy Galaxy phone and tablet owners collaborate over Google Meet and Samsung Notes.
This $449 Acer Chromebook 516 deal works hard and plays even harder
Acer's Chromebook 516 GE is a powerful machine with a 16-inch 120Hz display, anti-ghosting RGB keyboard, and support for all the major cloud gaming services. Whether you're a gamer or not, this is a great laptop at this price.
