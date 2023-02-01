ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CoinDesk

Is the Narrative Around ESG and Bitcoin Mining Shifting?

Bitcoiners are no stranger to environmental FUD. NLW argues, however, that there are more and more examples of mainstream media telling the story of bitcoin mining's potential for positive environmental impact. What's more, some of that thinking is finding the way into state government actions.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Filecoin Creator Protocol Labs Cuts 21% of Staff

Protocol Labs, the company behind decentralized file storage network Filecoin, is laying off 21% of its staff, CEO Juan Benetannounced in a blog post on Friday. Benet cited an "extremely challenging economic downturn," particularly...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

BNY Mellon Names Caroline Butler CEO of Digital Assets

Custodial banking giant BNY Mellon (BK) has promoted Caroline Butler to CEO of Digital Assets, the lenderannounced Thursday. Butler joined BNY Mellon in 2020 and most recently was CEO of Custody Services, where she...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

EBay Hiring Multiple Web3 Roles Following NFT Marketplace Acquisition

Leading e-commerce site eBay is hiring several Web3 roles focusing on KnownOrigin, thenon-fungible token marketplace the company acquired in June. Among the roles listed are Crypto Counsel, Head of Community, a marketing executive and others.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Back to Basics After ‘Token Casinos’ Wreaked Havoc, With Neha Narula

What is the underpinning structure of money worldwide? Do we still need public money as we move into a more digital world?. On this episode of "Money Reimagined," Michael Casey, solo in Davos, Switzerland,...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Better Exchange Due Diligence Could Help Define Crypto’s 2023

The crypto industry lost a lot in 2022, but there's plenty of optimism it will rebound stronger and better in the years to come. One reason for that optimism is more risk-conscious investing...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

The Tragedy of Lebanon’s Currency Devaluation

This week, the Lebanese pound (or lira) was devalued from 1,500 lira per U.S. dollar to 15,000 lira per USD. At the same time, the black market price of a dollar is 64,300 lira. In this episode, NLW gives the story behind the headlines and tweets, and explains why the World Bank calls Lebanon one of the worst economic crises in the last 150 years.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Headlines: Top Stories of the Week 01-30-23

A roundup of the week's most valuable crypto stories for Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Missed any episodes of "The Hash" this week? Today's recap episode will get you caught up.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

OpenSea Releases Suite of New Tools for Creator NFT Drops

Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea has released the next phase of its Drops feature, releasing a new suite of tools for creators that launch their collections in partnership with OpenSea. In a series of...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Couch From Famous Doge Meme to Be Auctioned by PleasrDAO

PleasrHouse, a "live auction experiment" by PleasrDAO, kicked off the new project with a piece from whistleblowers (in different decades)Edward Snowden and Daniel Ellsberg. Now PleasrDAO is back with a second live auction, and the item for sale is the very couch the meme-famous Shibu Inu, Kabosu, sat on in the picture that spawned a million doge memes.
AUSTIN, TX

