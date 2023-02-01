Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B Stores Expanding in Texas: Ground Broken For New Location, and a Two-Story Site Also OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power OutageAsh JurbergTexas State
First Two Storey H-E-B to Open in Austin Next WeekAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Texas Winter Storm OutagemaltaTexas State
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Related
CoinDesk
Is the Narrative Around ESG and Bitcoin Mining Shifting?
Bitcoiners are no stranger to environmental FUD. NLW argues, however, that there are more and more examples of mainstream media telling the story of bitcoin mining's potential for positive environmental impact. What's more, some of that thinking is finding the way into state government actions.
CoinDesk
Filecoin Creator Protocol Labs Cuts 21% of Staff
Protocol Labs, the company behind decentralized file storage network Filecoin, is laying off 21% of its staff, CEO Juan Benetannounced in a blog post on Friday. Benet cited an "extremely challenging economic downturn," particularly...
CoinDesk
Marathon Digital Sells Mined Bitcoin for First Time to Monetize Recent Rally
Marathon Digital (MARA), one of the largest publicly traded bitcoin miners, sold 1,500 bitcoin in January - first time ever - to monetize the recent rally in the crypto market. The miner said in...
CoinDesk
BNY Mellon Names Caroline Butler CEO of Digital Assets
Custodial banking giant BNY Mellon (BK) has promoted Caroline Butler to CEO of Digital Assets, the lenderannounced Thursday. Butler joined BNY Mellon in 2020 and most recently was CEO of Custody Services, where she...
CoinDesk
EBay Hiring Multiple Web3 Roles Following NFT Marketplace Acquisition
Leading e-commerce site eBay is hiring several Web3 roles focusing on KnownOrigin, thenon-fungible token marketplace the company acquired in June. Among the roles listed are Crypto Counsel, Head of Community, a marketing executive and others.
CoinDesk
Back to Basics After ‘Token Casinos’ Wreaked Havoc, With Neha Narula
What is the underpinning structure of money worldwide? Do we still need public money as we move into a more digital world?. On this episode of "Money Reimagined," Michael Casey, solo in Davos, Switzerland,...
CoinDesk
Better Exchange Due Diligence Could Help Define Crypto’s 2023
The crypto industry lost a lot in 2022, but there's plenty of optimism it will rebound stronger and better in the years to come. One reason for that optimism is more risk-conscious investing...
CoinDesk
The Tragedy of Lebanon’s Currency Devaluation
This week, the Lebanese pound (or lira) was devalued from 1,500 lira per U.S. dollar to 15,000 lira per USD. At the same time, the black market price of a dollar is 64,300 lira. In this episode, NLW gives the story behind the headlines and tweets, and explains why the World Bank calls Lebanon one of the worst economic crises in the last 150 years.
CoinDesk
Headlines: Top Stories of the Week 01-30-23
A roundup of the week's most valuable crypto stories for Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Missed any episodes of "The Hash" this week? Today's recap episode will get you caught up.
CoinDesk
OpenSea Releases Suite of New Tools for Creator NFT Drops
Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea has released the next phase of its Drops feature, releasing a new suite of tools for creators that launch their collections in partnership with OpenSea. In a series of...
CoinDesk
Couch From Famous Doge Meme to Be Auctioned by PleasrDAO
PleasrHouse, a "live auction experiment" by PleasrDAO, kicked off the new project with a piece from whistleblowers (in different decades)Edward Snowden and Daniel Ellsberg. Now PleasrDAO is back with a second live auction, and the item for sale is the very couch the meme-famous Shibu Inu, Kabosu, sat on in the picture that spawned a million doge memes.
CoinDesk
Logan Paul Named in Proposed Class-Action Suit for CryptoZoo ‘Rug Pull’ After CoffeeZilla Expose
Logan Paul, a YouTube star and professional wrestler, has been named with a number of associates in a proposed class-action lawsuit over non-fungible tokens (NFT) sales for a project Paul promoted called CryptoZoo, which never materialized.
