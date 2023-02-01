What Tom Brady retirement means for Buccaneers, Raiders, 49ers & Aaron Rodgers as NFL QB carousel begins to spin

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Biden To Visit Florida on February 9 To Talk About Healthcare Costs – Is He Welcome in the Sunshine State?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
World Series Champion Announces Retirement Weeks Before Season StartsOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Buccaneers Looking To Poach Top CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905MadocTampa, FL
Related
Sporting News
Derek Carr trade rumors: Raiders have deals in place, QB allowed to speak with interested teams
The Raiders are going to trade quarterback Derek Carr, and they're almost certainly going to do it by Feb. 15. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that date is a "firm deadline" for a deal, as Carr's hefty salary for the next two seasons becomes guaranteed at that point. That means either a deal will be done to send him elsewhere a month ahead of free agency, or he would likely be released in the event of no deal being struck.
Sporting News
Donna Kelce has perfect response when asked if she's rooting for Eagles or Chiefs in 2023 Super Bowl
Donna Kelce is handling a difficult task with the utmost grace ahead of Super Bowl 57. Both of Kelce's sons, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce, are playing on the NFL's biggest stage. They are the first pair of brothers to play against one another in the Super Bowl, and that makes Donna's job a bit difficult.
Sporting News
How do Super Bowl squares work? Here are best numbers, rules & tips to win your 2023 grid
There are two popular games you'll hear friends talking about on Super Bowl Sunday. One, of course, is the Super Bowl 57 matchup between the Eagles and Chiefs. The second one is Super Bowl squares. That leads to one of the most-popular questions of Super Bowl week. "How do you...
Sporting News
Derek Carr open about Raiders exit after showing off Pro Bowl skills: 'Probably why I'm going somewhere else'
If Derek Carr is going out, he's going out swinging. The longtime Raiders quarterback looks destined for a future away from Las Vegas after being benched the final two games of the regular season. If that is the case, then it seems likely that Carr made his last appearance in...
Sporting News
What channel is the Senior Bowl 2023 on today? Time, rosters & NFL Draft prospects with most to prove
The Senior Bowl will, in some cases, be the last opportunity for college football's upperclassmen to improve their stock ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. As always, the successes and failures of the players in Mobile, Ala., will go a long way in determining whether they rise or fall in the draft process. Others will use the opportunity to get on teams' radars where they might not have been prior.
Sporting News
Tony Romo contract details: Why reported CBS 'intervention' with analyst may not mean much
I don't know about that one, Jim. Tony Romo's 2022 season in the booth mirrored that of some of his playing days: Solid, but underwhelming in playoff time. That sparked the bigwigs to get involved. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, CBS executives "staged something of an intervention"...
Sporting News
NFL Pro Bowl skills competition live results: Updated standings, winners, highlights from 2023 AFC vs. NFC games
This year's Pro Bowl represents something of a crapshoot. That's not just because the festivities are taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, mind you. The league has given the annual competition a facelift, hoping to breathe life into an event that has tended to pass by on the calendar life a gentle breeze.
Sporting News
Jimmy Clausen, water balloons thrill NFL fans in Pro Bowl skills competition
The Pro Bowl has had an image problem for a while. Fans got bored watching the next-best stars in the league play two-hand touch the week before or after the Super Bowl. The answer? Make the event the Pro Bowl Games. Instead of one big football game, the NFL transitioned...
Sporting News
Joe Mixon warrant, explained: Charge against Bengals RB dismissed by Cincinnati judge
A Cincinnati judge has dismissed charges against Bengals running back Joe Mixon a day after police issued a warrant saying he threatened to shoot a woman. The Cincinnati Enquirer reported Thursday that an arrest warrant was issued for Mixon on a charge of aggravated menacing. According to an affadavit filed in Hamilton County (Ohio) Municipal Court, the incident took place the day before the Bengals' divisional round game against the Bills.
Sporting News
Super Bowl 57 Prop Bets: Best Chiefs props include a Travis Kelce TD, Isiah Pacheco OVER
While Super Bowl 57 is 11 days away, it's never too early to get your prop bets in before most of the public's money inflates the market. With the Super Bowl being such a heavily bet event relative to other games, you'll see a more significant fluctuation in pricing and line movement, usually in the OVER markets. We're attempting to get ahead of those line moves to get the best of the number, giving ourselves a higher chance to cash our tickets.
Sporting News
Senior Bowl final score, results: Fresno State QB Jake Haener named MVP as National team dominates
The National team defeated the American team 27-10 in the 2023 Senior Bowl on Saturday in Mobile, Ala. More than 120 NFL Draft prospects showcased their skills in front of scouts from all 32 NFL teams. The Senior Bowl is regarded as the unofficial start to the NFL Draft process for many college stars with dreams of making it to the league.
Sporting News
Projecting the starting QBs for all 32 NFL teams in 2023: Where will Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers play?
The 2023 NFL quarterback carousel could feature some blockbuster switches, but this cycle revolves around a future Hall of Fame quarterback nearing the end of his career. That's not Tom Brady this time. Brady announced his retirement on Wednesday, and that will have a chain reaction that could impact Tampa Bay and projected landing spots such as Las Vegas and San Francisco. That is, if Brady stays retired this time.
Sporting News
Super Bowl 57 Prop Bets: Best Eagles props include a A.J. Brown TD, Kenny Gainwell OVER
Super Bowl 57 should be one for the ages, as we have the AFC champion Chiefs taking on the NFC champion Eagles in Glendale, Arizona, next Sunday evening (6:30 p.m. ET, FOX). The Eagles enter the Super Bowl as 1.5-point favorites, with the total set at 50.5 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Philadelphia defeated San Francisco 31-7 in the NFC championship game, while Kansas City took down Cincinnati 23-20 in the AFC championship game.
Sporting News
Best Jalen Hurts prop bets for Super Bowl 57: Over/under rushing yards, anytime TD odds, more
Super Bowl 57 between the Eagles and Chiefs promises to be one of the best in recent memory, as it features two of the best quarterbacks in the league this season. Jalen Hurts was the betting favorite to win MVP most of the season, but a late-season shoulder injury opened the door for Patrick Mahomes to overtake him. Hurts still had an excellent regular season, compiling 35 total touchdowns and only throwing six interceptions.
Sporting News
NFL Draft prospects 2023: Updated big board of top 100 players overall, position rankings
With the arrival of February and the Senior Bowl week of practices just concluded, the 2023 NFL Draft season has officially begun. Between postseason college football all-star showcases, the NFL Scouting Combine later in the month and pro day workouts in March, all the eligible prospects will see their stock go up, down or hold steady ahead of April 27.
Sporting News
Printable Super Bowl squares grid for Eagles vs. Chiefs in 2023
The 2023 Super Bowl is finally here, and what fun is watching the big game without Super Bowl squares?. Whether you're stuck organizing the office pool or got roped into buying a square for your virtual party, a Super Bowl square grid is a fun way to engage both diehard football fans and the people in your group who only care about the halftime performances in Arizona. You could win some serious cash and playing in a Super Bowl squares pool requires zero actual knowledge of the Eagles or Chiefs — just a little luck of the draw.
Sporting News
Best Super Bowl 57 Bets: Expert predictions for Chiefs-Eagles spread, moneyline, over/under, MVP, props
The 2023 Super Bowl is finally upon us, with Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts leading a star-studded battle of No. 1 seeds. This should be a fantastic final game between the Chiefs and Eagles, with oddsmakers clearly viewing it as a close matchup. Considering this is our last chance to bet on NFL action for seven months, let's break down some of our favorite spread, moneyline, over/under, and prop bets for Super Bowl 57.
Sporting News
NFL free agency 2023: Ranking the top 50 free agents, best players available by position
The NFL offseason isn't far from its official kickoff, just a month and a half away. Free agency and new league year opens on March 15 with the league legal tampering period beginning two days earlier. Although the biggest prizes might again be available via trade like last year with...
Comments / 0