ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Two suspects in custody, another at large as police act quickly to make arrests in shooting death of 13-year-old boy

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03FoJP_0kYtKf3r00

Two suspects are in custody, and another is at large in the Monday night shooting death of a 13-year-old Mississippi boy.

The Vicksburg Post reports that Vicksburg Police have arrested two suspects in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in the 800 block of Speed Street late Monday night.

However, a third suspect is still at large.

The first suspect has not been publicly identified but was arrested on Tuesday night, Deputy Police Chief Mike Bryant said.

On Wednesday morning, VPD shared “BOLO” alerts for two suspects accused of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Within minutes, those alerts resulted in the apprehension of a second suspect, identified as Koury DeMichael Lawrence, 19 of Vicksburg.

The third suspect, Phillip Moore Jr., 16 of Vicksburg, is still at large.

Those with information about Moore’s whereabouts are asked to call Investigator Gerald Hayes at the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.

Further information about the two suspects in custody will be released following their initial appearances in court, Bryant said.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Woman arrested for suspected DUI after chase in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was taken into custody for a suspected DUI after a police chase in Vicksburg on Friday, February 3. The Vicksburg Daily News reported a 911 caller reported around 4:20 a.m. that a grey Nissan Altima had crashed into an embankment James E. Stirgus. The car left the scene, drove […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

3 charged in Vicksburg shooting that killed 13-year-old, wounded 2 others

VICKSBURG, Miss. — Vicksburg police have arrested and charged three suspects in the shooting death of a 13-year-old. Carleone Woodland died Monday after he was shot in the chest. Two others were wounded, including a 15-year-old. The shooting was reported before midnight at Speed and Washington streets. Police said...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Third suspect arrested for death of Vicksburg teen

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A third suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in Vicksburg. Officials with the Vicksburg Police Department (VPD) said the shooting happened on Speed Street around 11:48 p.m. on Monday, January 30. At the scene, officers found that two 15-year-olds had been shot. One was […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Person arrested after shooting at old Masonic Temple

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police identified the suspect as 55-year-old Marlon Jenkins. He was charged with aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured and another is in custody after a shooting on Capitol Street in Jackson. Officer Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) […]
JACKSON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Man Arrested For November Domestic-Aggravated Assault In Jackson

On Wednesday, January 25, at approximately 3:00 P.M., Jackson police arrested 40-year-old Pierre Daughtry for Domestic-Aggravated Assault. The incident happened at 2628 St. Charles Street on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 around 2:50 A.M. Anyone with any additional information relating to this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477...
JACKSON, MS
KNOE TV8

Vicksburg police search for man accused of first degree murder

VICKSBURG, Miss. (KNOE) - The Vicksburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a wanted suspect accused of first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Vicksburg police say Moore is one of the three suspects linked to the shooting of a 13-year-old boy on Jan. 30, 2023. If...
VICKSBURG, MS
Madison County Journal

21-year-old arrested in deadly shooting

FLORA — A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Kearney Park earlier this month, the authorities said. The man, Jakeviyon Demarquise Hunter, 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, murder and shooting into a vehicle. Hunter was booked into the...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Jackson police investigate shooting on Capitol Street

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police were at the scene of a shooting on Thursday morning. Police were called before 8 a.m. to Capitol Street near Stewpot and the old Masonic Temple. Officers at the scene said one person was injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital. Another...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police: Man shot while trying to stop carjacking

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a man was shot by two men who carjacked his vehicle. The incident happened around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31 in the 700 block of McDowell Road. Officer Sam Brown said the victim was shot while attempting to stop the suspects from stealing his vehicle. According to […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Capitol Police looking for suspect in 2022 shooting death of food delivery driver

Mississippi Capitol Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who is reportedly connected to the November murder of a food delivery driver in Jackson. In a post on social media, Capitol Police requested the assistance from the public in locating Darren Donshea Shannon. Shannon is a 6-foot, 1-inch tall male, weighing approximately 127 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Crash on I-20 leads to one fatality, according to Pearl PIO

PEARL, Miss. — One person has died after a crash in Pearl Friday evening. According to Pearl Public Information Officer Greg Flynn, a red Jeep Compass 2008 ran into the back of a white Toyota Passenger around 6:30 p.m. Both vehicles were traveling east on I-20 just past the...
PEARL, MS
WLBT

Madison man sentenced for hitting father-in-law in the head with a baseball bat

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man from Madison, Mississippi was sentenced to prison Wednesday for hitting his father-in-law in the head with a baseball bat in 2021. On August 24, 2021, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was called to a home in the Ashbrooke subdivision regarding a domestic incident, when officials found the then 62-year-old father-in-law with a severe head wound.
MADISON, MS
WAPT

Fire breaks out — again — at a Jackson strip mall

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson firefighters were called out early Friday to Jackson Square Promenade on Terry Road in South Jackson. A fire broke out at one of the abandoned buildings in the strip mall. This is the third fire in the last five months. Fire officials said the same...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
116K+
Followers
8K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy