Ohio State

They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Unfortunate Announcement

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. A 23-20 win saw the Chiefs punch their ticket to the biggest game of the season. Unfortunately, that win appears to have come with a significant cost. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Former NFL Star Is Seeking A Reduced Prison Sentence

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence for a multitude of sex crimes against women. However, according to USA TODAY, Winslow has filed a petition in the state of California to have his sentence reduced due to a new state law implemented in 2022. The ...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
OnlyHomers

Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Facing Time Behind Bars

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disastrous season, a season in which the team failed to build on their 2021 playoff appearance in the National Football League. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 and proceeded to fire the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.
New York Post

Wife of Eagles safety responds to 49ers WAG after troubling game-day claims: ‘Soft’

Rachol West-Chachere, the wife of Eagles safety Andre Chachere, is responding to troubling game-day allegations made by Sydney Warner, the spouse of 49ers outside linebacker Fred Warner, following Sunday’s NFC Championship game in Philadelphia. In a video shared this week on TikTok, Sydney stated how she’ll “probably never go back” to Lincoln Financial Field due to the alleged behavior of Eagles fans, claiming one got in her face at the concession stand and that she “didn’t feel very safe.” As Syndey’s comments began to circulate online, Rachol replied to a post Wednesday on Twitter with one word. “Soft,” wrote Rachol, who married...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Vibe

Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit

Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
PennLive.com

Super Bowl winning Pittsburgh Steelers running back has died

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Sidney Thornton has died, according to multiple reports. The Steelers said they were “saddened” by Thornton’s loss in a tweet. Thornton was taken in the second round, 48th overall, of the 1977 draft out of Northwestern State by Pittsburgh. He played six seasons with the team. He helped the Steelers win the Super Bowl in 1979 and 1980.
PITTSBURGH, PA
People

Who Is Jalen Hurts' Girlfriend? All About Bry Burrows

The Eagles quarterback went public with his girlfriend after winning the NFC Championship in January 2023 Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has taken his relationship with girlfriend Bryonna "Bry" Rivera Burrows public. The football star stunned fans when he was joined by Burrows on the field to celebrate his team's NFC Championship win against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 29, 2023. Prior to their public debut, Hurts kept his romance with Burrows out of the spotlight. The NFL pro — whose Instagram is devoted to snaps from his...
DALLAS, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

