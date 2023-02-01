Read full article on original website
Arrest warrant issued for Bengals' Joe Mixon after allegedly pointing firearm at woman, per report
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has an arrest warrant issued for him, per WCPO 9 News. Mixon is being charged with aggravated menacing after allegedly pointing a firearm at a woman on Jan. 21 -- the day before the Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.
Ex-Browns player Kellen Winslow II, imprisoned on rapes, argues for shorter sentence under new California law
Winslow argues head trauma he suffered while playing in the NFL entitles him to a shorter sentence under a new California law.
Arrest warrant issued for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon
An arrest warrant has been issued for Cincinnati Bengals' running back Joe Mixon on one count of aggravated menacing, according to online court records.
Former Penn State QB commit who had offer pulled by Florida after racial slur finds college home
Marcus Stokes was once a Penn State quarterback commit. Then he was a Florida Gator. Then he put out a video rapping a song that include a racial slur, and everything went out the window. Well, Stokes has a spot to play college football after Wednesday’s signing day. It’s not...
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In Practice
Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 to advance to the National Football League's AFC Championship and just one win away from playing in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona versus either the Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers.
The richest woman in Ohio
They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
Shaq Gets Stopped by Houston Cops and Turns the Traffic Stop into a Hilarious Intro For ‘NBA on TNT’
Only Shaquille O’Neal could turn a traffic stop into a hilarious publicity opportunity. The NBA Hall-of-Famer was in Houston looking for some real estate and was driving a little too fast, KENS 5 reports. That’s when Officer Miles of the Houston Police Department pulled Shaq over for speeding.
NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Unfortunate Announcement
The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. A 23-20 win saw the Chiefs punch their ticket to the biggest game of the season. Unfortunately, that win appears to have come with a significant cost. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman ...
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A Trace
This is the story of the disappearances of Dion Akemon and William Roland, two brothers who vanished from Cincinnati, Ohio in 2005. Authorities are seeking any new information that will determine their whereabouts.
Former NFL Star Is Seeking A Reduced Prison Sentence
Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence for a multitude of sex crimes against women. However, according to USA TODAY, Winslow has filed a petition in the state of California to have his sentence reduced due to a new state law implemented in 2022. The ...
Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Facing Time Behind Bars
The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disastrous season, a season in which the team failed to build on their 2021 playoff appearance in the National Football League. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 and proceeded to fire the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.
Wife of Eagles safety responds to 49ers WAG after troubling game-day claims: ‘Soft’
Rachol West-Chachere, the wife of Eagles safety Andre Chachere, is responding to troubling game-day allegations made by Sydney Warner, the spouse of 49ers outside linebacker Fred Warner, following Sunday’s NFC Championship game in Philadelphia. In a video shared this week on TikTok, Sydney stated how she’ll “probably never go back” to Lincoln Financial Field due to the alleged behavior of Eagles fans, claiming one got in her face at the concession stand and that she “didn’t feel very safe.” As Syndey’s comments began to circulate online, Rachol replied to a post Wednesday on Twitter with one word. “Soft,” wrote Rachol, who married...
Former UNC Star Gets Heated After Being Booed by Tar Heel Fans
Former North Carolina star Jason Capel didn’t get the warmest welcome in his return to Chapel Hill on Wednesday night. The Pitt assistant coach, and brother of head coach, Jeff Capel, was pretty peeved about it, too. Jason reportedly started yelling outside the Panthers’ locker room following the game...
Football player sentenced for Michigan football tunnel fight
One player for the Michigan State football team has been formally sentenced for his part in the fight inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel this past season. Spartans defensive back Khary Crump has been given one year of probation and will also have to perform 80 hours of community service, according ...
2 Super Bowl athletes charged with crimes before big game
Two athletes affiliated with both teams of Super Bowl LVII now face legal trouble days before the big game. Philadelphia Eagles reserve offensive lineman Josh Sills and Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon are both in hot water, according to recent reports. On Feb. 1, Sills was indicted on rape...
Alabama coach Nick Saban talks Jalen Hurts' committment and his journey to the Super Bowl
In a move that can only be described as shocking at the time, the Philadelphia Eagles selected former Alabama and Oklahoma star quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Hurts had a historic freshman season under head coach Nick Saban, throwing for 2,780 yards and...
Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit
Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
Super Bowl winning Pittsburgh Steelers running back has died
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Sidney Thornton has died, according to multiple reports. The Steelers said they were “saddened” by Thornton’s loss in a tweet. Thornton was taken in the second round, 48th overall, of the 1977 draft out of Northwestern State by Pittsburgh. He played six seasons with the team. He helped the Steelers win the Super Bowl in 1979 and 1980.
Who Is Jalen Hurts' Girlfriend? All About Bry Burrows
The Eagles quarterback went public with his girlfriend after winning the NFC Championship in January 2023 Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has taken his relationship with girlfriend Bryonna "Bry" Rivera Burrows public. The football star stunned fans when he was joined by Burrows on the field to celebrate his team's NFC Championship win against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 29, 2023. Prior to their public debut, Hurts kept his romance with Burrows out of the spotlight. The NFL pro — whose Instagram is devoted to snaps from his...
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
