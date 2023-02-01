Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the NortheastJot BeatWorcester, MA
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
Related
nrinow.news
The Nashville Dispatch, Ya Gotta Love It: Details, details, details
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Welcome to The Nashville Dispatch, a feature on NRI NOW. In this monthly column submitted by Burrillville native Keith Bradford, we cover topics in the music business designed to inform, entertain, and enlighten people interested in the topic. Details, details, details. Having spent some time as...
oceanstatecurrent.com
PHOTO Journalism: How N. Kingstown Schools Are Advancing Radical and Divisive Content
After the so called ‘presentation’ in the North Kingstown school library, a 15 minute intermission was given so people could talk amongst themselves and then reconvene for more discussion. I took that time to search the library for the very books (and others) that you are parents are...
mybackyardnews.com
BOOK DONATIONS WELCOME
The Friends of the East Providence Public Library are now accepting books for their Spring Book Sale April 27 to 30, 2023. Hardcover and softcover books in gently used and resalable condition are wanted. Books should have bindings intact and be free of writing, highlighting, tears, water stains or mold...
Is the Cast of ‘Jersey Shore’ Coming to West Bridgewater?
If you are “DTF” – down to feast, that is – you’re going to want to take a trip to Barrett’s Alehouse in West Bridgewater on Sunday, March 5, as the restaurant will be hosting a “Jersey Shore Brunch.”. Barrett’s made the announcement...
GoLocalProv
NetScouts Basketball’s National Prep School Invitational Brings Top Recruits to Rhode Island
NetScouts Basketball, one of the largest scouting services in the world, is returning to the Ocean State for its 24th annual National Prep School Invitational (NPSI). The four-day, 31-game invitational tournament will be held from Thursday, Feb. 2 through Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at the Murray Center at Rhode Island College, according to the Rhode Island Sports Commission (RISC).
Let the girls play: Petition calls for update to RI’s co-op rules
As it stands, the rule says co-ops should be made up of "no more than three member high schools" that are unable to field a full team on their own.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Blizzard of ’78: Memories & Reflections, Part 1
Above: Main Street looking south, with the Elms building (Besos today) in the distance, from the Rhode Island Pendulum. Scanned by Terry Romano, courtesy of the EGHPS. We asked readers for their stories about the Blizzard of 1978 – when Providence got a record 27.6 inches of snow between Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7 – and readers came through! We start with this one from Laura Sullivan, who provides a glimpse of the storm from someone who had to work through it, providing essential coffee and donuts (of course) to first responders, bus riders and others who just happened by. We will be posting more remembrances in coming days. Thanks to all who wrote in!
WPRI
Don’t miss the Cranston Sports Card Show this weekend
It’s that time a year again as collectors will have the opportunity to grab some rare sports memorabilia, cards, and more as the Cranston Sports Card Show returns. Now in its 47th year, the annual show will take place February 4 from 9am – 5pm and February 5 from 8:30am – 3pm at a new location: Coventry High School. This morning we welcomed Mike Mango to The Rhode Show as he previewed what we can expect!
eastgreenwichnews.com
Stepping Down After 26 Years of Bold Ministry
Linda Forsberg has been pastor of First Evangelical Lutheran Church for 26+ years. It’s been more than 26 years since Pastor Linda Forsberg first stepped into the pulpit at First Lutheran Church in East Greenwich. This Sunday, Feb. 5, she will celebrate her final service as pastor, shifting to a job at Salve Regina University as assistant director of retreats and discernment.
Turnto10.com
Some schools announce closures as Southern New England braces for cold snap
(WJAR) — Southern New England is bracing for an arctic blast of below-zero temperatures and wind chills of minus 30 degrees Friday night into Saturday. Residents are encouraged to dress in layers, bring pets indoors overnight and take shelter during peak cold times. Several schools across Rhode Island announced...
eastgreenwichnews.com
This Senior Project Judge Was Blown Away
Above: From left, EGHS Ceramics Teacher Stacey Munzert, Supt. Brian Ricca, TCM Caryn Corenthal, Lead Judge Frank Lennox – Panel #22, minus Stephen Susi, the photographer. Imagine for a second being a high school senior. Now imagine being a high school senior and presenting an important project in front of a panel of judges. Ok, now imagine that panel consisting of the school superintendent, a town councilor, two teachers, and a representative from East Greenwich News (me). That was us, Panel #22. Supt. Brian Ricca, Town Councilor Caryn Corenthal, ceramics teacher Stacey Munzert, and our lead judge, Frank Lennox … and me. We had what some would say was a “stacked” panel and I will admit, I was slightly anxious for the students who’d be presenting to us.
Eyewitness News
Stonington couple makes cat homes ahead of Arctic blast
STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A Stonington couple is doing their part to make sure our furry friends have a place to stay warm during this cold snap. Philip Clark and his wife Penny have been married for 55 years. Philip has been retired for the last 15. But now, he...
goprovidence.com
Black-Owned Restaurants in Providence, Rhode Island
Featuring everything from Southern soul food to traditional African and Caribbean cuisines, Providence is home to a wide variety of Black-owned restaurants, food trucks and even a tea shop. Enjoy one of The District's signature pizzas for dinner or indulge your sweet tooth at brunch with the decadent Tres Leches...
OnlyInYourState
The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Rhode Island For An Unforgettable Getaway
It’s not hard to find somewhere awesome to stay in the Ocean State. With a world-class resort like the Ocean House or hotels like the Castle Hill Inn and The Brenton Hotel, it’s quite easy to have a staycation here. But some of us don’t want to stay at a hotel and prefer to rent either a cabin or a house for a night or so. So, we put together a list of some of the best places to stay in Rhode Island. Which one will you pick for your next staycation?
GoLocalProv
Bally’s Lincoln Opens New Spa
This week Bally’s Corporation officially opened a new Korean Spa, located within the hotel at the Lincoln, Rhode Island casino. According to Tony Rohrer, Vice President & General Manager of Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort, the new SpaLight - International Spa will feature a host of services, including massages, facials, skincare, beauty services, luxurious geodesic dome saunas and a Korean-style bathhouse with a variety of temperature pools.
This Iconic Portuguese Sandwich Doesn’t Show Up on New Bedford Menus
Allow me to introduce to you the most amazing sandwich you’ll find right here in New Bedford, yet you probably have never heard of it. It’s called a Francesinha, and it originates in the Porto region in the northern part of Portugal. Some SouthCoast restaurants might make one, but you’ll likely not find it on any menu.
independentri.com
NK’s fourth interim superintendent has only one goal: ‘Help the district calm down’
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Frank Pallotta, a long-time educator with deep political and administrative experience, has been selected to be the town of North Kingstown’s fourth school superintendent in just under a year. Pallotta not only has been an interim superintendent four times since 2009, but he also...
Car slams into Bristol home
An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a home in Bristol.
rinewstoday.com
RI Good Neighbor Energy Fund has urgent need – as it responds to urgent needs
Freezing temperatures combined with high prices for essential everyday items including food and utilities is generating a heightened sense of need from local households in crisis and seeking heating assistance from the Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund (GNEF). To help “Warm Thy Neighbor,” the Fund’s administrator, United Way of Rhode Island, is appealing for continued donations by the general public as well as the corporate community. The campaign’s 2022-’23 goal is to raise $400,000 to assist 1,000 families in need of heating assistance.
iheart.com
RI high school solicits funds for cartel human smuggler.
Stefani Harvey, assistant principal at Mount Pleasant High School in Providence, reportedly sent out an email last week asking for donations to pay a human smuggling cartel for trafficking a student over the Mexican border. The email was sent to staff asking for them to contribute to the student's "coyotes." Stefani claimed coyotes are "A group that helps people." Activist Mom "Domestic Terrorist" Nicole Solas shares the shocking details of this outrageous fundraiser in the podcast below.
Comments / 0