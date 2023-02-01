Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe board to vote on support for reparations audit
On the same night the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners will issue its proclamation for Black Legacy Month, its members will consider a move to support the future of the area’s Black population. The board is scheduled to vote on approving a racial equity audit of Asheville and Buncombe government at its meeting of Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Spend tax dollars on infrastructure
Regarding the Asheville Tourists’ owner requiring Asheville to upgrade the stadium to the tune of $30 million, I think tax dollars could be better spent on infrastructure — perhaps an upgraded water system? [“Safe at Home? A Look Back at Asheville’s Precarious Pro Baseball History,” Jan. 18, Xpress]
Mountain Xpress
City Council decrees February Love Asheville/Go Local Month
WHEREAS; The City of Asheville is proud to join with Asheville Grown Business Alliance, Asheville Downtown Association, Just Economics of WNC, Yoruba network of Black-owned businesses, Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project and Asheville Independent Restaurant Association in supporting and celebrating Asheville’s locally-owned independent businesses and the positive impact they have on the City’s culture, economy, and character; and.
Mountain Xpress
Center for Craft broadens impact with new five-year plan
If the Center for Craft was a person, it would be nearly 27 years old. And like that experienced adult on the cusp of 30, the Asheville-based nonprofit is especially mindful about the future. The organization began as a public service center for the University of North Carolina system. But...
Mountain Xpress
Q&A: Local pharmacist earns statewide award for community work
For Shawn Taylor, helping is a way of life. Winner of the 2022 Ambulatory Care Pharmacist of the Year Award, she splits her time between teaching students at Wingate University’s Hendersonville campus, assisting low-income patients at the Appalachian Mountain Community Health Centers and traveling to work with underserved rural Honduran populations through the nonprofit Shoulder to Shoulder.
Mountain Xpress
‘Blended learning’ here to stay in Buncombe County Schools
A combination of online and in-person learning proved instrumental to keeping students engaged throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. But even as the U.S. prepares to end its pandemic emergency declarations in May, the educational strategy known as “blended learning” is here to stay in Buncombe County Schools. Janet Frazier,...
Mountain Xpress
Health checkup: Yoga and music
Editor’s note: The following Q&A is one of several featured in this week’s Wellness, Part 2 issue. Whitney Shroyer, a certified yoga instructor, co-owns Purna Yoga 828 in West Asheville. He is also a local DJ, performing at several venues around town, as well as on Asheville FM. He speaks with Xpress about self-care, music’s role in health care and the respect he has for the history and tradition of yoga.
Mountain Xpress
Asheville-Buncombe Senior Games and SilverArts provide fun, fellowship, and fitness
Asheville Parks & Recreation (APR) challenges community members to make 2023 a record breaking year for Asheville-Buncombe Senior Games and SilverArts. The weeks-long festival celebrates the transformative ability of sports and the arts to foster friendship and wellness. There is a $10 fee to participate and online registration opens Feb. 6 at ncseniorgames.org.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect Saturday-Monday
Code Purple in effect for Saturday, 2/4/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 30° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 24° F. Code Purple in effect for Sunday, 2/5/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 35° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 27° F.
Mountain Xpress
Health checkup: The benefits of psychedelics
Editor’s note: The following Q&A is one of several featured in this week’s Wellness, Part 2 issue. Ehren Cruz is the founder of The SpArc, which offers transformational coaching and psychedelic facilitation. He speaks with Xpress about the benefits of psychedelics, misconceptions about his practice and music. Why...
Mountain Xpress
Young adult novel brings Asheville’s street-music scene to life
Local author Jennie Liu is used to writing works with urgent social messages. “I like to write about people at the margins,” says Liu. “My first two books are about social issues in China. They’re about the fallout of the one-child policy and how it’s affected people over there.”
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Please keep Tourists baseball in Asheville!
I grew up in a baseball family. My father was a minor league pitcher and one of my treasured mementos is a photograph of him sitting in the dugout talking to Babe Ruth. Baseball was always in the background on TV in my youth. But I didn’t really become a...
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Police seeking mid-day drive-by shooting suspect
Asheville, NC (Feb. 3, 2023): The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate Zachary Carson Waters (07/02/2004), who has been identified and charged in a mid-day drive-by shooting that occurred Monday afternoon. A juvenile was also involved. APD Patrol Officers responded to Atkinson Street around...
Mountain Xpress
New and established dance studios and classes help locals stay fit and feel great
For most of her life, Asheville resident Maui Vang was a self-described “wallflower.” The daughter of Laotian immigrants, she tells Xpress, “My culture is not very dance oriented.” In 2016, however, she discovered Zumba, the Latin-inspired dance fitness program. “You’re exercising, but over time, you get...
