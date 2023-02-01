Read full article on original website
Dwight Howard Takes A Shot At LeBron James And The Lakers Because They Didn't Let Him Shoot
It appears that Howard did believe in his shooting abilities, even if the team's orders were otherwise.
Magic Johnson Reacts to Kyrie Irving Trade Request From Nets
The Lakers hall-of-famer would like the point guard in Los Angeles.
Two players the Lakers consider off limits for Kyrie Irving trade revealed
The Lakers are interested in trading with the Nets for Kyrie Irving but there are two young players they are not willing to send to Brooklyn in the deal. Kyrie Irving asking for a trade turned up the heat on the race to the NBA trade deadline. Now, teams like the Lakers, Suns, Mavericks and others will be scrambling to put together a package worthy enough to land the All-Star guard.
The Real Reason Why Kyrie Irving Has Requested A Trade
Kyrie Irving expressed his desired to leave the Brooklyn Nets no matter how much money they'd offer in the summer.
Ex-Kyrie Irving teammate has interesting comments amid Irving’s trade request
One former Kyrie Irving teammate wants to get the band back together. Appearing Friday on “SportsCenter,” new ESPN analyst Tristan Thompson revealed that he texted the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving about a possible Cleveland Cavaliers teammate reunion (a message Irving acknowledged). “He put a heart emoji [reaction], so I know he read it,” said Thompson... The post Ex-Kyrie Irving teammate has interesting comments amid Irving’s trade request appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Who's the One Team That'll 'Never' Trade With the Knicks?
The NBA trade deadline is a world of possibilities ... except one involving the New York Knicks, apparently.
Warriors Fans Call Out Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Draymond Green: "The Big 3 Don’t Look Hungry This Year."
Warriors fans are unhappy with the performances of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green this season.
MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news
Derek Jeter is back… on your preferred video gaming console of choice, soon. MLB The Show announced on Thursday morning that the famed New York Yankees captain and Baseball Hall of Famer would grace the cover of their Collector’s Edition. “Play 2 win! Tip your cap for Derek Jeter in The Captain edition,” the game’s Twitter account Read more... The post MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer Diagnosis
The baseball world is sending their well wishes to one of their most beloved voices after Howie Rose, the popular Mets radio announcer, announced that he has been in an ongoing battle with cancer since 2021.
NBA trade rumors: Knicks invested in a deal that doesn’t involve Kyrie Irving
The Knicks and Jazz are reportedly in trade talks involving Obi Toppin and Malik Beasley. Will the Knicks add a first to this deal?. According to Mike Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Knicks and Jazz have had exploratory talks regarding Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier and draft picks for Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt.
Stephen A. Smith Says Kyrie Trade Request Proves He Can't Be Trusted
The ESPN analyst weighed in on the recent news involving the Nets star guard.
ESPN Offers ‘Bold Prediction’ For Highly Touted Yankees Prospect
The New York Yankees have five players on the top 100 MLB prospects list that ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel released earlier this week. But one Yankees prospect stands above the rest: Anthony Volpe. Volpe ranked third on McDaniel’s list, trailing only Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles and Corbin Carroll...
Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks
Donovan Mitchell is not happy over what transpired between him and Dillon Brooks on Thursday night, and he wants the NBA to take action. Mitchell was ejected for his part in a scuffle that took place during the third quarter of his Cleveland Cavaliers’ 128-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks drove to the basket... The post Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Report: Knicks interested in Malik Beasley, Reggie Bullock interest not unanimous
The New York Knicks are heavily linked to Toronto Raptors’ two-way wingman O.G. Anunoby. It appears he’s high on their list of trade deadline targets, with multiple reports citing they are willing to offer multiple first-round picks. But they also have other options in case it doesn’t pan...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Steph Curry injury update: Everything to know after Warriors star leaves game [UPDATED]
Steph Curry had to leave the Warriors game against the Mavericks after bumping his knee. Here’s everything we know about the injury. When Steph Curry is healthy and firing, the Warriors are an unstoppable force. When he’s not? Fans in San Francisco would rather not think about that.
3 free agent contracts Houston Astros should’ve matched this offseason
The Houston Astros have a stacked lineup as they attempt to repeat as World Series champions, but could these three players have helped the Astros become even more powerful?. As 2023 spring training draws near, let’s face a simple truth: The Houston Astros have another power-packed and star-studded lineup and are in a great position to once again represent the American League in the World Series.
The Ringer: Brooklyn Nets are one of the 'more active' teams looking for trades
The Brooklyn Nets are one of the more active teams in looking for trades as the NBA trade deadline approaches, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer. O’Connor reported in this piece that league sources told him that the Nets are looking for upgrades before the deadline passes so that they’ll be more prepared for the playoffs.
Surprise team looking to move up with Bears to No.1 in NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears are itching to trade the No.1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and a surprise team entered the conversation. It’s pretty clear by now that the Chicago Bears have a strong desire to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With so...
