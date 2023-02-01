ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

FanSided

Two players the Lakers consider off limits for Kyrie Irving trade revealed

The Lakers are interested in trading with the Nets for Kyrie Irving but there are two young players they are not willing to send to Brooklyn in the deal. Kyrie Irving asking for a trade turned up the heat on the race to the NBA trade deadline. Now, teams like the Lakers, Suns, Mavericks and others will be scrambling to put together a package worthy enough to land the All-Star guard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Kyrie Irving teammate has interesting comments amid Irving’s trade request

One former Kyrie Irving teammate wants to get the band back together. Appearing Friday on “SportsCenter,” new ESPN analyst Tristan Thompson revealed that he texted the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving about a possible Cleveland Cavaliers teammate reunion (a message Irving acknowledged). “He put a heart emoji [reaction], so I know he read it,” said Thompson... The post Ex-Kyrie Irving teammate has interesting comments amid Irving’s trade request appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news

Derek Jeter is back… on your preferred video gaming console of choice, soon. MLB The Show announced on Thursday morning that the famed New York Yankees captain and Baseball Hall of Famer would grace the cover of their Collector’s Edition. “Play 2 win! Tip your cap for Derek Jeter in The Captain edition,” the game’s Twitter account Read more... The post MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks

Donovan Mitchell is not happy over what transpired between him and Dillon Brooks on Thursday night, and he wants the NBA to take action. Mitchell was ejected for his part in a scuffle that took place during the third quarter of his Cleveland Cavaliers’ 128-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks drove to the basket... The post Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Report: Knicks interested in Malik Beasley, Reggie Bullock interest not unanimous

The New York Knicks are heavily linked to Toronto Raptors’ two-way wingman O.G. Anunoby. It appears he’s high on their list of trade deadline targets, with multiple reports citing they are willing to offer multiple first-round picks. But they also have other options in case it doesn’t pan...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

3 free agent contracts Houston Astros should’ve matched this offseason

The Houston Astros have a stacked lineup as they attempt to repeat as World Series champions, but could these three players have helped the Astros become even more powerful?. As 2023 spring training draws near, let’s face a simple truth: The Houston Astros have another power-packed and star-studded lineup and are in a great position to once again represent the American League in the World Series.
HOUSTON, TX
