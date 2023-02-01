New year, new dates to lock into the calendar now. Here's what to look forward to in Phoenix in 2023. Super Bowl LVIIThe Super Bowl returns to Arizona for the fourth time in its 57-year history. The Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs and Rihanna will be performing at halftime. When: Sunday, Feb. 12Where: State Farm StadiumDetails: Tickets and additional information is here.More events this year:⛳️ Feb. 6–12: Phoenix Open🎶 Feb. 25–26: Innings Festival⚾️ March 11–15: World Baseball Classic🎤 March 17–18: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour🎞 March 23–Apr. 2: Phoenix Film Festival🏳️‍🌈 April 1–2: Rainbows Festival🎸 April 13–16: Country Thunder🦸 June 2–4: Phoenix Fan Fusion🎭 June 20–25: "Hairspray" the musical🎤 Aug. 24: Beyoncé: Renaissance World Tour🎃 Oct. 1–30: Schnepf Farms Pumpkin and Chili Party🐎 Nov. 8-12: American Cup Championship🏃‍♂️ Nov. 19: Ironman Arizona

