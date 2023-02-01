ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's next for the Fed

Just two days ago, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that a "disinflationary process" was underway, which markets seized on as reason to believe rates won't get hiked by as much as some previously thought. The jobs numbers reversed that perception, as traders and analysts assigned higher odds to continued rate...
U.S. economy adds whopping 517,000 jobs in January

The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.4% — the lowest level in over a half-century, the government said on Friday. Why it matters: Employers added jobs at an unexpectedly rapid pace, the latest sign of a hot labor market despite aggressive moves by the Federal Reserve to cool it down.
It’s not the COVID economy, it’s just the economy now

The Federal Reserve doesn't see the pandemic posing a risk to the economy anymore — an important milestone. Driving the news: "COVID is no longer playing an important role in our economy," chair Jerome Powell told reporters at a press conference Wednesday. Why it matters: The Fed chair's comments...
ECB and Bank of England raise rates again but signal different paths

The European Central Bank and Bank of England both continued to raise interest rates at a historically rapid pace on Thursday — but they sent different signals about how much more policymakers will need to restrain the economy to contain inflation. Driving the news: Both central banks raised rates...
China reopening spurs returns in emerging market funds

Emerging market debt and equities have rallied over the last few months. The main driver? China. Why it matters: It’s another example of how the world's second-largest economy sets the pace for the rest of the globe — or at least that’s what investors are banking on.
"Pandemic paranoia" clouds economic reality

The echo of "pandemic paranoia" is one factor preventing many of us from seeing what’s strong about the U.S. economy right now. Why it matters: By many measures, it's booming. But business leaders have issued serious warnings and thrown up yellow flags, while consumers repeatedly signal growing pessimism. State...
Central banks vs. the markets

They're all trying. From Washington to London to Frankfurt, major central banks are saying — in every way they can — that they have more work to do to push interest rates high enough to vanquish inflation. But global financial markets just aren't buying it. Why it matters:...
House GOP eyes China spy balloon investigations

House Republicans are indicating plans to investigate the Biden administration's response to a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. Why it matters: It fits into a broader array of planned probes by the new GOP House majority into the Biden...
Australia phasing out British monarchy for new $5 notes

King Charles III won't feature on Australia's $5 note after the country's central bank announced it will replace the late Queen Elizabeth II's image with a design honoring the first Australians. Why it matters: The Australian Reserve Bank Board's decision ends a longstanding tradition of Australia's British-based head of state...
America's mind-blowing labor market

Jobs reports simply don't get any better than the one we received Friday morning. No caveats needed: This is a rip-roaring labor market, in stark defiance of months of recession chatter — and the Federal Reserve's efforts to slow things down. Why it matters: American workers — outside of...
Chinese balloon shot down over Atlantic Ocean by U.S.

The U.S. on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off the South Carolina coast, the Department of Defense announced. The big picture: The balloon, which the Pentagon accused China of using to collect information on U.S. military sites, has heightened tensions between the two nations. Driving the news:...
Blinken postpones trip to China after balloon discovery

Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed Friday that he postponed his planned trip to Beijing after the discovery of a high-altitude balloon flying over the U.S. that came from China. Why it matters: China's Foreign Ministry said the balloon — which U.S. defense officials say will be over the country...
Exclusive: Tribal nations face threats to food security funding

Increasingly hungry tribal nations are facing an uncertain future, as expanded food assistance benefits are about to run out and it's not clear whether they'll find a stable funding source for future aid. The big picture: Anti-hunger activists warn that this month's expiration of increased SNAP benefits will hurt food-insecure...
Here's what's driving the 2023 stock market rally

Markets have turned downright frisky, as the fear of endless Federal Reserve rate hikes fades. Driving the news: The S&P 500 posted its third-straight gain of more than 1% on Thursday. The Nasdaq continued its recent romp too, rising 3.3%. So far in 2023, the Nasdaq — which is especially...
Stripe CFO Dhivya Suryadevara to step down

Stripe CFO Dhivya Suryadevara will step down due to family matters, she announced on LinkedIn Thursday. Why it matters: The news comes as the payments giant is said to be in talks to raise money at a lower valuation to its last funding round. Driving the news: "I have made...
Pro-Russian hacktivist group is only getting started, experts warn

A pro-Russian hacktivist group's low-level distributed denial-of-service attacks on U.S. critical infrastructure could be a precursor to more serious cyberattacks, health care and security officials warned this week. Driving the news: Killnet, a politically motivated Russian hacking group, briefly overloaded and took down the websites of some U.S. health care...
GOP panel subpoenas Biden officials over protests

House Republicans sent subpoenas to three top Biden administration officials on Friday, escalating a probe into what GOP lawmakers see as bias in the government's investigations of school board protesters. Why it matters: The subpoenas, reviewed by Axios, were sent by the House Judiciary Committee to Attorney General Merrick Garland,...
China downplays Blinken postponing visit over alleged spy balloon

China downplayed Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceling a visit to Beijing in the wake of a suspected spy balloon flying over the U.S., saying that a meeting between the two countries had never been formally announced. Why it matters: Blinken confirmed Friday that he postponed a planned trip to...
