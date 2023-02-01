Read full article on original website
Culver's franchise in Wixom fined $13K by feds for overworking 14- and 15-year-olds
It's wasn't the horrors of child labor that Charles Dickens wrote about in 19th-century Britain, but the federal labor department said Friday that it found teens in a Culver’s franchise in Wixom who were working more hours than what the law allows. As a result, the eatery must pay $13,212 in fines. "Permitting young...
Opinion: Detroit judge catches smoke on social media for decision to lower man's bond
The smoke on the street Thursday was coming from people in the community who are livid after a judge in Detroit reduced a man’s bond for attempted murder, only to have the offender go back out and reportedly strike again. Larry D. Williams Jr, a judge in the 36th District Court, is being slammed under multiple Instagram posts by @crimenewsinthed for his “stupid” decision, per comments on the site. In January, court records show, Judge Williams...
Detroit News
Longtime Metro Detroit labor lawyer Robert Vercruysse dies at 78
Robert Vercruysse, a longtime Metro Detroit labor lawyer and noted negotiator, died Wednesday, Feb. 1. He was 78. "He was a fierce advocate for his clients. He had a wicked cross-examination," said Anne-Marie Welch, Mr. Vercruysse's youngest daughter who has practiced law with her father for the past seven years at the Clark Hill law firm. "He was trusted with the most challenging litigation and negotiations because he was just so good."
Ethics complaint alleges improper hiring of Detroit paratransit leader
A top Detroit transportation official ‘abused his authority,’ the complainant alleges
Detroit News
How Detroit area police found bodies of slain rappers, friend
Highland Park — When investigators triangulated cellular data from the phones of three men who'd been missing for two weeks after heading to a Detroit rap show, it led to an area near the Highland Park-Detroit border — and police immediately homed in on the sprawling, abandoned Palmer Park Estates apartment building, according to a police source familiar with the investigation.
michiganchronicle.com
Can Detroiters Still Be Left Behind Amid the City’s Economic Comeback
Detroit has been experiencing an economic resurgence following the city’s 2013 historic bankruptcy. It’s been fueled in part by the massive property investment in downtown buildings by local billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert. The Motor City appears ready for another economic comeback after nearly three years of the COVID-19...
bridgedetroit.com
Detroit poet, professor Melba Boyd wins 2023 Kresge Eminent Artist Award
Melba Boyd didn’t set out to become a poet. In fact, when she began writing the literary genre in college, it was something she did reluctantly. “I’ve always thought of poetry as being the most difficult form of writing,” Boyd told BridgeDetroit. “It made me think that I really shouldn’t admit to trying to do it until I actually felt like I got kind of decent at it.”
Gilbert's firm misses deadline for new Wayne Co. jail as cost overruns hit $75M
Dan Gilbert's organization has missed a deadline for completing the new Wayne County Criminal Justice Center and is facing $75 million in cost overruns, for which it is mostly on the hook. Members of a Wayne County Commission special committee were told Thursday that Gilbert's Bedrock firm, which is under contract to build the new jail and courthouse complex in Detroit, failed to meet a deadline this week for "substantial completion" of the center. ...
MSP installing license plate readers along metro Detroit freeways
State police say the technology would only be used for serious and violent crimes and could quadruple the chances of making an arrest.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Michigan receives $4M grant to help children prepare for kindergarten
Listen to the latest episode of the Detroit Evening Report podcast. The State of Michigan has received a $4 million federal grant to help prepare children for kindergarten. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. The state says the “Preschool...
Detroit gas station clerk accused of shooting innocent customer
A gas station clerk is facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a shooting on Detroit's west side.
Mother in case of missing rappers: 'I don't know who to trust'
Lorrie Kemp on Wednesday, in her car, allowed herself to scream for the first time since her son's Jan. 21 disappearance. "I don't know who to trust, I don't know who to believe — but I'm not going to stop," the mother said, almost crying. "I'm angry. I'm mad. I'm getting tired." ...
Cannabis delivery drivers in Michigan are getting robbed a lot
In some of the cases, armed robbers assaulted the drivers and stole their cars
Detroit News
CEO spent $10M on drug binge after embezzling from firm, feds say
Detroit — The CEO of a government contracting company embezzled from the firm and spent more than $10 million on pain pills, according to federal criminal cases that describe an outsized series of drug deals amid the nation's opioid crisis. The misappropriation and drug binge are detailed in federal...
Exploring the Abandoned Clairwood Apartment Building: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Going into an old building that has been abandoned for years is always dangerous, exciting, and extremely enticing. There’s an air of exhilaration about it as well, going in someplace that actually contained families and countless life stories that you will never know.
fox2detroit.com
Felon accused of posing as therapist at Michigan autism treatment center ordered to trial
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County woman with a felony record who is accused of faking her credentials to work as a therapist for children with autism is headed to trial. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin is accused of lying about her education and certifications to get a job...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit police departments targeted in ransomware attacks
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Multiple Wayne County police agencies were targeted on Friday in a ransomware attack but were able to thwart a data breach thanks to quick actions. The details of what agencies were impacted and when by a cyberattack are still emerging, but Wyandotte Police Lt. Neil Hunter said they noticed a lot of phishing emails this week sent to officers and city workers.
Bodies found in Highland Park apartment building; family of missing rapper notified
Multiple bodies were found in an abandoned Highland Park apartment building Thursday, according to Michigan State Police. UPDATE:Bodies identified, mystery persists in death of Michigan rappers, friend Family members...
Michigan rappers identified, person of interest being questioned in slayings
A person of interest is in police custody in connection with the disappearance of three Michigan rappers who vanished while in Detroit.
Missing rappers and their friend found dead in Highland Park: What happened, and what's next?
On January 21, aspiring rappers Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker and their friend Montoya Givens disappeared after their gig in Detroit was cancelled. Nearly two weeks later, their bodies were discovered in a vacant apartment building in Highland Park.
