Detroit, MI

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Opinion: Detroit judge catches smoke on social media for decision to lower man's bond

The smoke on the street Thursday was coming from people in the community who are livid after a judge in Detroit reduced a man’s bond for attempted murder, only to have the offender go back out and reportedly strike again. Larry D. Williams Jr, a judge in the 36th District Court, is being slammed under multiple Instagram posts by @crimenewsinthed for his “stupid” decision, per comments on the site. In January, court records show, Judge Williams...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Longtime Metro Detroit labor lawyer Robert Vercruysse dies at 78

Robert Vercruysse, a longtime Metro Detroit labor lawyer and noted negotiator, died Wednesday, Feb. 1. He was 78. "He was a fierce advocate for his clients. He had a wicked cross-examination," said Anne-Marie Welch, Mr. Vercruysse's youngest daughter who has practiced law with her father for the past seven years at the Clark Hill law firm. "He was trusted with the most challenging litigation and negotiations because he was just so good."
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

How Detroit area police found bodies of slain rappers, friend

Highland Park — When investigators triangulated cellular data from the phones of three men who'd been missing for two weeks after heading to a Detroit rap show, it led to an area near the Highland Park-Detroit border — and police immediately homed in on the sprawling, abandoned Palmer Park Estates apartment building, according to a police source familiar with the investigation.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Can Detroiters Still Be Left Behind Amid the City’s Economic Comeback

Detroit has been experiencing an economic resurgence following the city’s 2013 historic bankruptcy. It’s been fueled in part by the massive property investment in downtown buildings by local billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert. The Motor City appears ready for another economic comeback after nearly three years of the COVID-19...
DETROIT, MI
bridgedetroit.com

Detroit poet, professor Melba Boyd wins 2023 Kresge Eminent Artist Award

Melba Boyd didn’t set out to become a poet. In fact, when she began writing the literary genre in college, it was something she did reluctantly. “I’ve always thought of poetry as being the most difficult form of writing,” Boyd told BridgeDetroit. “It made me think that I really shouldn’t admit to trying to do it until I actually felt like I got kind of decent at it.”
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Gilbert's firm misses deadline for new Wayne Co. jail as cost overruns hit $75M

Dan Gilbert's organization has missed a deadline for completing the new Wayne County Criminal Justice Center and is facing $75 million in cost overruns, for which it is mostly on the hook. Members of a Wayne County Commission special committee were told Thursday that Gilbert's Bedrock firm, which is under contract to build the new jail and courthouse complex in Detroit, failed to meet a deadline this week for "substantial completion" of the center. ...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

Exploring the Abandoned Clairwood Apartment Building: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Going into an old building that has been abandoned for years is always dangerous, exciting, and extremely enticing. There’s an air of exhilaration about it as well, going in someplace that actually contained families and countless life stories that you will never know.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit police departments targeted in ransomware attacks

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Multiple Wayne County police agencies were targeted on Friday in a ransomware attack but were able to thwart a data breach thanks to quick actions. The details of what agencies were impacted and when by a cyberattack are still emerging, but Wyandotte Police Lt. Neil Hunter said they noticed a lot of phishing emails this week sent to officers and city workers.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

