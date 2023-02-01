Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver Broncos Lose CoachOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Pregnant, postpartum prisoners could be released under proposed lawDavid HeitzColorado State
Alcohol most commonly abused substance in Denver, experts sayDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with animal love at Denver zooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver may lease Comfort Inn for homeless familiesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
5 Haunted Places In Colorado You Must Avoid At All Costs
There are a number of haunted locations in Colorado you dare not visit. Oddly, one is a popular tourist attraction, and another is a five-star hotel. Regardless, unless encounters with the dead are your cup of tea, these haunted Colorado sites should be avoided. The popular Youtube channel Top 5...
5280.com
The Little Black Book Is Denver’s Go-To Directory of Black-Owned Businesses
In the early 2000s, Carla Ladd found herself facing a secular crisis. “I needed to be around more people who look like me,” she says, “and the only place I was finding that was at church.” When Ladd searched for Black-owned businesses, however, she had trouble finding any—not because they didn’t exist, but because there was no easy way to locate them. Today, denverblackpages.com, the directory she launched in 2002, contains hundreds of listings that help countless people explore the metro area’s vibrant Black community.
Colorado Zoo Mourning the Loss of Spock, a 14-Year-Old Dik-Dik
The Denver Zoo is in mourning following the loss of Spock, a 14-year-old Kirk's dik-dik. The Zoo announced Spock's death in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) Facebook post, revealing that, after noticing severe changes in the animal's behavior, Spock's care team took him to the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Animal Hospital, where they learned that he had metastatic cancer and end-stage liver failure.
Celebrated ‘Jew-ish’ DC-based Deli Bringing Two New Stores to Denver
Call Your Mother isn’t just an order, it’s an award-winning deli.
This Is Colorado's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
LoveFood has the scoop on every state's top 'mom and pop' restaurant.
cpr.org
Denver Archdiocese fires Catholic school teacher after discovering she was in a same-sex relationship
Maggie Barton is speaking out after she was let go from her teaching job at All Souls Catholic School in Englewood. Last month, the Archdiocese of Denver terminated Barton’s employment after discovering that she is in a same-sex relationship. “I think it's important to kind of get this narrative...
5280.com
Before & After: A Cherry Hills Home Refresh for a Family of 2 Adults, 4 Kids, and 5 Bulldogs
By the time Littleton natives Becky and Chris Morley decided to embark on the renovation of their Cherry Hills home, they’d already been living there for five years. Although they didn’t build the house or choose its original finishes, they loved the space—and the memories they’d made there with their four boys and five bulldogs—as if they had. They liked the home’s spaciousness, the pool, and the inviting appeal of the stone-walled parlor and great room. “We’ve always appreciated the look of a Mediterranean house, and this one had a feeling of grandness but at the same time was very cozy,” Becky says. But wear and tear inflicted by its 11 active occupants was evident. It was time for a refresh.
Westword
Jelly Owner to Open Harvey Park Grille at Former Rosemary Cafe Location
“I couldn’t [have lived] with myself if someone else got in here and did something with it,” says Josh Epps, who used to frequent Rosemary Cafe before it closed in May 2022. Later this year, after extensive renovations, it will reopen as Harvey Park Grille under Epps’s ownership.
KDVR.com
Friends trapped in burning car escape with nothing
Two friends are recovering at a burn unit in Aurora after they were stuck in a burning car. Rogelio Mares reports. Friends trapped in burning car escape with nothing. Two friends are recovering at a burn unit in Aurora after they were stuck in a burning car. Rogelio Mares reports.
Single Colorado restaurant featured on Yelp's 'top 100' list
While most tourists coming to Colorado aren't necessarily visiting for the local culinary scene, there seems to be an ever-growing list of great spots to dine in the Centennial State. According to popular food-review website Yelp.com, one of the best places to eat in the country is located in the...
KDVR.com
Foothills Animal Shelter: Furry Friend Friday
Foothills Animal Shelter has an adorable male puppy named Sokka up for adoption!. If you’re interested in adopting give them a call at 303-278-7575. They also offer weekly vaccine clinics every Friday from 3pm-4:30pm. Susan Sedgeley stopped by GDC!
iheart.com
Colorado City Ranked Among Top 10 'Most Romantic' In America
Sometimes you want to get your significant other out of the home for an intimate outing. Whether you're looking for that special someone, taking a honeymoon, or celebrating milestones in your marriage, there are plenty of destinations for love to bloom. That's why 24/7 Wall St. found the "most romantic"...
Aurora Amazon location fined for ‘serious’ violation
The Amazon fulfillment center in Aurora was fined $15,625 for a "serious" Occupational Safety and Health Administration violation.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
KDVR.com
Suspected drunk driver kills best friends in crash
Joshua Remus, 33, and Michael La Jeunesse, 35, were killed in the crash. The best friends were buying ice cream and leaving Walmart, seven minutes from home. Talya Cunningham reports. Suspected drunk driver kills best friends in crash. Joshua Remus, 33, and Michael La Jeunesse, 35, were killed in the...
Big dogs need homes too: Denver Dumb Friends League monthlong spotlight
The Denver Dumb Friends League said big dogs typically aren't chosen for adoption as much as small dogs.
Colorado farm sanctuary worries backyard chicken fad could lead to more surrenders
The combination of avian influenza and new free-range egg laws in Colorado have driven business to another level as many turn to backyard chickens hoping for plentiful eggs.
No rep company at Arvada Center next season
The Arvada Center has some changes coming to the way it programs live theater next season, Artistic Director of Theatre Lynne Collins confirmed Wednesday. But they won’t be permanent. The Arvada Center, which is best known for its large-scale musicals like the recent “Into the Woods,” went old-school in 2016, when it committed to performing its non-musical (straight) plays in repertory – meaning it would now present up to three plays at the same time, performed on alternating days by a small core company of...
Here's the 'KOOL Koncert 2023' lineup at Ball Arena
DENVER — Bryan Adams will headline "KOOL Koncert 2023" in Denver this summer. Adams announced the "So Happy It Hurts Tour" with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" Tuesday night. The tour includes stops in 26 cities this summer, kicking off June 6...
10 new Red Rocks concerts announced
DENVER — Red Rocks Amphitheatre is preparing for a busy spring and summer concert season. Shane Smith and the Saints, Chromeo and Hot Chip, Tori Amos, Barenaked Ladies, the Global Dub Festival, Michael Franti and Spearhead, Oliver Tree, The Revivalists, Opiuo, and Young the Giant have announced concerts at the venue.
Comments / 0