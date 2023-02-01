Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
One injured, one arrested in Waterloo shooting
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has been arrested after police said he shot a woman in the leg in Waterloo early Friday morning. Waterloo police said they were to MercyOne for a report of a woman with a gunshot wound at around 3:30 a.m. Police said the wound was non-life-threatening.
kyoutv.com
Adventureland to permanently close ride where 11-year-old boy died
ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - An amusement park ride that was involved in a fatal accident in the summer of 2021 will not reopen, according to park officials. Adventureland made the announcement that the Raging River water ride would not return in an open letter from Bill Lentz, the park’s general manager. Lentz has been in charge of the facility since Palace Entertainment purchased it from the Krantz family, its original owners.
superhits106.com
Two People Arrested For Drugs in Delaware County
Authorities say two people were arrested last week after law enforcement discovered 2 pounds of marijuana in their car during a traffic stop in Delaware County. 40 year old Aubrey Thompson Jr. of Manchester, and 26 year old Brandon Marti of Cedar Rapids, were both arrested on January 25 near Delhi. Thompson was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and failure to affix a drug stamp. Martin was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. A deputy pulled over a vehicle Thompson was driving for a traffic violation. Martin was a passenger in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed two large bags containing approximately 1 pound each of marijuana.
KCCI.com
Man dies after fire in Iowa motel room
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Investigators are looking for the cause of a motel fire that killed one man. The fire broke out in a room at Rodeway Inn. It was confined to that space. Firefighters found the man's body after getting the fire extinguished. An autopsy will help determine...
KCRG.com
Dubuque family thank hospital staff for saving ‘miracle baby’
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - She is being called a “miracle baby” and on Wednesday she returned to UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital where she was born. The hospital and parents call her a “miracle” because she coded for more than 15 minutes after delivery. Now nearly a month later - Traci and William Yeo got the chance to thank the care team whose quick action saved their newborn daughter’s life.
KCRG.com
Linn County Attorney issues statement on investigation into the death of Devonna Walker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks issued an updated statement on the status of the investigation into the death of Devonna Walker. On January 2nd, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast at about 6:45 p.m.
KCRG.com
Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County
SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Johnson County last weekend. The DNR told KCRG-TV9 the mountain lion was shot by two lawfully licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher. The mountain lion was...
KCRG.com
Dubuque city manager pushes to add speed cameras to offset police dept. staffing issues
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque City Manager Michael Van Milligen is asking the mayor and the city council to approve the implementation of automated speed cameras in the city to help the police department with traffic enforcement amid ongoing staffing issues. In a letter to the city council on Thursday,...
Waterloo Worker Accused Of Committing Lottery Fraud
We've heard a whole lot about lottery winners in Eastern Iowa recently. Hearing stories about lucky people winning major lottery prizes is always exciting. We shared with you the story of a Waterloo woman who ended up winning a major lottery prize. She took an owl landing on her patio as a sign that she should play one of her favorite lottery games. Not only did she go and buy a ticket the next day, she ended up winning the big prize!
Newton police sued over traffic stop that generated 1.6 million YouTube views
An Iowa college student whose YouTube video of a police traffic stop generated 1.6 million views is now suing the city of Newton for false arrest. In a lawsuit filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, Tayvin Galanakis, 19, of Newton alleges the city and its police department are […] The post Newton police sued over traffic stop that generated 1.6 million YouTube views appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Missing Dubuque teens found in Wisconsin
GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - 14-year-old Emily Dudney and 15-year-old Lilana Carey have been found. Dudney and Carey had previously been missing from Hillcrest Family Services in Dubuque. They were found by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in Cassville, Wisconsin on February 2nd. Both teenagers have been turned over...
cbs2iowa.com
Law enforcement removes suspicious package on Cedar Rapids Northeast side
The Cedar Rapids Metro Hazardous Devices Unit is investigating a package recovered from 1005 32nd Street Thursday afternoon. The unit was called at 11:39am with reports of a suspicious package. The area was proactively closed off as crews recovered the object. The investigation is ongoing into whether or not the...
Iowa surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations
A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa due to allegations of professional incompetence, sexual harassment and unethical conduct has been issued a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man charged in Fort Dodge cold case murder
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a cold case from 2016. Christopher Johnson, 49, of Cedar Rapids, is accused of killing Donald Preston in December 2016. Preston’s body was located in a field southwest of Fort Dodge on December 26, 2016. Investigators said he died after being shot in the head and abdomen.
Mountain Lion Killed by Hunters in Johnson County
At some point in time, the state of Iowa along with the Department of Natural Resources will need to have a conversation as to whether mountain lions should be a protected species within the state. This just might be that time. KCRG is reporting that last weekend the Iowa Department...
x1071.com
Man with gun robbed woman in Dubuque
A man was arrested Wednesday after police said he robbed a woman in Dubuque in December. 27 year old Xavier Deleon, an inmate at the Dubuque County Jail, was arrested Wednesday at the at the jail on a warrant charging first-degree robbery. Reports say that, on Dec. 15, Deleon contacted a Dubuque woman who was seeking to buy an iPhone. He indicated he had a phone to sell and instructed her to meet him. Deleon pointed to a nearby residence, indicated the phone was inside and instructed the woman to give him the $200 for it so he could go get it. Deleon then reached into a bag and pulled out a handgun, which he held in front of his chest. The display of the gun made (the woman) fear for her and her daughter’s safety, so she gave Deleon the $200. The woman reported the robbery to police on December 16th.
KCJJ
Iowa City man wanted on assault charges arrested after fleeing traffic stop
An Iowa City man wanted on assault and child endangerment warrants was additionally charged after providing a false name to police and fleeing a traffic stop. Authorities say that at about 8:30 Wednesday morning, they stopped 40-year-old Jeremy Pledge of East Washington Street after seeing that the owner of the Chrysler he was operating had active arrest warrants. Pledge allegedly provided a false name when asked for ID, and while the officer was waiting for a second unit to arrive, Pledge reportedly exited his vehicle and fled on foot. He was caught after a brief chase.
An Old Secret Is Hidden Under This Downtown In Iowa
Many towns and cities in Iowa have a long history that they are proud of. Some of that history is great... some of it is sadly not. Thankfully today we will be looking at a town that can be proud of its story. Independence loves its history, and the local historical society is always ready to answer questions for curious visitors.
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of stealing front off of van and tools inside
An Iowa City man is accused of stealing the front bumper and grill from a van, and of taking the tools and equipment inside. Police say sometime between December 30th and January 3rd, the victim had his 2011 Dodge Caravan broken into, with the front taken off the vehicle. Police say 39-year-old Joshua Kelley of Southgate Avenue also took tools and equipment valued at just over $5000 taken.
Radio Iowa
Explosion that killed 14 in Eagle Grove was 50 years ago tonight
The Wright County community of Eagle Grove is remembering a tragedy that made worldwide headlines 50 years ago tonight. An explosion rocked the downtown business district, leveling the Chatterbox Cafe, a Coast-to-Coast store and a jewelry story. Fourteen people were killed, including a firefighter and the son of former governor Robert Blue.
Comments / 0