Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2023 nominees announced
137 Artists Not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
"Long Live Rock" reads the bright red sign outside the doors of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame museum in Cleveland. Since the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's first group of inductees was honored in 1986, artists from all over the world have been recognized for their part in the history of rock 'n' roll music. (The museum opened in 1995.)
NME
Rock Hall Of Fame 2023 inductee nominations revealed
soultracks.com
The Spinners, Missy Elliot nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
(February 1, 2023) The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced the nominees for its 2023 class, and it is a mixture of artists of various styles. Most importantly to us, the class includes one of our favorite all-time groups, The Spinners. They join hip-hop legends A Tribe Called Quest and Missy Elliot, pop stars George Michael, Sheryl Crow and Cindy Lauper, country titan Willie Nelson, as well as Kate Bush, Iron Maiden, Joy Divison/New Order, Rage Against the Machine, The White Stripes and Warren Zevon.
Willie Nelson doesn’t belong in the Rock Hall. These 5 unnominated acts do
Saying you’re against Willie Nelson is like saying you’re against Santa Claus. And I’m against Willie Nelson. Oh, not against the gentle-souled, 89-year-old country-music legend as a dude. Willie’s cool. His music’s cool, too. But Willie Nelson shouldn’t go into the Rock And Roll Hall...
Artists Newly Eligible for Rock Hall in 2023 Who Weren’t Nominated
One of the most buzzworthy moments in the world of music every year is when the nominees are announced for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This year, Iron Maiden, Soundgarden and Rage Against the Machine were among the nominees, but there were quite a few artists who were newly eligible to be nominated, and weren't.
Two 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees Received the Nom Their 1st Year of Eligibility
The 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame named its nominees for inauguration into the club, with two nominees earning nods their first year being eligible for the esteemed honor.
Five Reasons Warren Zevon Should Be in the Rock Hall of Fame
Warren Zevon, one of the great singer-songwriters of his generation, has been eligible for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction since 1994 but had to wait nearly three decades before his first nomination. His 2023 nod arrived 20 years after his death, putting an end to one of the most shocking oversights in Rock Hall history.
A Tribe Called Quest Has Been Nominated to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
If you were listening to hip-hop music during the 1990s, odds are that you're familiar with A Tribe Called Quest. The genre-defying group, which consisted of Q-Tip, Phife Dawg, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, and Jarobi White, shared their debut album with the world all the way back in 1990. In the years that followed, A Tribe Called Quest went on to become the definitive pioneers of alternative hip-hop music.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Issues New Statement Defining What Rock Music Means
Cleveland's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has revised its mission statement to be more interpretive of the concept of rock music, according to a new report from Vulture. The move comes ahead of the Rock Hall's next class of nominees to be announced this week. But is it the institution's answer to pushback regarding country and hip-hop artists recently being inducted in the Rock Hall?
Missy Elliott, Cyndi Lauper, Sheryl Crow among new Rock Hall of Fame nominees
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveiled its newest class of nominees on Wednesday morning, acknowledging some of the most iconic names in music — many for the first time. The Rock Hall's full list of nominees for 2023 pays tribute to artists across a range of musical genres. It includes Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes and Warren Zevon.More than half of this year's potential inductees to the hall are newcomers, with eight...
iheart.com
Music: The 2023 Rock Hall Nominees Are Out, Slipknot, Pantera, Limp Bizkit
45 Hard Rock + Metal Acts Who Deserve To Be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is an institution with the power to both honor and snub. With every band inducted into the Hall, it seems like there are dozens of acts passed over despite iconic status. Back in 2013, we penned an Open Letter to the Rock and...
Peter Hook: Rock Hall Nod Might Be “Olive Branch” That Reunites Him with New Order
Peter Hook, founding bassist of Joy Division and New Order, hasn’t spoken to his old bandmates in more than a decade, but he’s hoping the groups’ joint nomination for the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame could be an “olive branch” that brings them back together, he told Billboard.
musictimes.com
