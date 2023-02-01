Calls to Alex Murdaugh’s Wife Deleted Off His Phone on Night of Murders

One of the Memphis cops arrested for the murder of Tyre Nichols had pulled a gun out and threatened to shoot two other residents in the face two years earlier, the pair recalled. Brothers Glenn Harris, 24, and Demarius Hervey, 27, said they were standing outside a gas station in August 2020 when police cars surrounded them. The brothers, who had been smoking weed, got into Harris’ car in fear and tried to drive away before police caught up to them two miles down the road. Now-former Memphis cop Emmitt Martin III grabbed Harris as he got out of the car after crashing it. Harris tried to run but Martin pinned him to the pavement and pulled out his gun, according to Harris. “I’ll blow your face off,” Martin said, according to Harris. He also threatened to shoot Hervey in the face, and Harris’ mother said she was called just hours after the incident and heard the same. Harris reported the incident to an attorney days later, who told NBC News he’d spoken to Harris and told him internal affairs “probably wouldn’t do anything” about Martin.Read it at NBC News

MEMPHIS, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO