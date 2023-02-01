Calls to Alex Murdaugh’s Wife Deleted Off His Phone on Night of Murders
Several June 2021 phone calls Alex Murdaugh placed to his wife the night she was fatally shot outside their South Carolina home were deleted off the former lawyer’s cellphone call history, a law enforcement agent revealed in court Wednesday. The five calls, which were made between 9 and 10 p.m. on June 17, 2021, still appeared on Maggie Murdaugh’s call history, however—leading investigators to believe the activity was purposefully deleted from Alex Murdaugh’s phone. SLED Lt. Britt Dove added that several texts sent to Alex Murdaugh’s phone were also unread until the next day. Prosecutors allege that Murdaugh murdered his wife and son Paul around 8:50 p.m. and then took steps to establish an alibi by visiting his ailing mother and calling his family several times.
Comments / 0