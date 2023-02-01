Grapevine police continue search for missing 31-year-old man

Grapevine Police continue their frantic search for a 31-year-old man missing since last week; and with the weather what it is, time is of the essence.

Christian Saulter Williams was last seen January 23rd in Watauga, and he is believed to be traveling on foot.

"So far, we've received four different possible sightings that we followed up on," says Amanda McNew, Grapevine Police spokeswoman. "We are hoping that today's the day that we can safely find him and get him safely home."

McNew says those sightings have come from Grapevine, Hurst and Keller.

She says it's imperative that Christian be found quickly.

"It's not always a concern," says McNew; "but with the weather what it is, every hour (and) every minute really does count, especially when it's below freezing."

McNew says it's unusual for Christian to disappear like this.

"This is a 31-year-old man with no kind of history of doing this," says McNew.

Christian is 6' tall and weighs approximately 200 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a red and black plaid flannel-like jacket and hoodie, dark-colored sweatpants with lighter-colored shorts on top and black tennis shoes with white soles.

If you have any information, call Grapevine Police at 817-410-8127 or email cidmail@grapevinetexas.gov .

