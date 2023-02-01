A 42-year-old Chipley man is in critical condition in an Alabama hospital after a motorcycle accident on Highway 77 near Carter Circle. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was traveling southbound on the west shoulder of Highway 77 when the vehicle made a southwest turn into an active construction zone. The driver continued southbound through the construction zone and driving between two construction trucks. The motorcycle hit an uneven lane in the roadway resulting in loss of control of the bike. As the motorcycle continued south, it flipped over causing the driver to fall off. The vehicle came to rest facing southwest with the driver next to the motorcycle.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO