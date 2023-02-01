Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Woman shot while riding a horse; Houston Co. man in custody
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Houston County man is behind bars after he is accused of shooting at a group of people riding horses and hitting a woman on one of the horses in Florida. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of someone being shot in the...
wdhn.com
Animal Cruelty charges send Enterprise man to jail, EPD
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — A 59-year-old Enterprise man was arrested after police say he didn’t properly care for his dogs. According to Captain Billy Haglund with the Enterprise Police Department, in December, an officer began an investigation into a home on the 100 block of Pittman street in Enterprise after discovering two dogs with a lack of food, water, and shelter.
wdhn.com
Two men arrested after allegedly assaulting DeFuniak police officer
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — DeFuniak Springs Police Department have arrested two men after an incident at a McDonalds parking lot. An officer was allegedly sprayed with pepper spray. Around 3:00 Tuesday afternoon police responded to a call about two individuals throwing trash on the ground. According to a...
wdhn.com
Mother of Sincere Tyson wants the three suspects to be held accountable
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Three people are officially charged by a grand jury for the murder of Sincere Tyson. Tyson’s mother Lerwanna McClinden is speaking out as she just wants accountability for the people accused of killing her son. Sincere Tyson was shot and killed while sleeping in...
WJHG-TV
Alleged pressure washer thief arrested in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man for allegedly stealing a pressure washer in the Lovedale Community. Officials say they got a report of a stolen pressure washer on January 24. Deputies say they identified the suspect with video surveillance. JCSO arrested Timothy Burnett...
Workers injured when their lift truck struck by 18-wheeler, police say
Two Alabama workers were injured Tuesday when they were thrown from the bucket lift they were using after it was struck by a passing semi-tractor trailer, police said. The workers were using the lift to work on a building Tuesday afternoon when the 18-wheeler collided with their equipment and threw them into the roadway, Troy police said.
wdhn.com
Stolen car found in pond, JCSO
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — Authorities in Jackson County recovered a stolen vehicle underwater near Lake Seminole. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, February 1, the JCSO received a call from a fisherman claiming to have seen what appeared to be a vehicle on his depth finder in Sand Pond near Lake Seminole.
wdhn.com
Georgia murder suspect indicted in death of Dothan man
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A 20-year-old Georgia man has been indicted on a capital murder charge in the case of a Dothan man who was shot in his sleep. According to court records, a Houston County grand jury has indicted Solomon Cooper, of Climax, Georgia for the murder of Sincere Tyson.
wtvy.com
One murder suspect is indicted, another wants youthful treatment
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Solomon Cooper has been indicted for Capital Murder; a charge related to the death of a young Dothan man who had a promising future. Cooper, from Climax, Georgia, is accused of shooting 20-year-old Sincere Tyson, whose body was found at his home on October 9, 2021.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for February 2, 2023
James Conway, 38, Marianna, Florida: Concealed weapon: Marianna Police Department. James Baker, 56, Marianna, Florida: Driving while license suspended with knowledge: Marianna Police Department. Demetrius Batson, 37, Marianna, Florida: Resisting arrest with violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Owens, 63, Sneads, Florida: Driving under the influence of alcohol, flee/elude...
wtvy.com
1 in critical condition, 1 injured after roadside accident in Troy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A roadside accident in downtown Troy landed two men in the hospital. According to the Troy police department, officers arrived on the scene at North Three Notch Street around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses told police that the two men were ejected out of the lift...
wdhn.com
Major sentence handed out for suspect in the murder of a Troy store clerk
TROY, Ala (WDHN) — A Pike County man who pled guilty to capital murder in the death of a Troy store clerk will receive life without parole. 27-year-old Leon Terrell Flowers is accused of killing Neil Purush Kumar, a graduate student and store clerk in 2019. Flowers pled guilty...
WJHG-TV
Two arrested after attempting to flee during arrests
JACKSON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What started as a trespassing complaint ended in the pursuit and arrest of two people, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 29, deputies responded to a call at a Compass Lake in reference to a trespassing complaint. The caller told officials that...
wdhn.com
Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A 42-year-old Chipley man was transported to a Dothan hospital after a motorcycle crash left him in critical condition. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, on Monday, January 30, at around 4:20 p.m., an unidentified Chipley man was traveling southbound on state road 77 when he turned into an active construction zone and the motorcycle hit an uneven lane on the road causing the man to lose control and flip off of the bike.
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Sewer work to begin on Dothan streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A city contractor will begin working on several streets in Dothan. L&K Contracting will work on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals on the following streets from February 6 through February 10:. North Cherokee Avenue. Montezuma Avenue. West Burdeshaw Street. Back of lots between Girard Avenue...
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. Sheriff reacts to Tyre Nichol’s fatal beating at hands of Memphis police
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Longtime wiregrass law enforcement official, Tony Helms, reacts to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis officers. Sheriff Helms, who’s in his third term as Sheriff, says 95% of law enforcement nationwide do their job to protect and serve, and when something like the Tyree Nichols deadly beating happens at the hands of police officers, unfortunately, it puts all officers in a bad light.
washingtoncounty.news
Washington County man in critical condition after motorcycle wreck
A 42-year-old Chipley man is in critical condition in an Alabama hospital after a motorcycle accident on Highway 77 near Carter Circle. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was traveling southbound on the west shoulder of Highway 77 when the vehicle made a southwest turn into an active construction zone. The driver continued southbound through the construction zone and driving between two construction trucks. The motorcycle hit an uneven lane in the roadway resulting in loss of control of the bike. As the motorcycle continued south, it flipped over causing the driver to fall off. The vehicle came to rest facing southwest with the driver next to the motorcycle.
wdhn.com
Victim’s sister is happy that the suspect is going to jail, but still wants a harsher punishment
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A murder suspect agreed to a reduced charge on Monday morning in a Henry County Courtroom. Bruce Weems was set to start a murder trial in Abbeville. He is accused of killing a father of 5 Willie Davis Jr. in 2021. Then according to police...
wdhn.com
Work is now going vertical at the Enterprise VA nursing home
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—Things are starting to go vertical at the construction site of the state veteran’s home. The actual buildings are now appearing on the 108-acre site off State Highway 51. Once complete in late 2024 or early 25. It will be the fifth Va home in Alabama,...
elba-clipper.com
Large spill at the pump...
Tuesday morning, Jan. 31, many traveling through downtown Elba on their commute to work found a portion of Claxton Avenue blocked due to a gas spill at the RS Lord Marathon store [often referred to as Mr. Henry’s]. Reportedly, a customer had started the pump to add gasoline to his vehicle, and the customer had left the nozzle unattended when it fell from the vehicle spilling some 15-20 gallons of gasoline onto the ground before the pump was stopped. The Elba Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to help clean up the potential fire hazard. As shown above, the gas was covered with dirt to help absorb it from the ground. Also responding to the scene to assist with traffic control was the Elba Police Department.
