Beaufort County, SC

Beaufort homes that made the big screen — from local legend Pat Conroy to Sandra Bullock

By Mary Dimitrov
The Island Packet
 3 days ago

Some of Beaufort County’s most-stately homes have been featured in Hollywood films over the years.

The first movie shot in the county, a documentary about Gullah religious services, was released in 1940, and there have been 39 since, according to IMDd .

But only a few feature the area’s historical architecture. They are:

Forces of Nature (1999)

Staring Sandra Bullock and Ben Affleck, this romantic comedy follows a man who gets stranded in Savannah on the way to his wedding. To get home, he embarks on a rental-car trip with a stranger — falling in love along the way.

“Forces of Nature” stars Sandra Bullock and had scenes filmed in Beaufort County. IMDb

The movie’s wedding scene is set at the Joseph Johnson House, a private home on Craven Street in Beaufort known as “The Castle.”

The Castle in Beaufort’s downtown Point neighborhood. Delayna Early/dearley@ islandpacket.com

Built in 1853 and rumored to have a ghost, the home sold for $4.1 million in 2021.

Prince of Tides (1991)

Based on the novel by Lowcountry native Pat Conroy and directed by Barbara Streisand, this drama won a Golden Globe and captured several other award nominations. In the movie, a man falls in love with his psychiatrist as he grapples with his twin’s attempted suicide.

The ‘Prince of Tides’ movie poster.

Featured in the movie, the Lewis Reeve Sams house is in the Point neighborhood, overlooking the Beaufort River and Woods Memorial Bridge.

The Lewis Reeve Sams House, 601 Bay St. in Beaufort, is shown. Submitted

The 7,600-square-foot home was built in 1852 and sold for $1.87 million in 2006 .

The Big Chill (1983)

Seven former college friends reunite in a Beaufort vacation home after the funeral of another of their college friends in this comedy starring Tom Berenger, Glenn Close and Jeff Goldblum.

The cast of 1983’s ‘The Big Chill’ outside of Beaufort’s Tidalholm mansion: Glenn Close, Kevin Kline, Meg Tilly, William Hurt, Tom Berenger, Mary Kay Place, Jeff Goldblum, JoBeth Williams

The interior and exterior of the Tidalholm Mansion, built in 1853, is featured throughout the film.

The Edgar Fripp House, 1 Laurens St., also called Tidalholm, built around 1853. Historic Beaufort Foundation

On the market for four years, the 7,400-square-foot waterfront property sold for $1.76 million in 2014.

The Great Santini (1979)

Another movie based on a Conroy novel, this drama stars Robert Duvall and Blythe Danner and tells the story of a US Marine Corps officer’s relationship with his father. It was nominated for two Oscars and a Golden Globe.

The movie also uses the Tidalholm Mansion for family home scenes.

The front entrance to Tidalholm as seen on Thursday morning as work continues on the second-floor porch. A narrow staircase on the second floor leads to the gabled roof where a former cupola or belvedere remains after the second floor had a porch and railing added with a joined roof line. Drew Martin/dmartin@islandpacket.com

If you know of any other famous local homes that were featured in movies, contact mdimitrov@islandpacket.com.

