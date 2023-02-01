ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, WV

Sheriff’s office asking for information on West Virginia woman missing for nearly a year

By Rachel Pellegrino, Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FGlNm_0kYtDk0d00

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – This month marks one year since a Mason County woman went missing, and the sheriff’s office is again asking the public to help provide any information they can to help solve the case.

Grace Allison Smith of Gallipolis Ferry was last seen at her father’s home on Feb. 23, 2022 . The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said her family told authorities she was last seen wearing a long black coat and grey beanie. Her relatives also said her hair was dyed grey at the time of her disappearance.

Missing Persons in the Tri-State

According to the sheriff’s office and Smith’s relatives, her car was found Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in the TNT area with her keys on the hood and belongings inside the vehicle. Authorities and her family have continued to search the area for any sign of Smith .

“The past 11 plus months have been a nightmare for this young woman’s family and friends,” said Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller. “I am making a public plea for anyone with new information to please come forward. This family has suffered enough .”

Of course, we hope that she walks back into her family’s life at some point and nobody’s ruling that out yet, but it’s been a long time and I know it’s been very stressful on her family and we’re just looking for closure for them.

Sheriff Corey Miller, Mason County Sheriff’s Office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MeVGR_0kYtDk0d00
Photo by WOWK News Director Bob Schaper

Sheriff Miller says his office has received numerous tips and possible leads, treating them all with “the utmost importance” and has been vetting each tip with assistance from other local, state and federal agencies. The sheriff’s office says the reward for any information that leads to finding Smith is currently at $7,500.

During hunting season, Miller urged hunters to watch for any signs of something out of place or suspicious in the woods that could help in the investigation into Smith’s disappearance.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on Smith to contact their office at 304-675-3838 or call the Mason County 911 dispatch’s non emergency at 304-675-9911.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

