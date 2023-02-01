Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Hostage taker shot; Chinese balloon; South Dakota trusts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a look at the top stories on First@4 for Friday, February 3. Police in Rapid City have shot a man after he took a gas station clerk hostage with a knife. The incident occurred shortly after noon (MT) in Rapid City on Friday.
KELOLAND TV
Overnight fire; Watertown burglaries; Former administrator banned from teaching in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Crews were called to a fire in the northeast part of Sioux Falls early Friday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday,...
KELOLAND TV
Native children welfare bill passes South Dakota committee
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) –A South Dakota bill aimed at placing Native American children with other relatives when they are removed from their families in abuse and neglect proceedings has been approved in a House committee. The bill sponsored by Democratic Rep. Peri Pourier passed the committee Friday on a...
Workforce woes, nursing home closures pressure sustainability of long term care
Iley and Frank Petereit bought their burial plots two decades ago. Frank likes to think of himself as a planner, so he has most everything worked out for when they eventually, in his words, “kick the can.” The now 92-year-olds have a gravestone at the site, already etched with everything but the year of their […] The post Workforce woes, nursing home closures pressure sustainability of long term care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
South Dakota state senator drops federal lawsuit regarding suspension
South Dakota state Senator Julie Frye-Mueller has dropped her federal lawsuit against Senator Lee Schoenbeck.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota’s laws encouraged rapid growth of financial trusts
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — For more than three decades, South Dakota has seen a small but increasingly steady flow of applications from financial trusts whose leaders decided their legal charters should be in the Mount Rushmore State. In some of the earliest years, there weren’t any new applications. State records indicate there were just three operating in South Dakota as of 1996.
dakotafreepress.com
South Dakota Ranks 8th for Dependence on Farm Subsidies
You’d think all those hippie farmers in liberal California would rely more heavily on government to sustain their farms than the God-fearing capitalists cultivating South Dakota’s crops. But no: according to a new analysis from the Environmental Working Group, from 1995 through 2021, South Dakota farmers took the eighth-largest share of federal farm subsidies, beating California farmers’ federal dependence by $4.7 billion:
dakotanewsnow.com
Fentanyl risks in South Dakota create need for awareness
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You may have heard more PSAs recently about Fentanyl. The deadly synthetic opioid has been a cause of concern for officials. Fentanyl can kill with a dosage small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil and it’s made its way to South Dakota. The rise in circulation and deaths caused by fentanyl is closely monitored by the state and federal government. Minnehaha county sheriff, Mike Milstead has recently been working with the state and the DEA to do PSAs like “One Pill Can Kill” to raise awareness about the dangers of the drug.
KELOLAND TV
Severance tax on lithium in South Dakota is now dead
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A proposal to make lithium mining subject to South Dakota’s 4.5% severance tax is no more. The Senate Taxation Committee voted 4-2 on Friday to kill the legislation, after hearing from state Department of Revenue official Jason Evans that HB 1072 was incomplete, even after several rounds of amendments, and that there’s time to work on a new version for next year.
KELOLAND TV
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
mitchellnow.com
Governor Kristi Noem – Securing South Dakota agriculture
Agriculture is the bedrock of South Dakota. The ag industry is tough, and it’s often thankless, but it truly is how we feed the world. As a lifelong farmer and rancher myself, I take great pride in my rural upbringing. Not a day goes by where I don’t appreciate the life lessons I learned from my parents on our farm. At our house it was always go, go, go. We were constantly making things better, faster, and more efficient. That’s the exact attitude of so many of our farmers and ranchers across South Dakota. I still can’t believe I’m lucky enough to go to work every day to serve them.
kfgo.com
South Dakota’s Second Century Habitat Fund Launches “Winter Storm Initiative”
Sioux Falls, SD — South Dakota’s Second Century Habitat Fund (SCHF), in partnership with South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP), is increasing awareness of the devastating impacts of this winter’s storms to wildlife across South Dakota. These efforts include raising financial resources to help mitigate these effects.
KELOLAND TV
Retired general: Shoot down the Chinese balloon
CANTON, SD (KELO) — A retired two-star general in Lincoln County wants the U.S. to go ahead and shoot-down that Chinese balloon that’s been spotted in Montana and heading east, within reach of South Dakota. Lynn Hartsell, of Canton, doesn’t buy China says balloon spotted over US is for research that was blown-off course.
KELOLAND TV
Riding the snow wave in South Dakota
Conditions in the atmosphere are aligning similarly to the spring of 2018. Much of eastern and central South Dakota, from Aberdeen to Pierre and down to Yankton just to name a few, had thick fog for several days in January as well. If you believe in the old wives tale,...
KELOLAND TV
Summit Carbon Solutions signs easement agreements
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summit Carbon Solutions says Iowa landowners have signed easement agreements for two-thirds of the project’s route. The proposed CO2 pipeline has stirred controversy in several states, including South Dakota, Iowa and North Dakota. Landowners have been outspoken about their safety and other concerns....
KELOLAND TV
$200 Million to build housing in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s news many South Dakota communities have been waiting for for months. This week, Governor Kristi Noem signed a bill approving $200 million in loans and grants for housing infrastructure in South Dakota. Communities from Rapid City to Sioux Falls and Yankton to...
sdpb.org
Animals on the move in South Dakota
On today's In the Moment... Between frogs and lions and octopuses, a variety of animals are moving to new homes in South Dakota. Get to know the cricket frog, a relatively new resident in the state. Learn about the health and habits of this little amphibian, as well as other frogs living in your backyard. Herpetologist Jake Kerby, Ph.D., is our guide.
dakotafreepress.com
Pen Pen: Killers, Coffee, and Not Wasting a Page
(Dang, maybe I need to sign on with Senator Bolin’s objection to officially renaming the state penitentiary and other prisons as “correctional facilities.” Pen Pen works better as a series title than Correctional Facility Communications….) Samuel Lint, South Dakota State Penitentiary inmate #16334, sends this expression...
Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa
A Minnesota man who collected tens of thousands of tires in northern Iowa without proper permits has been fined $10,000 by the state Department of Natural Resources. Acting on an anonymous complaint in March 2022, a DNR officer went to an acreage west of Intestate Highway 35 near the Minnesota border and found a “significant […] The post Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota attorney general asks lawmakers for $35M
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has submitted his wish list of funding to lawmakers for consideration by the Joint Appropriations Committee during the 2023 Legislature. The request is close to $35 million, with several one-time needs highlighted by the attorney general. Among the one-time...
