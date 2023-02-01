Read full article on original website
Certificate Of Assumed Name – Main Street Sauna
NAMEHOLDER(S): Mashauna Hansen, 308 W. 4th Ave., Lakefield, Minnesota 56150 USA. By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SUPERB AT STATE
A couple falls in the preliminary round of the Minnesota Cheerleading Coaches Association state tournament Saturday had members of the Jackson County Central competition cheerleading team wonderin...
Wrestlers win tourney by one point
For the second time this season, a late win by Caleb Vancura gave the Jackson County Central wrestling team a tournament championship. Vancura won a major decision in the 220-pound finals Saturday at the Takedown on 22 tournament in Mapleton, giving the Huskies just enough points to win the team title. The Huskies scored 206.5 points to finish just one ahead of Class AA No. 5 Watertown Mayer-Mayer Lutheran’s 205.5.
Eagles blanked in battle of the birds
The Windom Area girls’ hockey team outshot Waseca Monday night, but wasn’t able to get any of its 34 shots in the net. Waseca scored a goal in each of the final two periods to win 2-0. The loss drop...
JCC girls beaten by Bluejays
The Jackson County Central girls’ basketball team lost 56-47 to Waseca Saturday afternoon. The loss drops the Huskies to 8-9 on the season. The Huskies led 7-3 and 9-5, but the Bluejays went on a 8-0 run to take the lead for good. The Jays led 26-19 at the half and outscored the Huskies 30-28 after the break.
Huskies hit first skid
For the first time all season, the Jackson County Central boys’ basketball team has lost more than one game in a row. After each of its first three losses, the Huskies bounced back to win their n...
Eagles rally, then lose late to Luverne
The Windom Area boys’ hockey team overcame an early 4-0 deficit to tie Luverne twice this past Saturday, but the Cardinals scored the final goal to win 6-5. Luverne scored four goals in the first...
Huskies throttle the Bucs, then drop two tight games
The Jackson County Central girls’ basketball team steamrolled Blue Earth Area last Tuesday, but then lost close games at Mt. Lake Area/Comfrey last Thursday and Waseca Saturday. The Huskies are n...
