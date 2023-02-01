Read full article on original website
Lakefield Standard
Certificate Of Assumed Name – Main Street Sauna
NAMEHOLDER(S): Mashauna Hansen, 308 W. 4th Ave., Lakefield, Minnesota 56150 USA. By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
KELOLAND TV
Group rescues 83-year-old driver, dog after jeep falls through ice
DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa is asking people to stay away from the water area under Highway 71 near Okoboji after a jeep went through the ice Saturday. Officials say a group of five men pulled an 83-year-old driver and his...
algonaradio.com
Fire Claims a Life in Burt
In the early morning of February 2nd the Kossuth County Law Enforcement Center received a 911 call of a house fire in Burt. The house at 404 Walnut Street was reported to be engulfed in flames. The Burt Fire Department was paged and on scene at 1:35 am. Upon arrival,...
Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota
This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
kiwaradio.com
Hartley Man Clocked At 118 Miles Per Hour On Highway 60
Hospers, Iowa — A Hartley man was charged with speeding early on Friday morning, February 3rd, 2023. But he wasn’t just speeding a little. He was traveling at over 50 miles per hour over the speed limit. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10 minutes...
trfradio.com
Name Released Following Fatal Snowmobile Crash
A name has been released after a southern Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobile crash last month in Wells County, North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Bruce Hanson, (67) of Jackson was killed in the accident 10 miles southeast of Bowdon. According to the report he was pronounced dead at the scene just after 7pm. The original report from NDHP said Sheriff’s deputies and Highway patrol responded just after 5pm.
siouxlandnews.com
Two arrested after shots fired call in Milford, Iowa
MILFORD, Iowa — Two men are in jail and facing several charges after an argument in Milford, Iowa. The Milford Police say that on January 31st, at approximately 5:39 p.m., they responded to 1209 6th Street in Milford for shots fired. Officers arrived and determined that there was an...
Southern Minnesota News
Man turns himself in for drunk driving at Brown County Jail
A Cottage Grove man apparently drove from the Twin Cities to New Ulm to turn himself in for drunk driving. Robert Douglas Bauer, 42, was charged this week with 3rd-degree DWI in Brown County Court. A criminal complaint says a New Ulm Police officer received a call on January 28...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Murder trial set to begin Monday in Windom
The trial for a Windom man charged with second-degree murder is scheduled to begin with jury selection Monday. Ralph Leslie Apmann faces charges of “second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony.”. The charges stem from an incident in August 2021 at the Phat Pheasant Pub in Windom. For...
Lakefield Standard
Eagles blanked in battle of the birds
The Windom Area girls’ hockey team outshot Waseca Monday night, but wasn’t able to get any of its 34 shots in the net. Waseca scored a goal in each of the final two periods to win 2-0. The loss drop...
Lakefield Standard
Benda, Finck lead Huskies past Arrows
Payten Benda won two events and all-around as the Jackson County Central gymnastics team got back in the win column with a 127.875-125.6 victory last Thursday in Pipestone. Benda’s two wins came ...
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested on warrant found with meth
SANBORN—A 26-year-old Sanborn man arrested about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense domestic abuse assault was further charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine. The arrest of Caleb Mitchell Chindlund stemmed from a complaint from his probation officer...
Lakefield Standard
Huskies hit first skid
For the first time all season, the Jackson County Central boys’ basketball team has lost more than one game in a row. After each of its first three losses, the Huskies bounced back to win their n...
Lakefield Standard
Wrestlers win tourney by one point
For the second time this season, a late win by Caleb Vancura gave the Jackson County Central wrestling team a tournament championship. Vancura won a major decision in the 220-pound finals Saturday at the Takedown on 22 tournament in Mapleton, giving the Huskies just enough points to win the team title. The Huskies scored 206.5 points to finish just one ahead of Class AA No. 5 Watertown Mayer-Mayer Lutheran’s 205.5.
Lakefield Standard
Eagles rally, then lose late to Luverne
The Windom Area boys’ hockey team overcame an early 4-0 deficit to tie Luverne twice this past Saturday, but the Cardinals scored the final goal to win 6-5. Luverne scored four goals in the first...
Lakefield Standard
JCC girls beaten by Bluejays
The Jackson County Central girls’ basketball team lost 56-47 to Waseca Saturday afternoon. The loss drops the Huskies to 8-9 on the season. The Huskies led 7-3 and 9-5, but the Bluejays went on a 8-0 run to take the lead for good. The Jays led 26-19 at the half and outscored the Huskies 30-28 after the break.
Jackson County Pilot
Rogotzke sets school record in win over Windom
Jackson County Central senior Travis Rogotzke scored a school-record 48 points and the Huskies were one point shy of the team record for points in a 106-91 win over Windom Friday night in Jackson. Rogotzke scored 17 points in the first half and 31 after the break to help the...
