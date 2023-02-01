ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Exclusive: Getting High On The Go With A Nebulizer? This Company Is Launching A Pocket-Sized Solution

Synergy Life Science, Inc. has developed Nebi: a pocket-sized and fully battery-operated nebulizer for use in a variety of applications. It has long been accepted that the lungs are one of the most effective pathways into the human body, as evidenced by the popularity of nebulizers for the delivery of medicines and therapeutics and the rise of vapes and electronic cigarettes for smoking cessation or recreational purposes. Evidence now definitively shows that vapes and e-cigarettes — often touted as healthy alternatives to traditional smoking — are extremely harmful to the lungs. The heated oils and inhaled vapors can build up deep in the lungs causing lasting damage, whether users are partaking in cannabis, nicotine, or even wellness blends.
Ability Hand – a revolution in bionic technology

Psyonic, a bionic device manufacturer, presented the Ability Hand at CES 2023, the world's first touch-sensing bionic hand. The hand can feel the things it holds, even the most delicate objects. It is a bionic prosthetic device, and the company aims to deliver it to more people than ever. The...
The World Is Amazed by the First Organic Modular Body

The world has witnessed many bizarre things, but seeing a biological body devoid of life become functional with the help of technology is a totally new tale. OSCAR, a living being formed from human cells, was born. Cornelis Vlasman is the protagonist, a talented biologist who believes that the path less trodden is, by definition, the least interesting. He creates his own laboratory with a few like-minded people, where he experiments with organic materials on his own initiative, with his own resources, and with his own crew.
How to Incorporate the UX Factor in Medical Device Design

User experience (UX) methodologies driven by human factors engineering (HFE) requirements have become a key component in the adoption of user-centered development approaches for medical devices. With global regulatory bodies now insisting on robust use-error mitigation processes, UX designers have a formidable task of instituting superior user interfaces that are intuitive, friendly, and reliable despite rising operational complexity and parametric adjustability.
Onshoring Medical Device Manufacturing Can Strengthen Supply Chains

The medical device supply chain has been hit hard by various challenges, ranging from COVID-19 lockdowns to component shortages. These prolonged difficulties have made some manufacturers consider medical device onshoring. The onshoring approach brings the products closer to those who’ll eventually use them. Reshoring medical device manufacturing is a similar...
The Future of Manufacturing Technology in 2023

The biggest surprise of 2022 was the large-scale uptake of digital technologies by manufacturers, many of which had previously been reluctant to change their traditional time-honed production methods. Today, the formerly rare choice to use machine learning for factory optimization is becoming mainstream, as early adopters continue to realize phenomenal...
Discovery of new ice may change our understanding of water

Researchers at UCL and the University of Cambridge have discovered a new type of ice that more closely resembles liquid water than any other known ices and that may rewrite our understanding of water and its many anomalies. The newly discovered ice is amorphous—that is, its molecules are in a...
Intermittent fasting spurs proliferation of liver cells in lab mice, study finds

Intermittent fasting—abstaining from eating for lengthy periods of time—spurs liver cells in laboratory mice to divide rapidly, according to a study led by researchers at Stanford Medicine. The finding challenges the long-standing belief that cells in the adult liver divide rarely and, when they do, primarily to repair damage to the organ. It is also the first to show an immediate effect of diet on liver cell biology.
Fluorescent nematodes can help monitor indoor air impurities

Good quality indoor air is crucial to our well-being, while impurities in the air can compromise our working capacity and health. Researchers at the University of Turku in Finland have developed a new method for measuring indoor air quality, making use of fluorescent strains of nematodes. Microbial or chemical contaminants...
Researchers devise a new path toward 'quantum light'

Researchers have theorized a new mechanism to generate high-energy "quantum light," which could be used to investigate new properties of matter at the atomic scale. The researchers, from the University of Cambridge, along with colleagues from the U.S., Israel and Austria, developed a theory describing a new state of light, which has controllable quantum properties over a broad range of frequencies, up as high as X-ray frequencies. Their results are reported in the journal Nature Physics.
New sensor enables 'smart diapers,' range of other health monitors

Waaahhh! While babies have a natural mechanism for alerting their parents that they need a diaper change, a new sensor developed by researchers at Penn State could help workers in daycares, hospitals and other settings provide more immediate care to their charges. The new sensor—so cheap and simple to produce...
A machine-learning tool that classifies catalytic reactions based on simulated kinetic signatures

A pair of chemists at the University of Manchester has developed a machine-learning tool that can be used to classify reactions based on simulated kinetic signatures of reactions. In their paper published in the journal Nature, Jordi Burés and Igor Larrosa describe combining two deep-learning algorithms to create a system that could speed up the process of new design reactions.
Researchers uncover physics involved in a key process in Huntington's disease

Researchers from Princeton University have uncovered the physics of a cellular process linked to aggregation diseases, including Huntington's disease, paving the way to a deeper understanding of neurodegenerative disorders at the molecular level. Many critical systems within a cell function inside liquid droplets that are separated from their surrounding fluids...
Soon every spacecraft could navigate the solar system autonomously using pulsars

If you want to know where you are in space, you'd better bring along a map. But it's a little more complicated than riding shotgun on a family road trip. Spacecraft navigation beyond Earth orbit is usually carried out by mission control. A series of radio communication arrays across the planet, known as the Deep Space Network, allows operators to check in with space probes and update their navigational status. The system works, but it could be better. What if a spacecraft could autonomously determine its position, without needing to phone home? That's been a dream of aerospace engineers for a long time, and it's getting close to fruition.
First small modular nuclear reactor certified for use in US

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has certified the design for what will be the United States' first small modular nuclear reactor. The rule that certifies the design was published Jan. 19 in the Federal Register. It means that companies seeking to build and operate a nuclear power plant can pick the design for a 50-megawatt, advanced light-water small modular nuclear reactor by Oregon-based NuScale Power and apply to the NRC for a license. ...

