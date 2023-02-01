23 Mediterranean Vegetarian Recipes You Absolutely Need to Try
Good news for vegetarians and Mediterranean dieters alike: The two eating styles actually go hand in hand, since the Med diet emphasizes eating plenty of nutritious veggies, whole grains and legumes , supplemented by a little lean protein (mostly fish , too!). From lemony chickpea soup to baked feta with garlicky kale, here are 23 Mediterranean vegetarian recipes you absolutely need to try.
1. Garlicky Spinach and Chickpea Soup with Lemon and Pecorino Romano
Caitlin Bensel/The Mediterranean Dish
- Time Commitment: 50 minutes
- Why We Love It: high protein, <500 calories, beginner-friendly
For all its bright flavor, you'll hardly believe it comes together with pantry staples like canned chickpeas and store-bought vegetable broth.
2. 15-Minute Mediterranean Couscous with Tuna and Pepperoncini
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 15 minutes
- Why We Love It: <15 minutes, high protein, make-ahead
You could make this dish with another grain (quinoa or farro, for example), but the couscous is as easy to make as it is to boil water. It soaks up the liquid off-heat and before you know it, it's fluffy and ready to eat.
3. Marinated White Bean and Tomato Salad
Chelsea Kyle/For the Table
- Time Commitment: 1 hour, 5 minutes
- Why We Love It: make ahead, <10 ingredients, gluten free, dairy free
Besides being rich in protein, this flavorful bean salad can be made in advance and doubled for a crowd (or if you just want leftovers for lunch).
4. Crispy Chickpeas and Scallops with Garlic-Harissa Oil
Caitlin Bensel/The Mediterranean Dish
- Time Commitment: 25 minutes
- Why We Love It: special occasion–worthy, <30 minutes, <10 ingredients
As long as you ensure your scallops are thoroughly dried and your pan is preheated, we promise they'll turn out as golden and gorgeous as any restaurant dish.
5. Baked Feta with Garlicky Kale and Chickpeas
Katherine Gillen
- Time Commitment: 35 minutes
- Why We Love It: one pan, <10 ingredients, high protein
FYI, dairy is not off-limits on the Mediterranean diet. In fact, it's encouraged in moderate amounts. Let that be your excuse to whip up this inventive vegetarian dish, which is best served hot out of the oven with pita.
6. Julia Turshen’s Stewed Chickpeas with Peppers and Zucchini
Melina Hammer/Simply Julia
- Time Commitment: 50 minutes
- Why We Love It: dairy free, beginner-friendly
This vegetarian stew is endlessly adaptable to what you have in your kitchen (or what sounds good). Swap out the chickpeas for any type of bean , add extra vegetables—the choice is yours.
7. Pesto Quinoa Bowls with Roasted Veggies and Labneh
Photo: Michael Marquand/Styling: Jodi Moreno
- Time Commitment: 50 minutes
- Why We Love It: high protein, beginner-friendly, gluten free
The veggies get roasted with olive oil on one pan, so this bowl is impossibly simple to throw together. A dollop of seasoned labneh (or Greek yogurt) takes them over the top.
8. Tomato and Yellow Zucchini Risotto
Lizzie Mayson/The Italian Deli Cookbook
- Time Commitment: 1 hour, 15 minutes
- Why We Love It: vegan, special occasion–worthy, gluten free
Would you believe it if we told you this decadent dish is actually vegan ? Yep, the secret to getting that classic, risotto consistency is cooking the zucchini down until it becomes creamy.
9. Baked Sesame-Ginger Salmon in Parchment
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: beginner-friendly, dairy free, gluten free, <30 minutes
Love cooking, but hate doing dishes? Join the club, then stop your whining—this salmon comes together in parchment parcels , so you don't even have to think about washing a sheet pan.
10. Mediterranean Sheet Pan Eggs
Ren Fuller/Downshiftology: Healthy Meal Prep
- Time Commitment: 50 minutes
- Why We Love It: sheet pan recipe, crowd-pleaser, <10 ingredients
Fun fact: In the Mediterranean, it's common to serve eggs at dinnertime , whereas we typically think of them as breakfast. Let that be another reason to make this effortless sheet pan dish an evening staple.
11. Creamy White Beans
Matt Armendariz/Eat What You Want
- Time Commitment: 1 hour, 15 minutes
- Why We Love It: dairy free, low sugar
These beans are richly flavored with rosemary, garlic and a spicy herb oil that's anything but boring. Add crusty bread and invite us over for dinner, why don't you?
12. Tomato-Poached Cod with Fresh Herbs
Patricia Niven/Keeping It Simple
- Time Commitment: 25 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, <10 ingredients, special occasion–worthy
This seafood number looks elegant and fancy, but it's easy enough to make on a weeknight. Swap the cod for another white fish like mahi mahi, grouper or haddock, if you want to switch it up.
13. Slow Cooker Mediterranean Frittata
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 3 hours, 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: slow cooker recipe, crowd-pleaser, gluten free
You basically drop all the ingredients into your slow cooker and go about your business until it's ready. We wish all meals could be so lazy.
14. 15-Minute Mezze Plate with Toasted Za’atar Pita Bread
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 15 minutes
- Why We Love It: no cook, <15 minutes, high protein
We know you were looking for a reason to eat charcuterie for dinner. Welp, here it is. Leave off the meat to make it vegetarian, then pile your plate high with olives, roasted vegetables and alllll the dips .
15. Roasted Mediterranean Vegetables
Karen Tedesco/Family Style
- Time Commitment: 40 minutes
- Why We Love It: sheet pan recipe, beginner-friendly, gluten free
This sheet pan dish works as a simple side, but it would also make an excellent base for a vegetarian supper, spooned over polenta , pasta or a pile of greens.
16. Pan-Fried Cod with Orange and Swiss Chard
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, gluten free, beginner-friendly
Cooking seafood on a weeknight shouldn't be daunting. That's why we're enamored with this 30-minute, 10-ingredient masterpiece.
17. Summer Skillet Gnocchi with Grilled Corn and Burrata
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 50 minutes
- Why We Love It: one pan, crowd-pleaser, beginner-friendly
Another reason to love the Mediterranean diet? Pasta is on the menu, especially when it's balanced by tons of seasonal produce. Serve this one-pan wonder with a glass of wine for maximum effect.
18. Freekeh Vegetable Soup
Adeena Sussman/Sababa
- Time Commitment: 55 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, <500 calories, dairy free
Freekeh is a nutty, slightly smoky grain that's packed with satisfying protein and fiber, so it's an excellent addition to vegetable soup. Garnish your bowl with fresh herbs to brighten it up.
19. Salmon and Fennel Dinner Salad
A New Way to Food
- Time Commitment: 55 minutes
- Why We Love It: high protein, dairy free
Salad might sound like a light supper, but this one is surprisingly. Couscous adds heft, while a creamy dressing makes the healthy veggies taste indulgent (even though it starts with yogurt).
20. Aran Goyoaga’s Niçoise Salad
Aran Goyoaga/Cannelle et Vanille
- Time Commitment: 20 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, crowd-pleaser, gluten free
Everyone should have a good Niçoise salad recipe in their back pocket, since it makes for a quick meal and can easily be scaled up or down. Buy the best quality canned tuna you can find to elevate your meal.
21. Mini Spanish Tortilla with Zucchini
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 50 minutes
- Why We Love It: <10 ingredients, one pan, gluten free
A Spanish tortilla is similar to an omelet or frittata filled with potatoes. Our version is downsized, so it's the ideal meal for one very hungry person (or two smaller appetites).
22. Grilled Peach and Halloumi Salad with Lemon-Pesto Dressing
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, low carb, gluten free
If a salad doesn't leave us satisfied longer than five minutes after eating it, we're not likely to make it again. Luckily, this one is overflowing with produce and vegetarian protein (in the form of halloumi ), so it's a regular in our rotation.
23. Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Fennel and Mandarin Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette
Ren Fuller/Downshiftology: Healthy Meal Prep
- Time Commitment: 15 minutes
- Why We Love It: <15 minutes, make ahead, crowd-pleaser
This bright, juicy salad is great for a light, restorative lunch, but if you want to turn it into a full meal, add some flaked cod or cooked shrimp.
Katherine Gillen is PureWow’s senior food editor. She’s a writer, recipe developer and food stylist with a degree in culinary arts and professional experience in New York City restaurants. She used to sling sugary desserts in a pastry kitchen, but now she’s an avid home cook and fanatic baker.
