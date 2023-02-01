Open in App
Trumbull, CT
See more from this location?
News 12

Entrepreneur creates cultural awareness through the items she sells

By News 12 Staff,

29 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RJbbU_0kYt9s4Y00

A local entrepreneur is using her craft to create cultural awareness.

Karian Gordon, 33, is the owner of Khepri Styles in the Trumbull Mall.

"I want to talk about the beauty of being of the Black culture," she said.

Her own culture and heritage from Jamaica and Saint Croix are depicted in each article of clothing, piece of jewelry and accessories.

Gordon says she began designing many of her products after moving to Connecticut from the Bronx, to give her son Khepri a better mindset and place to grow up in. Her store, Khepri Stylez, is named after her son.

"Showing him that there are no limits," she said. "There are no limits to what you can do, there are no limits to what you can be."

The single working mom, who used to be an educator, says she's now using her craft to teach Black history.

"I'm no longer an educator in the classroom, but I'm still an educator here," said Gordon.

By putting her unique spin on everything she designs, Gordon says she hopes to share through her art all the beauty that's in her heritage.

"These are all pieces of me," she said.

For more information on Khepri Stylez, click here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Connecticut State newsLocal Connecticut State
‘They cannot go to the bathroom.’ Connecticut warehouse workers call for more protections
North Haven, CT19 hours ago
American Red Cross encourages blood donations during National American Red Cross Month
Greenwich, CT1 hour ago
2 Bridgeport students head to West Hartford for Connecticut Spelling Bee
Bridgeport, CT1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Global financial literacy program inspired by Jay-Z album looks to inspire teens
Bronx, NY5 hours ago
Social worker dedicates her life to the safety of Brooklyn children
Brooklyn, NY1 hour ago
‘Quarter Rican’ explores growing up in Hoboken and the city’s changing nature
Hoboken, NJ17 hours ago
Community town hall in Brooklyn focuses on Good Cause Eviction Bill
Brooklyn, NY17 hours ago
Haitian woman, director of Bronx homeless shelters, aims to help migrants have the right resources
Bronx, NY19 hours ago
Pearl River girl who had stroke to participate in this weekend's Penguin Plunge fundraiser
Pearl River, NY19 hours ago
Paterson singer hoping for ‘American Idol’ stardom following success on ’The Voice’
Paterson, NJ7 hours ago
Mayor Adams lays out mental health blueprint for NYC
New York City, NY20 hours ago
Tony winner to perform at White Plains Performing Arts Center this weekend
White Plains, NY19 hours ago
New City restaurant owner back making pizza where it all began for him as a teen
New City, NY1 day ago
Columbia study links Open Streets program to noise complaints
New York City, NY21 hours ago
Golfzon Social opens at Palisades Mall in West Nyack
West Nyack, NY15 hours ago
City Council tackling spike in e-bike-related fires in NYC
New York City, NY20 hours ago
NY man gets 40 years in prison for killing Stamford jeweler during robbery
Stamford, NY17 hours ago
Mineola Diner serves as backdrop for 'Jimmy's and Jenny's' TV pilot
Mineola, NY1 day ago
Parents, providers, and council members introduce child care bill
New York City, NY19 hours ago
Police: 2 internet cafes robbed overnight in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Mastic family seeks help paying for modified vehicle for paralyzed veteran
Mastic, NY2 days ago
Police: 4 men from NYC arrested for AT&T robbery in Monroe
Monroe, NY22 hours ago
Bronx woman claims she is victim of two car thefts in a matter of days; worried she is at center of TikTok theft trend
Bronx, NY15 hours ago
Family of 7 loses everything in city of Newburgh fire
Newburgh, NY1 day ago
Headlines: Newburgh bus stabbing, Operation Final Blow, senior living complex fire
Newburgh, NY1 day ago
Lawsuit filed against Suffolk school district alleges student was bullied after teacher forced girl to use male pronouns
Brookhaven, NY1 day ago
Officials: Baldwin building fire displaces 20 people, destroys 4 businesses
Baldwin, NY20 hours ago
Public hospital nurses demand equal pay in rally
New York City, NY5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy