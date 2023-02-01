Entrepreneur creates cultural awareness through the items she sells

A local entrepreneur is using her craft to create cultural awareness.

Karian Gordon, 33, is the owner of Khepri Styles in the Trumbull Mall.

"I want to talk about the beauty of being of the Black culture," she said.

Her own culture and heritage from Jamaica and Saint Croix are depicted in each article of clothing, piece of jewelry and accessories.

Gordon says she began designing many of her products after moving to Connecticut from the Bronx, to give her son Khepri a better mindset and place to grow up in. Her store, Khepri Stylez, is named after her son.

"Showing him that there are no limits," she said. "There are no limits to what you can do, there are no limits to what you can be."

The single working mom, who used to be an educator, says she's now using her craft to teach Black history.

"I'm no longer an educator in the classroom, but I'm still an educator here," said Gordon.

By putting her unique spin on everything she designs, Gordon says she hopes to share through her art all the beauty that's in her heritage.

"These are all pieces of me," she said.

For more information on Khepri Stylez, click here .