KRGV
Rio Grande Valley to receive federal funding for road upgrades
About $200,000 in federal funding is coming to the Rio Grande Valley for road upgrades. Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. — who also serves as the chair of the RGV Metropolitan Planning Organization Transportation Board —said the money could help connect rural areas of the Valley to larger cities.
dcnewsnow.com
Invasive water plants clog Rio Grande and South Texas water canals
LA FERIA, Texas (Border Report) — An invasive water plant is spreading across the Rio Grande from Mexico to the United States, clogging U.S. canals that supply water to South Texas towns. It’s called water hyacinth, which originated in aquariums in South America. Somehow, it spread to North America...
sbnewspaper.com
Man arrested for alleged non-support
According to a Cameron County Sheriff’s Office statement, on January 27, 2023, a Cameron County Sheriff Deputy was dispatched to Gateway International Bridge, in reference to a male with an active warrant. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with U.S. Customs Agents who had Humberto Velasquez, a Los Fresnos...
Experts weigh in on Rio Grande Valley rental property prices
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — You may have heard that prices on rent are going down across the nation but things are not quite the same in the Rio Grande Valley. Craig Grove the owner and operator of GRT Realty in Brownsville said with more people needing to rent than available properties it creates […]
kurv.com
Valley And State Authorities Join Feds In Busting Deadly Immigrant Smuggling Ring
A federal operation assisted by state and Valley law enforcement has broken up a long-running immigrant smuggling ring during which eight people died. Authorities say six people have been taken into custody this week – including the ringleader, 39-year-old Juan Manuel Tena of Pharr, four co-conspirators all from Roma, and one man from Austin. They are named in an 11-count indictment which was unsealed following the arrests.
Hidalgo County reports 11 COVID-19-related deaths
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported 11 COVID-19-related deaths in the county within the last three days. The raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,080 since the start of the pandemic in 2020. All of the deceased were at least 70 years and older. Five were […]
KRGV
Address plaques available to Pharr residents for free
Officials in Pharr are working to help first responders reach residents by making address plaques available for free. The city is offering the free plaques to the elderly and people with disabilities. The program began last year and seven homes already received their plaques on Monday. City workers even helped out with some yard work.
KRGV
RGV Humane Society offering free adoptions of large dogs
Those looking for a big furry friend are covered thanks to the RGV Humane Society in Harlingen. The shelter is waiving all fees for adult dogs weighing over 30 pounds due to their shelter being at capacity. Those who adopt a large dog will receive a free wellness package for...
cw39.com
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Bahia Grande Rejuvenation
PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tens of thousands of redhead ducks are once again overwintering on the Bahia Grande Unit of Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge. The 22,000-acre tract, with some 10,000 acres of wetlands, situated between Brownsville and Port Isabel, is undergoing a remarkable resurgence since the acquisition of the property by Fish and Wildlife in 2000 and subsequent re-inundation.
KRGV
Stage 2 water restrictions lifted in McAllen
The city of McAllen announced some water restrictions were lifted for residents and businesses. Stage 2 water restrictions, which limited sprinkler system irrigation to two days a week during specific hours, are no longer in effect, the city announced Thursday. The restrictions were triggered when the water supply from Amistad...
DPS chase ends in bailout; youngest runner was 2-year-old migrant
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A recent Texas Department of Public Safety high-speed chase in Hidalgo County ended in a bail out with the youngest runner being a 2-year-old migrant, according to state law enforcement. On Jan. 27, troopers were led on a high-speed chase that began on US 83 in Hidalgo County and ended […]
KRGV
LIST: Rio Grande Valley shelters open for cold weather
Temperatures are expected to drop even more and so far, no warming centers have been announced. But there are shelters that are always open and offering services to those in need. The Salvation Army is located on 23rd Street and Pecan Boulevard in McAllen. I.D.s required. The Loaves and Fishes...
KRGV
Weslaco ISD offering active shooter training course for parents
Parents that have a child enrolled at the Weslaco Independent School District will be able to attend an active shooter training course scheduled for Thursday. The training is specifically for parents and will be led by a retired deputy with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office. "You know our teachers have...
Police: Body found in resaca identified as missing Brownsville man
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police said they recovered the body of a missing man Friday afternoon. According to Brownsville police, the body was located Friday in a resaca near 525 Paredes Line Road. Police say the body is that of Juan Antonio Garcia, who was last seen Jan. 13 at Lindale Drive. Garcia’s body […]
Video: Smuggler leads troopers on chase before crashing into ranch fence, migrants bail out
A migrant smuggler led troopers on a high-speed chase through Hidalgo County before crashing into a fence and bailing out along with more than a dozen migrants.
Edinburg PD: Severity of school violence threats
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department reminds the public of the consequences of making school violence threats and the severity, according its news release. Police say making a false threat of violence is a state and federal crime, said police. To address the issue, Edinburg Police are working with local school districts to […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Food Inspector: Elote employee ‘didn’t know anything’ about safety
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Food Patrol is focused on Hidalgo County for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.”. This week’s Top Performer sticker recipient for a clean health inspection report is Ceviche Xpress at 206 E. Expressway 83 in La Joya. The...
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Manny Vela announces his retirement from Valley Baptist Health System
HARLINGEN, Texas – Manny Vela has announced his decision for formally retire as Chief Executive Officer for Valley Baptist Health System & Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen, effective April 30, 2023. Vela broke the news in a memo to staff on Jan. 2, 2023. Vela has been associated with Valley...
Deputies: 17-year-old pulls out knife on convenience store clerk
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection to the aggravated robbery of a convenience store, deputies say. Riley Ramos was arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery after Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the La Mexico convenience store at the intersection of Bass Boulevard and the frontage road in Harlingen. […]
KRGV
Harlingen police: Teen victim in shooting not cooperating with police
A 15-year-old male teen continues to recover from a shooting, according to the Harlingen Police Department. The juvenile was hospitalized Tuesday after police were dispatched to an apartment complex at 2901 Haine Drive where they found the teen had been shot. Police said on Thursday the teen is still recovering...
