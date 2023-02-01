ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KRGV

Rio Grande Valley to receive federal funding for road upgrades

About $200,000 in federal funding is coming to the Rio Grande Valley for road upgrades. Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. — who also serves as the chair of the RGV Metropolitan Planning Organization Transportation Board —said the money could help connect rural areas of the Valley to larger cities.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
dcnewsnow.com

Invasive water plants clog Rio Grande and South Texas water canals

LA FERIA, Texas (Border Report) — An invasive water plant is spreading across the Rio Grande from Mexico to the United States, clogging U.S. canals that supply water to South Texas towns. It’s called water hyacinth, which originated in aquariums in South America. Somehow, it spread to North America...
TEXAS STATE
sbnewspaper.com

Man arrested for alleged non-support

According to a Cameron County Sheriff’s Office statement, on January 27, 2023, a Cameron County Sheriff Deputy was dispatched to Gateway International Bridge, in reference to a male with an active warrant. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with U.S. Customs Agents who had Humberto Velasquez, a Los Fresnos...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Valley And State Authorities Join Feds In Busting Deadly Immigrant Smuggling Ring

A federal operation assisted by state and Valley law enforcement has broken up a long-running immigrant smuggling ring during which eight people died. Authorities say six people have been taken into custody this week – including the ringleader, 39-year-old Juan Manuel Tena of Pharr, four co-conspirators all from Roma, and one man from Austin. They are named in an 11-count indictment which was unsealed following the arrests.
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County reports 11 COVID-19-related deaths

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported 11 COVID-19-related deaths in the county within the last three days. The raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,080 since the start of the pandemic in 2020. All of the deceased were at least 70 years and older. Five were […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Address plaques available to Pharr residents for free

Officials in Pharr are working to help first responders reach residents by making address plaques available for free. The city is offering the free plaques to the elderly and people with disabilities. The program began last year and seven homes already received their plaques on Monday. City workers even helped out with some yard work.
PHARR, TX
KRGV

RGV Humane Society offering free adoptions of large dogs

Those looking for a big furry friend are covered thanks to the RGV Humane Society in Harlingen. The shelter is waiving all fees for adult dogs weighing over 30 pounds due to their shelter being at capacity. Those who adopt a large dog will receive a free wellness package for...
HARLINGEN, TX
cw39.com

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Bahia Grande Rejuvenation

PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tens of thousands of redhead ducks are once again overwintering on the Bahia Grande Unit of Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge. The 22,000-acre tract, with some 10,000 acres of wetlands, situated between Brownsville and Port Isabel, is undergoing a remarkable resurgence since the acquisition of the property by Fish and Wildlife in 2000 and subsequent re-inundation.
PORT ISABEL, TX
KRGV

Stage 2 water restrictions lifted in McAllen

The city of McAllen announced some water restrictions were lifted for residents and businesses. Stage 2 water restrictions, which limited sprinkler system irrigation to two days a week during specific hours, are no longer in effect, the city announced Thursday. The restrictions were triggered when the water supply from Amistad...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

LIST: Rio Grande Valley shelters open for cold weather

Temperatures are expected to drop even more and so far, no warming centers have been announced. But there are shelters that are always open and offering services to those in need. The Salvation Army is located on 23rd Street and Pecan Boulevard in McAllen. I.D.s required. The Loaves and Fishes...
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Weslaco ISD offering active shooter training course for parents

Parents that have a child enrolled at the Weslaco Independent School District will be able to attend an active shooter training course scheduled for Thursday. The training is specifically for parents and will be led by a retired deputy with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office. "You know our teachers have...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg PD: Severity of school violence threats

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department reminds the public of the consequences of making school violence threats and the severity, according its news release. Police say making a false threat of violence is a state and federal crime, said police. To address the issue, Edinburg Police are working with local school districts to […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Deputies: 17-year-old pulls out knife on convenience store clerk

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection to the aggravated robbery of a convenience store, deputies say. Riley Ramos was arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery after Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the La Mexico convenience store at the intersection of Bass Boulevard and the frontage road in Harlingen. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Harlingen police: Teen victim in shooting not cooperating with police

A 15-year-old male teen continues to recover from a shooting, according to the Harlingen Police Department. The juvenile was hospitalized Tuesday after police were dispatched to an apartment complex at 2901 Haine Drive where they found the teen had been shot. Police said on Thursday the teen is still recovering...
HARLINGEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy