Keith Law over at The Athletic posted his MLB Farm System rankings this morning, and no surprise, Detroit is #30. What he has to say about the Tigers. The new regime in Detroit faces a big challenge here, as very little has gone right for the Tigers’ farm system in recent years. From the 2016 through 2021 drafts, their top three picks by WAR to date are Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize … and John Schreiber, signed for $6,000 in the 15th round. Their international free-agent classes have been totally unproductive. And we haven’t seen many players get better once in the system over the last decade, whether they come in as reasonably polished players or not. Matt Manning might be the one big exception to that, as the Tigers did help him with his delivery when he had trouble throwing strikes, but he’s the outlier. There is still a decent bit of underdeveloped talent just lying around here, with the new player development group only in place for about a year, and there will be a lot of high draft picks to come. It’s lean times ahead in Detroit, unfortunately.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO