FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
EXCLUSIVE: A 600-Acres Cannabis Giant 'Hidden' In The Jungle Is On Its Way To Becoming EU GMP Certified, Meet Cannava
For centuries, countries in Latin America have lagged behind the world’s central economies in terms of economic growth and social inclusion. Unequal terms of exchange in imports and exports, low levels of industrialization, political unrest, socioeconomic inequality, and macroeconomic crises, are just some of the factors that sustain high unemployment levels and deepen rural uprooting.
Noozhawk
Lake Cachuma Edges Toward Spilling as State Water Allocations Also Increase
Water was lapping near the top of Bradbury Dam this week, as runoff from big storms earlier this month continued to flow into Lake Cachuma, the reservoir on the Santa Ynez River that provides water for much of Santa Barbara County. The lake was at 99.4% of capacity, and about...
Building Design & Construction
HUD unveils report to help multifamily housing developers overcome barriers to offsite construction
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, in partnership with the National Institute of Building Sciences and MOD X, has released the Offsite Construction for Housing: Research Roadmap, a strategic report that presents the key knowledge gaps and research needs to overcome the barriers and challenges to offsite construction.
Noozhawk
Rainstorms Swell Water Supply, Spark Clean Renewable Energy Use
Thanks to recent rain, Gibraltar Reservoir, a key city water source upstream of Cachuma Reservoir, filled to capacity and began pouring water over the spillway on Jan. 5; the first time in three years. In addition to playing an important part in the city’s water supply portfolio, Gibraltar Reservoir, when...
Noozhawk
Top 4 Business and IT Trends for 2023
To say the past several years have been filled with tremendous change across all business sectors is an understatement. This tectonic shift shows no sign of slowing in 2023. Where is that crystal ball when we need it?. Businesses of all sizes must manage the lingering effects of the COVID-19...
healthcareguys.com
Choosing a career for life in the healthcare sector
The majority of people think of nurses, paramedics, physicians, and midwives as the key professionals within healthcare. However, there are hundreds of careers in the US medical industry for people who have an interest in health. From phlebotomists to occupational therapists and medical assistants, there are numerous opportunities to consider.
boropark24.com
FDA Proposes Sweeping Changes to Programs Governing Human Food Supply and Safety
Responding to critics blaming a dysfunctional FDA system for the baby formula shortage, among other problems in our food supply and safety in an era of globalization, Dr. Robert Califf, commissioner of the FDA, said the agency would overhaul its systems. In a statement, Califf said: “The agency has carefully...
labroots.com
American and Canadian Cannabis Advertising Regulations Show Lack of Consistency in the US
A University at Buffalo study that compared cannabis marketing policies in Canada and in various U.S. states found significant differences in advertising strategies. Most state marketing regulations lack clarity regarding illegal advertising tactics, while Canada offers clear policies about prohibited tactics. The researchers reviewed Health Canada’s 2018 Cannabis Act and...
MedicalXpress
Study suggests opportunities to improve retention for underrepresented groups working in medicine
While the benefits of diverse teams are well documented, medicine lacks the racial and ethnic diversity necessary to provide the best care for all patients and create an environment ripe to propel scientific innovation. The National Institutes of Health's definition of underrepresented in medicine (URiM) in the biomedical sciences includes...
Agriculture Online
How to manage risk in cattle
The most recent USDA Cattle on Feed report confirmed the cattle herd is continuing to shrink, and high beef prices will likely be with consumers for some time. Cattle in feedlots came in at 98% of a year ago. High input costs and, more importantly, persistent drought conditions in the western half of the United States are a one-two punch that cow calf and backgrounders have experienced.
insightscare.com
ZPB Associates: Redefining the Healthcare Space
“Starting up a business is easy but staying with it and growing it is far harder,” states Zoe Bedford, the Chief Executive of ZPB Associates. Setting up ZPB Associates in 2009, right after the recession, Zoe faced storms that made her plump for a creative mindset and team-oriented ethos, making the organization thrive through the pandemic, recession, and the European geopolitical crisis.
khn.org
As Long-Term Care Staffing Crisis Worsens, Immigrants Can Bridge the Gaps
When Margarette Nerette arrived in the United States from Haiti, she sought safety and a new start. The former human rights activist feared for her life in the political turmoil following the military coup that overthrew President Jean-Bertrand Aristide in 1991. Leaving her two small children with her sister in Port-au-Prince, Nerette, then 29, came to Miami a few years later on a three-month visa and never went back. In time, she was granted political asylum.
