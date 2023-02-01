Read full article on original website
Related
The price isn't right for the Samsung Galaxy S23
It looks awfully like EU and UK buyers will pay more for Samsung's best new phones
Engadget
Engadget Podcast: Unpacking Samsung's Galaxy announcements and our HomePod review
This week, Cherlynn is joined by guest co-host Sam Rutherford to break down everything Samsung announced at its Unpacked event this week. Are we excited about the first major flagship phones of the year? And how about those confusing new laptops? Also, because we've had a Galaxy S23 Ultra in our possession for about 12 hours, we discussed our early impressions of the new phone. Plus, we take a look at the new Apple HomePod and other news in tech.
Engadget
The Beats Fit Pro earbuds drop to $150 at Amazon
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Our favorite earbuds...
Engadget
The Morning After: Everything Samsung revealed at its Unpacked event
Samsung’s first big tech event of 2023 unveiled three phones and three laptops. The showstoppers are, predictably, the company’s premium flagships, the Galaxy S series. The S23 Ultra ($1,199) has a huge 6.8-inch, an S-pen stylus and a 200-megapixel camera. That’s a lot of pixels. It’s the...
Engadget
Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook 2 is $200 off right now
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you’re looking...
The Richest Man in the World Takes on Elon Musk
Bernard Arnault, the CEO of luxury giant LVMH, has just invested in the luxury car manufacturer Lotus, which is betting on EVs.
Engadget
Google's February 8th event will focus on 'Search, Maps and beyond'
Google has announced that it's holding a streaming event called Live from Paris that will be all about "Search, Maps and beyond," set to be livestreamed on YouTube on February 8th. "We're reimagining how people search for, explore and interact with information, making it more natural and intuitive than ever before to find what you need," the description reads.
Engadget
Razer debuts its lightest gaming mouse ever, weighing in at 49 grams
The $280 Viper Mini Signature Edition uses the company’s fastest wireless mouse tech. Razer announced its lightest gaming mouse today, the Viper Mini Signature Edition. It only weighs 49g, making it 16 percent lighter than the company’s Viper V2 Pro and one of the most lightweight mice we’ve seen from a large company.
Engadget
Twitter will charge developers to access its API starting February 9th
Developers will soon have to pay Twitter to be able to use its API. The website has announced through its Twitter Dev account that it will no longer support free access to its API, both versions 1.1 and 2, starting on February 9th. It will launch a "paid basic tier" instead, but the company has yet to reveal how much it would cost. Twitter has been experimenting with new ways to make more money ever since Elon Musk took the helm. The biggest change so far has been Twitter Blue, which evolved into a $8-to-$11-a-month subscription service that allows users to purchase the website's previously elusive blue checkmark.
Engadget
Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite now comes in two new colors
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Kindle's Paperwhite 5...
Here's How Much Money Amazon's Massive Layoffs Cost
Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky told investors how much the company had to spend in severance payments.
Engadget
Telegram’s latest update adds real-time message translation
With its first update of 2023, Telegram is to communicate with people who might speak a different language than you. The next time someone messages you in a language other than your default language, you’ll see a translate bar at the top of the interface. Tap it to translate their message in real time. If you’re a Premium subscriber, you’ll also have access to this feature when engaging with groups and channels. As you can see from the GIF Telegram shared, this could be handy when planning a trip. Join a channel in the city you plan to visit to see the events and spots locals are talking about. If you want to try Premium, Telegram has also introduced a new annual payment option that allows you to save up to 40 percent on the price of the service if you commit to a full year.
Engadget
NVIDIA rolls out update for Discord performance bug
NVIDIA has begun rolling out a fix for a bug that had caused some of its GPUs to perform worse while people had Discord open. In a spotted by , the company said Windows will now automatically download an app profile update the next time users log into their PC. The update resolves an issue that prevented some NVIDIA GPUs, including RTX 30 series models like the and , from pushing their memory as fast as possible when Discord was open in the background. In some instances, NVIDIA users reported their video cards being throttled by as much as 200Mhz, translating to a modest performance decrease in most games.
Best online clearance deals at Walmart in February 2023: Save up to 65% on tech, home, kitchen and more
Looking for a great deal? Then you need to check out Walmart's clearance section in February 2023.There are a ton of online clearance deals to shop at Walmart this week. You can score a new laptop or mountain bike for a great price, along with savings on plenty more top-selling products you'll actually use. For a limited time, you can get these great online clearance items for up to 65% off -- while they last. Here are all the top Walmart online clearance deals available to shop right now. ...
Engadget
Microsoft rolls out Teams Premium with OpenAI-powered features
Fresh off the heels of news that is making , it’s integrating the company’s tech into more of its products and services. Microsoft has announced that is now broadly available. The service features large language models powered by OpenAI’s GPT-3.5, along with other tech geared toward making meetings "more intelligent, personalized and protected,” .
Engadget
Hasselblad X2D 100C: Incredible resolution, beautiful imperfections
After releasing two previous models, Hasselblad seems to have finally nailed the compact medium format camera with the X2D 100C. With a 100-megapixel backside-illuminated sensor that doubles the resolution of the last model, it promises incredible image quality and a stunning design. However, it also has limited autofocus abilities, no video and a large price tag. So is this just a luxury item, or is it good for serious photographers?
Engadget
Researchers can now pull hydrogen directly from seawater, no filtering required
Researchers at the University of Adelaide announced this week that they made clean hydrogen fuel from seawater without pre-treatment. Demand for hydrogen fuel, a clean energy source that only produces water when burned, is expected to increase in the coming years as the world (hopefully) continues to pivot away from fossil fuels. The findings could eventually provide cheaper green energy production to coastal areas.
Engadget
Sony has now shipped over 32.1 million PS5s following blockbuster holiday sales
It sold 28 percent of all PS5s ever in just a single quarter. Sony's gaming business had a blockbuster holiday quarter as it sold 7.1 million PS5s from October to December compared to 3.9 million in the same quarter last year. That's a whopping 82 percent increase, so the company's supply issues appear to be largely solved — much as the company has said as of late. In other words, you should be able to buy a PS5 now with little to no delay.
Engadget
'Star Wars: Visions' Volume 2 debuts May 4th with an Aardman short
Star Wars: Visions is returning for a second 'season,' this time with a more international scope — including a studio you might not have expected. Disney has announced that Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 will premiere May 4th (aka Star Wars Day) with shorts from nine countries, including one from UK stop-motion legend Aardman. Details of the project ("I Am Your Mother") aren't available, but it's directed by Wallace & Gromit veteran Magdalena Osinska.
Engadget
The best power banks for 2023
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Whether you call...
Comments / 0