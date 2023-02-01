ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Lompoc Unveils 135th Birthday Logo Inspired by Student Designs

The city of Lompoc is kicking off its 135th birthday celebration this year with the unveiling of a birthday logo inspired by designs from local high school students. Themed Honoring our Legacy, Launching into our Future, Lompoc is marking 135 years in 2023 since its founding in 1888. The centerpiece...
LOMPOC, CA
E. David Yossem of Santa Barbara, 1936-2022

Eugene David Yossem, 86, passed away in Santa Barbara on Dec. 21, 2022. Born in St Louis, Missouri on Feb. 11, 1936, David moved to Salinas, California, as a young boy. Upon graduation from San Jose State University in 1957, he enrolled in Naval Officer Candidate School. David served 20 years on active and reserve duty and earned the rank of commander.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 2.1.2023

[Editor’s note: Noozhawk’s weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Serena Guentz with the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Food Benefits Offered for People Impacted by Recent Storms

Individuals and families affected by the recent severe winter storms in nine counties, including Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, may be eligible to receive Disaster CalFresh food benefits as part of continuing disaster recovery efforts, the California Department of Social Services (CDSS) has announced. A family of four...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable Offers Tips on Business Marketing

Business professionals seeking to increase marketing for their companies in 2023 can learn the latest marketing tips and tricks at a meeting of the Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable (SABER), 8:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Feb, 9 at the University Club. Jonathan Boring and Jennifer Goddard Combs, Central Coast specialists in marketing and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Alexis Tucker is Clutch for UCSB Women in 64-61 Win Over CSUN

The UC Santa Barbara women’s basketball team forced a timely turnover and hit enough free throws in the final seconds to hold on for 64-61 Big West victory over CSUN on Saturday at the Thunderdome. Alexis Tucker was clutch for the Gauchos down the stretch as CSUN cut a...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Talk Looks at Bringing Santa Barbara’s Flying ‘A’ to the Stage

Westmont’s John Blondell will discusses the world premiere play that will bring Santa Barbara’s silent film history to the stage in a Westmont Downtown Lecture, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 in the Community Arts Workshop (CAW), 631 Garden St. The Film Within a Play: Celebrating Santa Barbara’s Flying...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Edward Joseph Rodriguez Jr., Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1949-2023

Edward Joseph Rodriguez Jr. beloved Husband, Dad, and Papa, left us on Jan. 21, 2023. He is preceded in death by his mother Dolores in 2001 and his father Edward Sr. in 2010. Born on Jan. 9, 1949 in Lompoc, California, he spent his childhood days playing football and hunting in Santa Barbara. He was the quarterback of the football team at San Marcos High School and graduated in 1968.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Rainstorms Swell Water Supply, Spark Clean Renewable Energy Use

Thanks to recent rain, Gibraltar Reservoir, a key city water source upstream of Cachuma Reservoir, filled to capacity and began pouring water over the spillway on Jan. 5; the first time in three years. In addition to playing an important part in the city’s water supply portfolio, Gibraltar Reservoir, when...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Council Moves to Allow Larger, Taller Accessory Dwelling Units

Homeowners in Santa Barbara soon can build slightly larger and taller accessory dwelling units, the City Council decided this week. State Street commercial property owners also will be able to build an accessory dwelling unit on the second floor of their properties, as long as they already have a primary residential unit or propose to build one.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Maria Philharmonic Breaks Boundaries With Next Performance

The Santa Maria Philharmonic Society’s (SMPS) next season will open with Breaking Boundaries, Feb. 25 at Grace Baptist Church in Santa Maria. Maestro Michael Nowak will lead the Santa Maria Philharmonic Orchestra, and the audience, through three groundbreaking works from innovators of the 19th and 20th centuries. From the...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Bill Macfadyen: Murder Is Still on Our Minds in Santa Barbara

Thank you to the more than 100 Noozhawk readers who have emailed, written and texted me about my last three Best of Bill columns addressing the murder of Rob Gutierrez:. I may not have responded to each message yet, but I’ve read them all — including the pain-filled and heartfelt three- and four-pagers.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Shelters Open Overnight Sunday, Feb. 5

Warming Centers will beopen overnight 6 p.m.-6 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 at the following sites:. Lompoc: Peace Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Ocean Ave. Santa Maria: Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1026 Sierra Madre. Santa Barbara: 1st Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave. Church vans will shuttle individuals to the shelter,...
LOMPOC, CA

