Edward Joseph Rodriguez Jr. beloved Husband, Dad, and Papa, left us on Jan. 21, 2023. He is preceded in death by his mother Dolores in 2001 and his father Edward Sr. in 2010. Born on Jan. 9, 1949 in Lompoc, California, he spent his childhood days playing football and hunting in Santa Barbara. He was the quarterback of the football team at San Marcos High School and graduated in 1968.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO