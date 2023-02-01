Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Lompoc Unveils 135th Birthday Logo Inspired by Student Designs
The city of Lompoc is kicking off its 135th birthday celebration this year with the unveiling of a birthday logo inspired by designs from local high school students. Themed Honoring our Legacy, Launching into our Future, Lompoc is marking 135 years in 2023 since its founding in 1888. The centerpiece...
Noozhawk
Goleta School District’s First Dual Language Immersion Program Showing Promise
A report about Goleta Union School District’s pilot dual language immersion program at El Camino Elementary School was presented to the school board on Wednesday. The program is only 3 years old. The students are in transitional kindergarten to second grade with the oldest students approaching third grade. The...
Noozhawk
E. David Yossem of Santa Barbara, 1936-2022
Eugene David Yossem, 86, passed away in Santa Barbara on Dec. 21, 2022. Born in St Louis, Missouri on Feb. 11, 1936, David moved to Salinas, California, as a young boy. Upon graduation from San Jose State University in 1957, he enrolled in Naval Officer Candidate School. David served 20 years on active and reserve duty and earned the rank of commander.
Noozhawk
Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 2.1.2023
[Editor’s note: Noozhawk’s weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Serena Guentz with the...
Noozhawk
Food Benefits Offered for People Impacted by Recent Storms
Individuals and families affected by the recent severe winter storms in nine counties, including Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, may be eligible to receive Disaster CalFresh food benefits as part of continuing disaster recovery efforts, the California Department of Social Services (CDSS) has announced. A family of four...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable Offers Tips on Business Marketing
Business professionals seeking to increase marketing for their companies in 2023 can learn the latest marketing tips and tricks at a meeting of the Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable (SABER), 8:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Feb, 9 at the University Club. Jonathan Boring and Jennifer Goddard Combs, Central Coast specialists in marketing and...
Noozhawk
Alexis Tucker is Clutch for UCSB Women in 64-61 Win Over CSUN
The UC Santa Barbara women’s basketball team forced a timely turnover and hit enough free throws in the final seconds to hold on for 64-61 Big West victory over CSUN on Saturday at the Thunderdome. Alexis Tucker was clutch for the Gauchos down the stretch as CSUN cut a...
Noozhawk
Talk Looks at Bringing Santa Barbara’s Flying ‘A’ to the Stage
Westmont’s John Blondell will discusses the world premiere play that will bring Santa Barbara’s silent film history to the stage in a Westmont Downtown Lecture, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 in the Community Arts Workshop (CAW), 631 Garden St. The Film Within a Play: Celebrating Santa Barbara’s Flying...
Noozhawk
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Feb. 3, 2023
I want to thank Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen for his Jan. 29 column, “Gangs, Murder Leave Santa Barbara Officials Speechless,” and his new Feb. 3 column, “Murder Is Still on Our Minds in Santa Barbara.”. I still don’t understand why Santa Barbara officials have been so secretive...
Noozhawk
Edward Joseph Rodriguez Jr., Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1949-2023
Edward Joseph Rodriguez Jr. beloved Husband, Dad, and Papa, left us on Jan. 21, 2023. He is preceded in death by his mother Dolores in 2001 and his father Edward Sr. in 2010. Born on Jan. 9, 1949 in Lompoc, California, he spent his childhood days playing football and hunting in Santa Barbara. He was the quarterback of the football team at San Marcos High School and graduated in 1968.
Noozhawk
Former SBHS Star Sam Meister Makes Impact in UCSB Volleyball Win Over Pepperdine
UCSB men’s volleyball rebounded from being swept at Pepperdine with a five-set victory against the fifth-ranked Waves on Friday night at Rob Gym. The scores were 21-25, 25-21, 16-25, 25-11, 15-12. The Gauchos, who were swept in Malibu on Thursday, snapped a seven-match losing streak. Dayne Chalmers led the...
Noozhawk
Gerald Carpenter: Music Club Concert Forges Alliance of France and Germany
The next free concert from our benefactors at the Santa Barbara Music Club takes place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. Did I say admission is free? It is. Performing club members Nicole McKenzie (violin), David Singer (clarinet), and the great...
Noozhawk
Rainstorms Swell Water Supply, Spark Clean Renewable Energy Use
Thanks to recent rain, Gibraltar Reservoir, a key city water source upstream of Cachuma Reservoir, filled to capacity and began pouring water over the spillway on Jan. 5; the first time in three years. In addition to playing an important part in the city’s water supply portfolio, Gibraltar Reservoir, when...
Noozhawk
LAFCO Rejects Request to Expand Lompoc’s City Limits Westward Into Agriculture Land
A request to expand Lompoc’s city limits was rejected after reigniting a long-standing debate about protecting prime agricultural land versus providing property for future development of homes. At the end of a four-hour meeting Thursday afternoon, the Santa Barbara County Local Agency Formation Commission voted 5-2 to deny including...
Noozhawk
Lake Cachuma Edges Toward Spilling as State Water Allocations Also Increase
Water was lapping near the top of Bradbury Dam this week, as runoff from big storms earlier this month continued to flow into Lake Cachuma, the reservoir on the Santa Ynez River that provides water for much of Santa Barbara County. The lake was at 99.4% of capacity, and about...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Council Moves to Allow Larger, Taller Accessory Dwelling Units
Homeowners in Santa Barbara soon can build slightly larger and taller accessory dwelling units, the City Council decided this week. State Street commercial property owners also will be able to build an accessory dwelling unit on the second floor of their properties, as long as they already have a primary residential unit or propose to build one.
Noozhawk
CIF Girls Water Polo: San Marcos Draws Laguna Beach in Open Division; Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos Make Division 1 Field
San Marcos was named one of the eight teams to play in the Open Division of the CIF-SS girls water polo playoffs. The Channel League champions (12-5) are seeded fifth and open the single-elimination competition at fourth-seeded Laguna Beach (18-8, Surf League No.2) on Thursday. The Royals went 1-2 against...
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Philharmonic Breaks Boundaries With Next Performance
The Santa Maria Philharmonic Society’s (SMPS) next season will open with Breaking Boundaries, Feb. 25 at Grace Baptist Church in Santa Maria. Maestro Michael Nowak will lead the Santa Maria Philharmonic Orchestra, and the audience, through three groundbreaking works from innovators of the 19th and 20th centuries. From the...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Murder Is Still on Our Minds in Santa Barbara
Thank you to the more than 100 Noozhawk readers who have emailed, written and texted me about my last three Best of Bill columns addressing the murder of Rob Gutierrez:. I may not have responded to each message yet, but I’ve read them all — including the pain-filled and heartfelt three- and four-pagers.
Noozhawk
Shelters Open Overnight Sunday, Feb. 5
Warming Centers will beopen overnight 6 p.m.-6 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 at the following sites:. Lompoc: Peace Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Ocean Ave. Santa Maria: Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1026 Sierra Madre. Santa Barbara: 1st Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave. Church vans will shuttle individuals to the shelter,...
