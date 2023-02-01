ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Noozhawk

Lompoc Unveils 135th Birthday Logo Inspired by Student Designs

The city of Lompoc is kicking off its 135th birthday celebration this year with the unveiling of a birthday logo inspired by designs from local high school students. Themed Honoring our Legacy, Launching into our Future, Lompoc is marking 135 years in 2023 since its founding in 1888. The centerpiece...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Education Foundation and 99.9 KTYD Drum Up Funds for School Music Programs

Since 2003, the Santa Barbara Education Foundation (SBEF) has kept the beat for school music programs by raising funds to pay for instruction and collecting instruments. The efforts have ensured that every elementary school student in Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD) learns to play an instrument as part of their school day curriculum, a rarity for California school districts.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Talk Looks at Bringing Santa Barbara’s Flying ‘A’ to the Stage

Westmont’s John Blondell will discusses the world premiere play that will bring Santa Barbara’s silent film history to the stage in a Westmont Downtown Lecture, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 in the Community Arts Workshop (CAW), 631 Garden St. The Film Within a Play: Celebrating Santa Barbara’s Flying...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Food Benefits Offered for People Impacted by Recent Storms

Individuals and families affected by the recent severe winter storms in nine counties, including Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, may be eligible to receive Disaster CalFresh food benefits as part of continuing disaster recovery efforts, the California Department of Social Services (CDSS) has announced. A family of four...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Wildling Museum Tower Gallery Seeks Art With Environmental Focus

The Wildling Museum is currently accepting artist proposals for its third-annual Michele Kuelbs Tower Gallery Installation. After converting the museum’s tower into an art installation space in 2019, the Wildling has, over the last two years, commissioned artists to install a creative, environmentally themed art installation in the space.
SOLVANG, CA
Noozhawk

Edward Joseph Rodriguez Jr., Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1949-2023

Edward Joseph Rodriguez Jr. beloved Husband, Dad, and Papa, left us on Jan. 21, 2023. He is preceded in death by his mother Dolores in 2001 and his father Edward Sr. in 2010. Born on Jan. 9, 1949 in Lompoc, California, he spent his childhood days playing football and hunting in Santa Barbara. He was the quarterback of the football team at San Marcos High School and graduated in 1968.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Murder Is Still on Our Minds in Santa Barbara

Thank you to the more than 100 Noozhawk readers who have emailed, written and texted me about my last three Best of Bill columns addressing the murder of Rob Gutierrez:. I may not have responded to each message yet, but I’ve read them all — including the pain-filled and heartfelt three- and four-pagers.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Nancy Southard of Montecito, 1933-2023

Longtime Montecito resident and well-known local artist Nancy Lawrence Southard passed away peacefully at her home on Jan. 24, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Walnut Creek, California, on Oct. 13, 1933, Nancy was a beloved member of the Santa Barbara community for the past six decades. She...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Alexis Tucker is Clutch for UCSB Women in 64-61 Win Over CSUN

The UC Santa Barbara women’s basketball team forced a timely turnover and hit enough free throws in the final seconds to hold on for 64-61 Big West victory over CSUN on Saturday at the Thunderdome. Alexis Tucker was clutch for the Gauchos down the stretch as CSUN cut a...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Council Moves to Allow Larger, Taller Accessory Dwelling Units

Homeowners in Santa Barbara soon can build slightly larger and taller accessory dwelling units, the City Council decided this week. State Street commercial property owners also will be able to build an accessory dwelling unit on the second floor of their properties, as long as they already have a primary residential unit or propose to build one.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

San Marcos Boys Soccer Has to Open CIF Division 1 Playoffs on Road

San Marcos received the unlucky draw of having to travel for the first round of the CIF-SS playoffs after winning its league title for the third straight year. The Channel League-champion Royals (13-2-3) will make the long trip to play No. 4 seed Montclair High for a Division 1 opener on Thursday. Montclair is 21-1-3 and the champion of the Mt. Baldy League.
SAN MARCOS, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable Offers Tips on Business Marketing

Business professionals seeking to increase marketing for their companies in 2023 can learn the latest marketing tips and tricks at a meeting of the Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable (SABER), 8:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Feb, 9 at the University Club. Jonathan Boring and Jennifer Goddard Combs, Central Coast specialists in marketing and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Shelters Open Overnight Sunday, Feb. 5

Warming Centers will beopen overnight 6 p.m.-6 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 at the following sites:. Lompoc: Peace Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Ocean Ave. Santa Maria: Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1026 Sierra Madre. Santa Barbara: 1st Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave. Church vans will shuttle individuals to the shelter,...
LOMPOC, CA

