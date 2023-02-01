ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Alleycat55
3d ago

10 million ? By the time the lawyers get their share of it her family will wind up with 14.59 and a box of Twinkies...

airpizz6
3d ago

It would be a nice gesture if the NPS would throw in lifetime passes for the victim’s family. The lawyers would have to struggle to grab a share of those.

John Mugge
3d ago

I'm sure a lot of men would sell their wives for a lot less and vice versa. just kidding.

Related
People

Joshua Tree National Park Sees Second Death in a Week After 58-Year-Old Woman Dies in Fall

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department said two hikers have died at the park since the start of the year A California woman died over the weekend after she fell while hiking at Joshua Tree National Park, prompting authorities to issue a warning about hiking preparedness. According to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, the woman fell in Rattlesnake Canyon, an area inside the Indian Cove district of the park. Multiple units responded to the scene but found the woman had succumbed to head trauma. "The details and cause...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Zack Love

An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby Ashes

An Alabama man was fishing at May Day Park in Daphne on Sunday, 22 January 2023 when he came across a small blue box that had washed up on shore. He thought he came across a tacklebox with maybe some fishing gear inside. When he opened it, he found a baby blue urn, a homemade blanket and mittens, a hospital bracelet, and some clay hand and footprints.
DAPHNE, AL
People

Hiker Who Fell 200 Feet on Calif. Mountain Walked to Safety Holding Her Broken Neck in Place

Ruth Woroniecki, 40, had climbed a California peak when she slipped on ice and fell, according to a San Bernardino Sheriff's Department official, who called her survival "a miracle" A Colorado woman is fortunate to be alive after she fell during a Christmas Eve hike in the San Gabriel mountains. Ruth Woroniecki, 40, of Thornton, Colo., had summited Cucamonga Peak in California and was heading back down the mountain around noon that Saturday when she slipped on a patch of ice and fell 200 feet, the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department said in...
THORNTON, CO
