Texas State

Robert Salinas
3d ago

pedestrian drive too fast for the conditions they need to slow down stay safe out there

The Hill

7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K

Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state.  The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
TEXAS STATE
People

'Epic' Texas Ice Storm Kills at Least 8 and Leaves 400,000 Without Power

The prolonged storm, which has featured an icy mix of precipitation, has resulted in repeated rounds of winter weather over Texas since Monday A massive winter storm stretching across the southern U.S. is entering its fourth day, after widespread power outages, downed trees and icy highways have resulted in the deaths of at least eight people. From West Texas to Tennessee and even into Kentucky, a mixture of sleet, freezing rain and ice has impacted travel and created havoc, canceling hundreds of flights and school for most of this week. On Wednesday, as...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S. The freeze has been blamed for at least 10 traffic deaths on slick roads this week in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. And even as Texas finally began thawing Thursday, a new Artic front from Canada was headed toward the northern U.S. and threatening New England with potentially the coldest weather in decades. Wind chills could dive below minus 50 (minus 45 Celsius). In Austin, city officials compared the damage from fallen trees and iced-over power lines to tornadoes as they came under mounting criticism for slow repairs and shifting timelines to restore power. “We had hoped to make more progress today,“ said Jackie Sargent, general manager of Austin Energy. ”And that simply has not happened.”
AUSTIN, TX
Houston Chronicle

As ice storm nears end, 500K customers in the dark in Texas, mid-South

Nearly a half-million customers awoke to no electric power on Thursday morning from Texas to Tennessee following a high-impact overnight battering of freezing rain, sleet and thunderstorms. At least nine people have died on slick roads since Monday, according to the Associated Press, with travel expected to remain treacherous until temperatures warm and the ice begins to melt into Friday.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Mount Washington records coldest wind chill ever in US

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — History unfolded at the Mount Washington Observatory Friday. The air temperature there reached 45 degrees below zero, which is just a few degrees shy of the record at that site. However, winds gusted to over 100 mph which made that -45 degree temperature feel much colder.
ARKANSAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Icy Weather Continues Across North Texas

The National Weather Service (NWS) Fort Worth said in a tweet that it is expecting more freezing rain accumulation tonight. Meanwhile, an Ice Storm Warning is still in effect until Thursday morning. Most of the ice accumulation is expected in the west and northwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to the NWS Fort Worth website.
DALLAS, TX
