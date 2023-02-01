Read full article on original website
Robert Salinas
3d ago
pedestrian drive too fast for the conditions they need to slow down stay safe out there
Reply(1)
8
Related
Bitter cold, dangerous wind child warnings sweep Midwest, Northeast
An Arctic cold front was expected to move over the Plains, Northeast and Midwest, bringing New England wind chill that could be "the coldest felt in decades."
7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K
Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state. The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
'Epic' Texas Ice Storm Kills at Least 8 and Leaves 400,000 Without Power
The prolonged storm, which has featured an icy mix of precipitation, has resulted in repeated rounds of winter weather over Texas since Monday A massive winter storm stretching across the southern U.S. is entering its fourth day, after widespread power outages, downed trees and icy highways have resulted in the deaths of at least eight people. From West Texas to Tennessee and even into Kentucky, a mixture of sleet, freezing rain and ice has impacted travel and created havoc, canceling hundreds of flights and school for most of this week. On Wednesday, as...
Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S. The freeze has been blamed for at least 10 traffic deaths on slick roads this week in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. And even as Texas finally began thawing Thursday, a new Artic front from Canada was headed toward the northern U.S. and threatening New England with potentially the coldest weather in decades. Wind chills could dive below minus 50 (minus 45 Celsius). In Austin, city officials compared the damage from fallen trees and iced-over power lines to tornadoes as they came under mounting criticism for slow repairs and shifting timelines to restore power. “We had hoped to make more progress today,“ said Jackie Sargent, general manager of Austin Energy. ”And that simply has not happened.”
Who are these six unidentified persons whose skulls were found throughout Texas?
Bones hold histories. Tell stories. Show truths. A skull can reveal a lot about a person, even if it's the only physical element left that proves they once existed as a living human being.
Houston Chronicle
As ice storm nears end, 500K customers in the dark in Texas, mid-South
Nearly a half-million customers awoke to no electric power on Thursday morning from Texas to Tennessee following a high-impact overnight battering of freezing rain, sleet and thunderstorms. At least nine people have died on slick roads since Monday, according to the Associated Press, with travel expected to remain treacherous until temperatures warm and the ice begins to melt into Friday.
Local emergency responders are on standby with ongoing ice storm in Texas
MINNEAPOLIS — Slipping and sliding on the street is a way of life during Minnesota winters, but even us northerners rarely see ice as bad as what Texas is dealing with this week. "This is a severe ice storm, and we would be experiencing similar problems,” Hennepin County Emergency...
KHOU
Mount Washington records coldest wind chill ever in US
NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — History unfolded at the Mount Washington Observatory Friday. The air temperature there reached 45 degrees below zero, which is just a few degrees shy of the record at that site. However, winds gusted to over 100 mph which made that -45 degree temperature feel much colder.
Greg Abbott Insists There Is 'Plenty of Power' as 400,000 Suffer Outage
A deadly ice storm hit the southern U.S., causing tree branches to fall on power lines and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes without power.
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rains
Dallas, TX - A severe ice storm is currently affecting the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and neighboring areas. The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning, warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rain.
Wild Winter Weather in Texas Prompts Man to Pilot Unusual Vehicle on Public Roads
if your truck can't make it on the snow roads of Texas, maybe your airboat will. The post Wild Winter Weather in Texas Prompts Man to Pilot Unusual Vehicle on Public Roads appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Bitter Cold Saturday Morning in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are seeing a frigid Friday to close out the work week, and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict even colder temperatures moving in overnight. To see when we will next see precipitation click here. We are looking at overnight lows in the teens for the valleys and single digits in the mountain towns. […]
Over 240K without power in Texas after ice storm kills at least 6
Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses were left without power early Wednesday morning due to winter weather that swept the region and killed at least six people.
deltadailynews.com
Texas ice storm live updates: Over 340,000 customers without power
(NEW YORK) — A massive ice storm is freezing Texas and the southern United States on Wednesday. Some 60 million people in 22 states — from New Mexico to Maine — are on alert for dangerously cold weather, ice and flooding. Freezing rain and sleet are in...
Several dead and nearly 400,000 Texans without power as ice storm expected to end Thursday
Several Texans are dead and nearly 400,000 people in the state are without power as ice storms are expected to ease up in the South on Thursday.
dallasexpress.com
Icy Weather Continues Across North Texas
The National Weather Service (NWS) Fort Worth said in a tweet that it is expecting more freezing rain accumulation tonight. Meanwhile, an Ice Storm Warning is still in effect until Thursday morning. Most of the ice accumulation is expected in the west and northwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to the NWS Fort Worth website.
An ice storm is unleashing treacherous conditions across parts of the Southern U.S.
Stretching from Texas to Tennessee, the storm will continue through at least Thursday morning, affecting travel and possibly knocking out power in some areas. Thousands of flights have been disrupted.
Governor Abbott tells Texans, to "Stay safe and warm" as reports of power outages flood social media.
As winter weather continues to wreak havoc across Texas, residents are being urged to stay safe and warm. Governor Greg Abbott took to Twitter today to remind residents to heed the guidance of local officials and stay aware of the severe weather conditions.
Hundreds of flights canceled in Texas as forecasters warn of ‘dangerous ice event’ sweeping southern US
Wintry weather from Texas to the Tennessee and Lower Ohio Valleys canceled flights, schools as forecasters warned of dangerous travel conditions on some roadways.
Chinese spy balloon likely to float over Carolinas
Puckett's projection of the balloon's path is based on current upper-air winds and the general location of the Chinese balloon as of Friday morning, the meteorologist said.
Fox News
954K+
Followers
5K+
Post
737M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 29