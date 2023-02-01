Lane closures at Otay Mesa Port of Entry

SAN DIEGO — Travelers should expect lane closures at the Otay Mesa Land Port of Entry on Wednesday and Thursday.

Northbound lanes used for privately owned vehicle inspections will be closed between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. for a paving project, according to the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

The work is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), a measure which invests in infrastructure projects and transportation improvements.

GSA said drivers should anticipate possible delays, monitor traffic signs and reduce speeds near and around the construction work area.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.