Lane closures at Otay Mesa Port of Entry

By Amber Coakley
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO — Travelers should expect lane closures at the Otay Mesa Land Port of Entry on Wednesday and Thursday.

Northbound lanes used for privately owned vehicle inspections will be closed between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. for a paving project, according to the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

The work is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), a measure which invests in infrastructure projects and transportation improvements.

GSA said drivers should anticipate possible delays, monitor traffic signs and reduce speeds near and around the construction work area.

