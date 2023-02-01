Read full article on original website
Hudson Valley Native Spotted at Popular Downstate New York Diner
He's a bit of a legend around the Hudson Valley and he was recently spotted grabbing a delicious meal in another New York location. There are so many celebrities that got their start right here in the Hudson Valley and it's pretty cool that they have such a strong connection to the area.
Car Hits Bobcat on Major New York Interstate. Then, It Gets Much Weirder
New York State Police are investigating a bizarre incident that happened on the roads Monday night. Police say a vehicle struck a bobcat on a main interstate, damaging the windshield and roof of the SUV. But while the individuals in the vehicle were fortunate enough to escape injury that night, police want to know how and why the animal was there in the first place.
New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To Upstate New York
If New York City's Mayor gets his way the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York will soon see an influx of migrants. New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants to send migrants arriving in New York City to Upstate New York. New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To...
Upstate New York Castle Turned Restaurant, Want to Dine In A Dungeon?
Are you looking for a unique dining experience? I am talking about the food, the atmosphere and the adventure of sharing a meal in a space unlike any other you have visited. I'm talking about dinner in a real-life castle right here in New York State. Scroll through the pictures...
Millions of Hawks, But Few Like the One Spotted in Upstate NY!
Natalie Aldrich was outside birdwatching and enjoying the outdoors in Upstate New York over the weekend when she spotted something in a tree that seemed a little bit unusual. Unable to make it out, she went in for a closer look. What was it?. "At first," she said, "I thought...
Upstate New York School Under Fire Over “Racist” Snowman Post
This could've easily been a cute Facebook post showing off their students enjoying a wonderful winter activity. Unfortunately, one sentence managed to corrupt the whole post and spark outrage from the community. "Racist" Snowman Post Receives Backlash from the Community. Yesterday, January 31st, the Coxsackie-Athens Central School District posted a...
Hudson Valley Should Make A Last Minute Super Bowl Ad
As we all get ready to watch the Super Bowl there is no question that we will be looking forward to the snacks and the party with friends. Hopefully, your Super Bowl boxes are all bought and all you are left with is sitting back and watching the game. And of course the commercials.
Inside the Home of a Hollywood Top Dog – Just 90 Mins from Albany!
Check Out the 14-Acre, $8.5M Mansion Bought Over the Summer by one of the most notable actors in Hollywood - Just 90 Mins from Albany!. Throughout the years, few actors in Hollywood have been as bankable as Matt Damon. The Massachusetts-born A-list celebrity made his acting debut in 1988 in the film Mystic Pizza and hasn't stopped working since - and his films have reportedly earned nearly $4 billion dollars at the North American Box Office.
How To Help Dog Deliberately Starved Now in Middletown, NY
As I have shared with you in the past, Pets Alive is an organization that is near and dear to my heart. They were the reason I met and adopted my Minnie Pearl. Her "Gotcha Day" was April 18, 2009. In the years that followed, I have watched Pets Alive...
Hudson Valley Winter Safety Tips To Keep Your Pets Safe
Very cold Winter nights ahead in the Hudson Valley! You'll want to keep your pets safe. It's always important to talk about keeping your pets safe all year round, and with it being winter time and with us finally getting some really frigid nights ahead in the Hudson Valley, it's important to remind pet owners that safety is key.
Why There’s a Fireplace Inside This Poughkeepsie Tree
Here is the burning question. Why did someone place a fireplace in a random tree? I really hope no one decides to light this thing because it might just end in disaster. The Hudson Valley isn't short on strange sights. Here is one that we need to add to the list.
Hilarie Burton Morgan Offers to Buy ‘Banned’ Books For Kids
The celebrity and Rhinebeck resident has offered to buy controversial books for kids in her latest video on social media. The State of Florida has made headlines consistently over the past few years. Schools in Florida have started to organize books in accordance with HR 1467. It's a bill that prevents teachers and school staff from giving kids books that contain explicit material. Failing to follow the guidelines could result in criminal charges.
Popular Energy Drink at Center of Lawsuit
Recently, a lawsuit was filed against Celsius Holdings, Inc. For those unaware, Celsius Holdings sell Celsius variety of energy drinks. The brand has become massively popular in recent years and sells many versions of their product including but not limited to Celsius Live Fit, Celsius Heat, Celsius BCAA+Energy and Celsius with Stevia and other products.
Abandoned & Overgrown a Heartwrenching View of Frontier Town
Once a major theme park in the Adirondacks, Frontier Town has been abandoned since 1998. Many kids, now adults, in the Capital Region, remember going to Frontier Town and being trusted back in time to the wild wild west but those are just distant memories. The memories live on, but the property is run down. Will New York State help to restore and repurpose some of the old structures still standing but dilapidated? Many hope so.
