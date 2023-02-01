Once a major theme park in the Adirondacks, Frontier Town has been abandoned since 1998. Many kids, now adults, in the Capital Region, remember going to Frontier Town and being trusted back in time to the wild wild west but those are just distant memories. The memories live on, but the property is run down. Will New York State help to restore and repurpose some of the old structures still standing but dilapidated? Many hope so.

