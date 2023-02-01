ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Valley Should Make A Last Minute Super Bowl Ad

As we all get ready to watch the Super Bowl there is no question that we will be looking forward to the snacks and the party with friends. Hopefully, your Super Bowl boxes are all bought and all you are left with is sitting back and watching the game. And of course the commercials.
Inside the Home of a Hollywood Top Dog – Just 90 Mins from Albany!

Check Out the 14-Acre, $8.5M Mansion Bought Over the Summer by one of the most notable actors in Hollywood - Just 90 Mins from Albany!. Throughout the years, few actors in Hollywood have been as bankable as Matt Damon. The Massachusetts-born A-list celebrity made his acting debut in 1988 in the film Mystic Pizza and hasn't stopped working since - and his films have reportedly earned nearly $4 billion dollars at the North American Box Office.
ALBANY, NY
Hudson Valley Winter Safety Tips To Keep Your Pets Safe

Very cold Winter nights ahead in the Hudson Valley! You'll want to keep your pets safe. It's always important to talk about keeping your pets safe all year round, and with it being winter time and with us finally getting some really frigid nights ahead in the Hudson Valley, it's important to remind pet owners that safety is key.
Hilarie Burton Morgan Offers to Buy ‘Banned’ Books For Kids

The celebrity and Rhinebeck resident has offered to buy controversial books for kids in her latest video on social media. The State of Florida has made headlines consistently over the past few years. Schools in Florida have started to organize books in accordance with HR 1467. It's a bill that prevents teachers and school staff from giving kids books that contain explicit material. Failing to follow the guidelines could result in criminal charges.
FLORIDA STATE
Popular Energy Drink at Center of Lawsuit

Recently, a lawsuit was filed against Celsius Holdings, Inc. For those unaware, Celsius Holdings sell Celsius variety of energy drinks. The brand has become massively popular in recent years and sells many versions of their product including but not limited to Celsius Live Fit, Celsius Heat, Celsius BCAA+Energy and Celsius with Stevia and other products.
Abandoned & Overgrown a Heartwrenching View of Frontier Town

Once a major theme park in the Adirondacks, Frontier Town has been abandoned since 1998. Many kids, now adults, in the Capital Region, remember going to Frontier Town and being trusted back in time to the wild wild west but those are just distant memories. The memories live on, but the property is run down. Will New York State help to restore and repurpose some of the old structures still standing but dilapidated? Many hope so.
Poughkeepsie, NY
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

