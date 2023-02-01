ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Shops to check out for National Dark Chocolate Day

By Kaile Hunt
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SskP8_0kYt1OJm00

HONOLUU (KHON2) – Feb. 1 is observed as National Dark Chocolate Day so don’t forget to grab that extra piece of chocolate for your afternoon pick-me-up.

Yelp came out with their list of top chocolatiers and shops in and around Honolulu to check out.

They identified businesses in the chocolate category then ranked those spots using a variety of different factors like total volume ratings and reviews.

Top chocolate shops around Honolulu:

  1. Choco Le’a
  2. Diamond Head Chocolate Company
  3. Manoa Chocolate Hawaii
  4. Waikiki Chocolates By Lutgarda
  5. Chocolate On a Mission
  6. Hawaiian Paradise Candies
  7. Waialua Chocolate Factory
  8. Big Island Candies
  10. Dean & Deluca – Royal Hawaiian

For more information on Yelp’s list of best chocolate shops head to their website .

The number one spot goes to Choco Le’a, a local chocolate shop known for their artisan chocolates.

They also are known for making their handcrafted chocolate not only taste great but look picture perfect.

