Enormous collection of historic Woodstock art opens this Saturday in New Paltz
“I am especially interested in painters’ working methods as well as the attraction of specific places to the artist, including locations throughout New York,” wrote Karen Quinn, who has curated the show of Woodstock art from the collection of Arthur A. Anderson opening this Saturday, February 4, at the Samuel Dorsky Museum at SUNY-New Paltz.
To be young, gifted and brown: Hudson Hall screens new documentary Hudson, America this Saturday
This Saturday, February 4, Hudson Hall will host the City of Hudson’s premiere screening of a new documentary film shot there over a seven-year period and starring a group of local youth: first-generation Muslim immigrants from Bangladesh. Produced and directed by Zuzka Kurtz and Geoffrey Hug, Hudson, America: Six Gen Z Immigrants debuted at the Downtown Los Angeles Film Festival in September 2022 and had its New York premiere at the Quad Cinema in November.
Catskill Mystery: Why Was Popular Landmark Sign Removed After Decades?
Controversy recently struck Woodstock, NY over the forced removal of a popular landmark sign. I was scrolling through Facebook and saw some discussion about a beloved sign that had been taken down in the Catskills. The Rainbow Lodge was a hunting and fishing lodge, and according to a change.org online petition by singer and songwriter Sylvia Bullet, it was a beloved space for decades, even being visited by the likes of Micky Mantle and Henny Youngman back in its heyday. Comedian Jonathan Winters visited the lodge as well.
Pan African flag raised in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – In honor of Black History Month, the Pan African flag was raised on Wednesday, February 1 at the foot of Broadway in the City of Newburgh. City Councilman Omari Shakur first brought the idea to the council noting it represents the rebirth of the city. “We’re coming...
Ole Savannah restaurateur to open new kitchen and bar in Uptown
KINGSTON – Dave Amato, owner of the popular Ole Savannah restaurant in Kingston, and his team are bringing a new offering to Uptown Kingston. Expected to open in early Spring, Brickmen Kitchen + Bar will be located at 47 North Front Street, the site of the former Boitson’s Restaurant.
New Businesses Announced for the Newburgh Mall, NY
I grew up in Orange County and I am old enough to remember when the Newburgh Mall opened. Over the past few years, it has had its struggles staying open but now it appears the Mall may be headed in a new direction. You would have to be completely off...
Exploring the Abandoned and Cursed Hudson Valley Abercrombie Castle
09I love old abandoned structures and Upstate New York has tons and tons of them. I especially love them when they have an intriguing story about them. Take a look at the abandoned ELDA Castle, or it's sometimes called Abercrombie Castle, tucked away in the woods in the Hudson Valley. It was originally built in 1927 by Mr. and Mrs. David Abercrombie...as in the Abercrombie and Fitch fortune. Over the years it's changed hands several times and each owner has fallen on hard times, abandoned the renovation of the castle, or died. That has prompted stories of it being cursed or haunted.
Warming centers open across the Hudson Valley
Warming centers have opened across the Hudson Valley due to the bitter blast. Here's a list of centers in your area to help keep you safe and warm. The Rockland County Warming Center, operated by Catholic Charities Community Services of Rockland, is open to homeless single adults at the Dr. Robert L. Yeager Health Center in Pomona. For more information call 845-942-5791.
A Look At Some of Poughkeepsie, New York’s Roughest Streets
A YouTuber gives a video tour of some of the worst spots in Poughkeepsie and it has gotten thousands of views. Take a peek at some of these rough areas. When most New Yorkers think of dangerous cities in Upstate New York that will probably immediately think of Newburgh, Troy or Schenectady. They may not think of Poughkeepsie right away.
DA: New York State Trooper Issued Bogus Tickets In Hudson Valley
A New York State Trooper is accused of issuing over 30 fake traffic tickets in the Hudson Valley, including one to a person who was dead. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced on Wednesday that a New York State Trooper was arrested. New York State Trooper Arrested In...
Clayton ‘Peg Leg’ Bates: Dancer and Resort-Owner
In celebration of Black History Month, Ulster County Clerk Nina Postupack has announced the newest display in the Historical Profiles series featuring entertainer and community patron Clayton ‘Peg Leg’ Bates. The exhibit panel will be on display for the month of February on the 1st floor of the...
Fan Favorite Hudson Valley Coffee Shop Closes Their Doors
As the famous saying goes, "When one door closes, another one opens". What if you don't want the door to close on your favorite coffee shop? Hudson Valley residents were asking themselves the same question. We have watched some of our favorite mom-and-pop shops, restaurants, and local businesses close down....
Feeding Westchester Announces Mobile Food Pantry Dates
WESTCHESTER, N.Y. - Feeding Westchester has announced the dates for their upcoming Mobile Food Pantry events. On March 2, April 6, and May 4, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., this specialized 26-foot refrigerated truck brings a “market on wheels” to underserved communities so that fresh, nutritious foods can be delivered directly to those who need it. To be held at Shrub Oak Memorial Park, located on Sunnyside Street in Shrub Oak. For more information, visit https://feedingwestchester.org/our-work/
What’s the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In the Hudson Valley?
What's the absolute coldest temperature ever seen here in the Hudson Valley? It will depend on what part of the area, for the Hudson Valley stretches quite a distance. It's probably going to be colder on average somewhere like Monticello than it would be in the lower Hudson Valley. But...
Hell’s Acres in the Taconic Mountains
The area, now part of the Town of Ancram, Columbia County, was remote in the mid-19th century and hard to access from Massachusetts, while New York officials had no jurisdiction there. As a result, it became a haven for illegal activity, including an illegal boxing match in 1853 that drew an estimated 3,000-5,000 spectators to an area with a population of 61.
20/20 Probes Murder of Coach, Dad That ‘Divided’ Hudson Valley, New York
This week, ABC's 20/20 is going to investigate the murder of a Hudson Valley father that has "divided the community." 20/20 is looking into the murder of Christopher Grover, the conviction of his girlfriend, Nicole "Nikki" Addimando and her reduced sentence. Dutchess County Gymnastics Coach Killed Inside Poughkeepsie, New York...
Upstate NY Campground Rated One Of The Best Parks In The Nation
There are so many great places to camp in Upstate New York. Thanks to a new survey, one is getting some national praise. The Samuel F. Pryor III Shawangunk Gateway Campground has been named one of the Top-12 best places to camp in the United States by Travel + Leisure Magazine. The state park is located in Ulster County, near Shawangunk Mountains in the Hudson Valley.
Saugerties, NY Country Singer Hits The Road with Parker McCollum
An Ulster County native and reality competition superstar is hitting the road with one of the biggest names in country music. In October 2020, the world was introduced to Saugerties, New York native Ian Flannigan. His gritty voice gained the attention of all the coaches on NBC's The Voice, however, it won over Blake Shelton to the point where he picked Flannigan to be on Team Blake.
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 more locations axed in NY state
Bed Bath and Beyond has announced a new list of store closings, axing 87 more stores including eight in New York state. The home goods retailer said Wednesday it will close the stores over the coming weeks, in addition to 150 closures announced last year as its business continues to struggle. The new list includes two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Upstate New York, located at 2020 South Road, Suite 3, in Poughkeepsie, and at 3064 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs.
Warning: Secret Device Steals New Yorker’s Credit Info At Popular HV Store
Police from the Hudson Valley issued a warning after a device that steals your credit card or bank information was spotted at a popular store. The Town of Ramapo Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents that officers are investigating an incident involving a skimmer device installed on a self-checkout register at a popular local retail store.
