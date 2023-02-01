ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tyre Nichols’ funeral: Mourners gather in Memphis

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZVGYM_0kYt07Qt00

Friends, family and mourners gathered Wednesday in Memphis to celebrate the life of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old man who died last month after he was beaten by police.

>> Read more trending news

The funeral is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. local time after being delayed due to inclement weather conditions, WHBQ-TV reported . It will be held at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.

Tyre Nichols: What we know about the Memphis man who died after police encounter

Attendees will include Vice President Kamala Harris, who spoke for more than 30 minutes with Nichols’ parents after his death, family attorney Ben Crump said.

Tamika Palmer — whose daughter, Breonna Taylor, died in March 2020 after she was shot by police during a botched raid in Louisville, Kentucky — is also slated to attend. Philonise Floyd — whose brother, George Floyd, was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020 — will also attend, attorneys for the Nichols family said.

Ex-officer charged in Breonna Taylor’s death pleads guilty to federal conspiracy charge

The Rev. Al Sharpton is scheduled to deliver the eulogy Wednesday.

George Floyd murder: Derek Chauvin sentenced to 21 years in prison on federal civil rights charges

Five officers were fired from the Memphis Police Department and subsequently charged with murder, kidnapping and assault in Nichols’ death. The 29-year-old died after police detained him during a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Videos released by police show officers shouting at him and dragging him out of a car, spraying him with pepper spray and later punching and kicking him.

After the encounter, video shows Nichols got minimal medical care until a stretcher arrived more than 20 minutes after the beating. He was taken to a hospital, where he died three days later.

Tyre Nichols death: Memphis police release bodycam footage

An independent autopsy found that Nichols died from “extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating,” WHBQ reported .

Two other Memphis police officers and two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been relieved from duty as authorities investigate the incident. Three Memphis Fire Department employees have also been fired.

In addition to the local investigation, federal and state authorities have also launched probes of the incident.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

DOJ to conduct review of Memphis Police Department after Tyre Nichols' death

(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) -- The Department of Justice will help conduct a review of the Memphis Police Department following the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, city officials said. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced Friday that the DOJ's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, along with the International Association of Police Chiefs, will conduct an "independent, external review" that will include assessing the department's special units and use-of-force policies "to honor Tyre and help make sure this type of tragedy does not happen again." "While we no doubt have a long way to go on the road to healing, hopefully through our actions, citizens will see we are working to be better and that we are heading down the right path," Strickland said in a bulletin. Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after he was beaten by police after he ran from a traffic stop in Memphis. Graphic footage of the violent confrontation released by the city showed officers appearing to kick, punch and pepper spray Nichols.
MEMPHIS, TN
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
21K+
Followers
119K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy