BHG
Kohler Is Bringing Back Two Vintage Colors for a Limited Time
You don’t have to be a design expert to know that Kohler has been a kitchen and bath industry leader for over a century—150 years, to be exact. This year, the company is celebrating its sesquicentennial anniversary with a series of celebrations (dubbed Come All Creators) and, in exciting news for vintage-lovers everywhere, a limited-edition product line featuring two beloved colors from days gone by: Peachblow and Spring Green.
Shoppers Insist This $1 Bestselling Lipstick From Amazon ‘Goes On As Smoothly’ As Ones From Pricier Brands
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one thing I’ve learned as a shopping writer, it’s that a product being more expensive doesn’t exactly mean that it is better. This rule especially translates over to the beauty world, where some drugstore products I’ve tried are truly superior to high-end ones. Currently, the No. 1 bestseller in the Lipstick category on Amazon is the Wet n Wild Silk Finish Lipstick; a truly incredible feat considering the high volume of lipsticks that are available on the popular...
Digital Trends
Best Buy will give you a $100 gift card to buy the Galaxy S23
You know, I have to say, even though Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event happened not too long ago, where the brand’s latest phones were unveiled for all, already some excellent deals are floating around out there. If you’re looking for some great reasons to splurge on a Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-order well, you have your work cut out for you. But if you just want a simple deal to snag, as soon as possible, listen up.
Digital Trends
This 75-inch Samsung 4K TV is $120 off, delivered by the Super Bowl
Super Bowl TV deals are in full swing at the moment with the big game coming up fast. That means this is the ideal time to upgrade your TV to something truly special for less. Right now at Samsung, you can buy a Samsung 75-inch TU7000 4K TV for $680 working out at a saving of $120 off the usual price of $800. A great TV from an equally great manufacturer, it’s a reliable bet for anyone looking to watch the football or simply enjoy movies in style. Here’s a look at why it’s worth it or you can simply hit the buy button below.
AOL Corp
Amazon slashed the prices on adorable kitchen gadgets — get up to 50% off, today only
Not everyone enjoys getting their hands dirty in the kitchen — but if a cute little crab is watching over your pot of vegetables or the Loch Ness Monster is peeking up from your soup, you might find a little bit more joy out of cooking. If your kitchen is in need a little cheer, you're in luck! These oh-so-adorable gadgets can make meal prep and cleaning up after dinner a lot more fun and they're on sale! For today only, you can get these cute kitchen helpers for up to 50% off at Amazon.
Digital Trends
Meta Quest Pro VR headset is $400 off (and save on Meta Quest 2)
If you’re keen to fully embrace VR gaming, you’re almost certainly interested in buying a Meta Quest-based headset. Right now, Best Buy has some great discounts on both the Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro. The Meta Quest 2 is available as part of a bundle with Resident Evil 4 for $430 so you save $70 off the usual price of $500. Alternatively, there’s the Meta Quest Pro for $1,100 saving you a huge $400 off the regular price of $1,500. Whatever sounds appealing to you, we’re here to break down what you need to know about both VR headsets.
Digital Trends
Apple Watch Series 8 is down to its lowest-ever price
Anyone in the market for an Apple Watch Series 8 deal likely knows that they’re often hard to come by, especially seeing as it’s the latest model in the lineup. Older Apple Watch deals show up all the time, and the older the generation the better the deal — at least that’s how it usually goes. But today we have a real treat for you. The Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) is down to its lower price ever, with a discount that saves you $50. Instead of its normal $399 price tag, Amazon is offering it for $349 in the red variant — with a red aluminum case and red sport band. It looks real fly. There’s no telling how long the deal will be available though, so get your order in fast.
hypebeast.com
Marni FW23 Makes Striking Statements With Just Four Colors
Inside Tokyo’s Yoyogi National Gymnasium on Wednesday, Marni debuted a maximalist Fall/Winter 2023 collection filled with powerful, punchy, and oftentimes avant-garde silhouettes. To the sounds of the Tokyo Chamber Orchestra, directed by Dev Hynes, creative director Francesco Risso set his designs in motion through a 1,800-person crowd and an arena that he had wrapped entirely in stark-white paper.
Digital Trends
This robot vacuum is on sale for $75 at Walmart, and it’s selling fast
If you’re looking for a robot vacuum and don’t want to spend a fortune, we’ve spotted one of the best robot vacuum deals in a while. Over at Walmart, you can buy an Ionvac SmartClean 2000 RoboVac for just $75. Normally priced at $180, you save a huge $105 so we can’t see this deal sticking around for long. Bordering on impulse buy territory, this could be the ideal way to save you from needing to manually clean so often. Let’s take a look at why it’s such good value.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy S23 colors: here’s every style you can get
Samsung has announced its brand new flagship smartphone lineup with the Galaxy S23 series. With this lineup, we get the S23, S23 Plus, and the behemoth Galaxy S23 Ultra. Though the previous generation of Galaxy S22 phones had some colors that were only available on the Ultra, Samsung has made the color lineup across all three S23 devices the same, at least with the standard colors: Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender.
Digital Trends
Flash deal drops the price of this Shark cordless vacuum to $99
If you’ve been waiting for great cordless vacuum deals in time for your spring cleaning plans, Walmart has a great offer on the Shark Freestyle Pro Cordless Vacuum. It’s usually priced at $149 but for a limited time only, it’s down to $99. A sizeable discount of $50, it works out as a third off the regular price. If you’ve been waiting for a good quality cordless vacuum deal, this is likely to be the one for you. Either hit the buy button straight away or read on while we tell you all about it.
goodmorningamerica.com
Get the look: Hilary Duff stuns in winter whites
We can't get enough of Hilary Duff's latest look featuring a stylish statement jacket. The actress posted a photo of herself on Instagram earlier this month wearing an all-white ensemble, adding a witty caption, "Put clean clothes on for @livekellyandryan!" Duff later sported the chic ensemble during her promised appearance...
Digital Trends
Wordle today: Answer and hints for February 2 (#593)
Trying to solve Wordle #593 on February 2, 2023, and hit a dead end? We have the answer to today’s Wordle puzzle right here. However, before you start guessing blindly, you might want to check out our Wordle tips for some techniques (and starting words) that could help you solve it yourself. If you’re still having trouble, check back here for the answer to today’s Wordle.
Digital Trends
Lenovo’s Surface-style Chromebook just got a big price cut
Lenovo has some fantastic laptop deals going on at the moment including deep discounts on two laptops from its Chromebook Duet range. If you’re looking to buy either the Chromebook Duet 3 or Duet 5, you can save big while enjoying all the benefits of Chrome OS. We’re here to explain why you might want to buy either model. Read on while we take you through them and remember — these deals are strictly time limited so you’ll need to be fast to avoid missing out.
Digital Trends
Best Nest Thermostat Deals: Save $85 when you shop today
Any of the variants of the Google Nest Thermostat would be a great addition to a house that’s equipped with the best smart home devices, but you’ll need to search if you want to enjoy a discount when buying one. There’s high demand for Nest Thermostat products because they help families stay comfortable despite changing seasons without having to make manual adjustments, while also enabling savings on electricity costs. You’ll want to act fast if you want to take advantage of the top Nest Thermostat deals that we’ve rounded up, because they may get sold out at any moment.
Digital Trends
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra accessories
Samsung has officially announced its latest lineup of devices as part of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, which means we’ll soon be seeing a flood of some of the best Android phones for the year, and probably just as many excellent phone deals. But you’re probably looking for more information on Samsung’s devices anyway, or, if you’re ready to snag one, maybe you already pre-ordered the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.
Digital Trends
How to reset Google Nest Audio
Few smart speakers can produce the premium sound of Google Nest Audio. It’s a bit more expensive than other smart speakers like the Nest Mini or Echo Dot, but manages to produce incredible audio without carrying a hefty price tag like the Apple HomePod mini or Sonos One. Full support for Google Assistant and Google Home are just the icing on the cake, making the Google Nest Audio an incredibly well-rounded device.
Digital Trends
Best Phone Deals: Save on Samsung Galaxy S23, Google Pixel 7 and more
If you’re looking for a new phone, you might be feeling a bit overwhelmed with options. First of all, you need to figure out what phone you want. From there though, you also need to seek out the best deals so that you save plenty of cash while still bagging the best phone for your needs. That’s why we’re here to help. Below, we’ve picked out the best phone deals currently available so you can quickly find the ideal deal for you. Keep reading while we explain why each phone and deal is so appealing.
Digital Trends
Apple just found a bizarre way to make virtual keyboards less annoying
Rumors have swirled for years that Apple is working on a MacBook with a virtual, touchscreen keyboard, but that has often seemed like a downright terrible idea due to the uncomfortable typing experience it’ll likely produce. Well, Apple has an idea on how to make it better — but it’s pretty bizarre.
Digital Trends
Apple Mac mini (M2 Pro) review: the best mini computer ever
Apple Silicon revitalized the Mac mini in 2020. It took it from a nearly dead product to one of the best value computers you can buy. In 2023, it’s not only been updated to the M2 chip, it also comes with the option to upgrade to the M2 Pro. That’s right — better graphics in the same tiny footprint.
