drydenwire.com
WATCH: Washburn County District Attorney Aaron Marcoux On State Of DA's Office
SPOONER, WI -- Washburn County District Attorney Aaron Marcoux was DrydenWire.com founder Ben Dryden's very special guest on DrydenWire Live this morning. The wide-ranging 45-minute long chat was live-streamed at 8:30 (CST) on DrydenWire's Facebook page and YouTube channel today, Thursday, February 2, 2023. ICYMI: You can watch the recording...
drydenwire.com
Washburn County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Feb. 2, 2023
WASHBURN COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Washburn County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Washburn County. Washburn County Reports. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
drydenwire.com
Search Warrant Leads To Fentanyl Charges For Stone Lake Man & Woman
WASHBURN COUNTY -- A search warrant has resulted in fentanyl charges against Shawn and Kathy Young, of Stone Lake, in Washburn county. Shawn Young is also facing multiple drug charges in Sawyer County. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note:...
drydenwire.com
Fatal House Fire In Grantsburg
BURNETT COUNTY -- One person and a dog were discovered deceased, and another person was taking to the hospital with severe burns, following a house fire in Grantsburg, WI, this morning, according to a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On February 3, 2023 at...
WEAU-TV 13
Teenager charged with reckless homicide for fatal October crash in Barron County
BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Rice Lake teenager is charged months after a crash last October in Barron County that killed two teenage girls and hurt another. 17-year-old Troy Huehn, Jr. was charged with two counts of 2nd-degree reckless homicide, one count of 2nd-degree reckless injury, two counts of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a license causing death and one count of the same causing great bodily harm, all felonies, according to online court records.
seehafernews.com
Prison Time For Northwestern Wisconsin Man In Deadly Hammer Attack
It’s 30 years in prison for a northwestern Wisconsin man who beat another man to death with a hammer last year. A judge in Polk County yesterday sentenced Joseph Hadro to three decades in prison for the attack last March in Osceola. Firefighters found the victim inside a burning...
Man arrested for stabbing at local bar
A man was arrested for a stabbing incident at Get Hooked Bar.Photo byMy Sawyer County. A stabbing occurred at a bar in the Village of Radisson on February 3, 2023. At 7:55 a.m., Sawyer County Sheriff’s deputies, assisted by the Sawyer-Washburn-Burnett County SWAT Team and the Barron-Rusk County SWAT Team, responded to the scene.
drydenwire.com
Man Arrested After SWAT Responds To Report Of Stabbing At Radisson Bar
SAWYER COUNTY -- One person has been arrested following an incident in the Village of Radisson, Wisconsin, early Friday morning, according to a press release from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Friday, February 3, 2023, at 7:55a, Sawyer County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted by the Sawyer-Washburn-Burnett County...
Watch Viral Video of Truck That Recently Broke Through Ice On Wisconsin Lake
Sadly, it seems that there are multiple videos of vehicles breaking through the ice on Northland lakes every winter. Just last week, for example, a dramatic video of a truck falling through the ice at Lake of the Woods went viral. January started out so mild that it wasn't shocking...
Creepy! A Face Appeared In The Ice On Lake Superior Near Minnesota’s North Shore
Our recent cold weather is leading to Lake Superior forming some new ice. Aside from a handful of days, this winter has largely been pretty warm, so there hasn't been a ton of ice formation going on out on Gitche Gumee. While a vast majority of the lake is still...
How Much Should You Pay When ‘Kitchen Tip’ Is On Restaurant Bill In Minnesota + Wisconsin?
Let me start by saying that my first jobs right out of high school were in Duluth restaurants. After starting as a busboy at the Old Country Buffet, I jumped ship and accepted a job at Orchards. Do you remember Orchards? It was located in the Miller Hill Mall, that...
northernnewsnow.com
Sheriff’s Office: standoff with police, SWAT teams after stabbing
SAWYER COUNTY, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted SWAT teams in a standoff after a stabbing occurred Friday morning. According to the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, they were assisted by the Sawyer-Washburn-Burnett County SWAT Team and the Barron-Rusk County SWAT Team in responding to a stabbing at the Get Hooked bar in Radisson.
Duluth Police Seek Information On Truck Connected To Recent Crimes
West Duluth recently had several incidents occur that damaged vehicles in the area and the Duluth Police Department believes one vehicle was responsible for it all. Now, they've reached out through their Facebook page to ask for the public's help with any information and video that would formally connect the vehicle in question to the crimes.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man arrested after pursuit in stolen U-Haul
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is arrested after a pursuit in a stolen U-Haul. A criminal complaint shows 34-year-old Luke Shilts is facing charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine, possession of thc (tetrahydrocannabinols) -2nd and subsequent offense, misdemeanor retail theft -intentionally take (<= $500) and possession of methamphetamine.
northernnewsnow.com
Several cars shot at in Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is investigating after reports that several vehicles had been damaged by gunfire in the Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth neighborhoods early Sunday Morning. Witnesses tell Northern News Now two loud shots rang out around 3AM in Morgan Park. The...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth Police traffic stop report leads to calls for change
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The Duluth Police Department has released what it’s calling a 2022 Stop Data Report. It’s a look at every traffic stop made by DPD last year. Police Chief Mike Ceynowa said it comes after calls for more transparency in policing. In 2022,...
Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations On Poor Tipping For Staff
Things have been different in the last few years in the restaurant business. COVID-19 really turned things upside down, causing some restaurants to close and many people to leave the food service industry. Even three years since the beginning of the pandemic, businesses are struggling with worker shortages. Inflation has caused problems for restaurant owners with food prices, equipment prices, and also paying more competitive wages to attract workers. It's just been a tough few years for restaurants and their staff.
Downtown Duluth Business Announces Closure
It's a sad day for downtown Duluth. A popular business just announced it will be closing its doors next month. That business? Reimagined, by T. Underwood. The store sells home decor and such in the heart of the downtown area. The store also sells antiques, decor with a vintage flair,...
FOX 21 Online
School Closings and Delays February 3, 2023
Barnum Public Schools – Two-hour delay. Chisholm Public Schools – E-learning day February 3. Duluth Edison Charter Schools – Closed. Duluth Public Schools – Closed. Esko Schools – Two-hour delay. Hibbing Public and Private Schools – Closed, E-learning day February 3 for public schools.
kdal610.com
Fire Destroys Superior Restaurant
SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – The Wasabi Restaurant on Tower Avenue in Superior is a total loss following an early morning fire on Monday. The Superior Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 3333 Tower Avenue about 12:30 to find heavy black smoke coming from the rear of the building.
