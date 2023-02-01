Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major SigningOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerCalifornia State
Dwayne Johnson's Mom Survives Car Accident, Thanks LA Police and Fire Departmentscarl owen belenLos Angeles, CA
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly Signing Day
Boys’ Wrestling: Millikan’s Laverde Makes History at Moore League Finals
Millikan continued its wrestling dominance this weekend at Long Beach Poly, which was summited by senior leader Gavin Laverde. Laverde became the second boys’ wrestler in Moore League history to win his weight class—126 lbs.—four consecutive years. “It feels pretty good… I am a little excited. I...
Long Beach Poly Celebrates Signing Day With 14 Student-Athletes And Many More to Come
PODCAST: Long Beach Sports Update & Uplifting Stories
This week we’re talking about the incredible Long Beach basketball, soccer, water polo and wrestling league seasons that just ended. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004. After attending Long Beach State and creating the first full sports page at the Union Weekly Newspaper, he has been exclusively covering Long Beach prep sports since 2007.
Girls’ Soccer: CIF-SS Playoff Brackets Announced
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The top four Moore League girls’ soccer teams will start the 2023 CIF Southern Section playoffs in three divisions. The wild card games are Monday and the first round is Wednesday. Millikan is in...
Local history: The splendid but short life of the Long Beach Hotel
The Long Beach Land and Water Co. built the $50,000 hotel on the bluff at the foot of Cedar Avenue. It terraced down from Ocean Boulevard to the beach, rising three stories at the street level and five stories above the beach. The post Local history: The splendid but short life of the Long Beach Hotel appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Long Beach State’s Middle Attack Keys Five-Set Win Over Loyola Chicago
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State Volleyball is sponsored by Naples Island Car Wash. Visit NaplesIslandCarWash.comto learn more. The No. 3-ranked Long Beach State men’s volleyball team remained undefeated after a thrilling five-setter with No. 12 Loyola Chicago in the Walter Pyramid. In front of a great crowd of more than 1,500 loud and rowdy fans, the Beach dropped the first set then bounced back to go up 2-1 before eventually needing extra points in the ith set, winning 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 17-15.
Long Beach Poly Girls’ Basketball Wins 17th Straight Moore League Title
Boys’ Soccer: Wilson Makes CIF Playoffs With Win Over Compton
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Five different Bruins scored on Wednesday night to beat Compton 6-1 and push Wilson boys’ soccer into the CIF...
Eater
West Hollywood’s New Hudson House Restaurant Faces Trademark Lawsuit Over Name
Texas-based Hudson House — part of the larger Vandelay Hospitality Group — is already in hot water despite only being open a couple of weeks, landing a trademark infringement lawsuit from a Redondo Beach restaurant that has used the same name for almost 15 years. LA area’s first Hudson House, opened by Top Chef alum Brooke Williamson and partner Nick Roberts in 2008, has long been a waypoint for families and Redondo Beach locals looking to score some classic American comfort food from brunch through dinner (Williamson left the restaurant in 2020). Now that the Dallas-based Hudson House opened in West Hollywood on the Sunset Strip, the current owners of the Redondo Beach restaurant say the naming confusion is frustrating customers and leading to lost sales, among other issues.
nrn.com
Slapfish founder Andrew Gruel starts over again with another restaurant
Chef Andrew Gruel and his wife Lauren have finally opened Calico Fish House, the pair announced on Wednesday. The concept, which was announced in July when Gruel chose to sell his original restaurant chain Slapfish to private equity and leave the company, is full-service, a first for Gruel. “Calico is...
newsantaana.com
New homeless center opening in Garden Grove to serve Central O.C.
Supervisor Andrew Do supports the development of a homeless navigation center in Garden Grove, which has partnered with Westminster, Fountain Valley, and the County of Orange to open a multi-million-dollar center for the homeless. This center will serve families and residents in need of emergency shelter and provide supportive services with mental health, education, and employment assistance.
kprl.com
Short-Term Rental Murders 02.02.2023
Saturday morning, seven people were shot and three were killed outside a Short-Term Rental in Beverly Crest. Residents are now demanding the city of Los Angeles further regulate Short-Term Rentals. Rachel David lives around the corner from where the triple murder occurred Saturday. She says, “I’m not surprised. Every time...
newsantaana.com
Celebration of life for Elliot Blair, the O.C. Public Defender killed in Mexico, set for Feb. 11 in Garden Grove
TIME: 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM. LOCATION: Christ Cathedral Arboretum – 12141 S. Lewis St., Garden Grove, CA. The celebration of life will be open to the public. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Underground Grit or Project Kinship. Links below. UG: https://undergroundgrit.org/donate. PK: https://www.projectkinship.com/donate. There...
2urbangirls.com
Optics looks bad in Sheriff Luna’s interview with Tavis Smiley
Please let me in on this terrible joke. I was watching a recent interview that our newly “selected” Sheriff Luna conducted with KBLA’s own Tavis Smiley and as objectionable as I could be I was left with more questions than answers about Sheriff’s Luna’s ability to fully comprehend and embody what it takes to be Los Angeles County Sheriff because if everything is going “well ” as the Sheriff put it after Tavis Smiley conveyed to him that his deputies have murdered 5 people within the last 8 weeks of his tenure not to mention his widely criticized response to the Monterey Park shootings then I wonder what bad looks like because what’s emanating from LASD under Luna’s tenure doesn’t even fit the realm of the ideal term of the meaning well in fact the Sheriff would have been served better to invoke his 5th amendment as to his “right to remain silent” to deter from self-incriminating himself because he raised more questions about his competency than allaying the concerns of the Black community and their relationship with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach State vs. UC Irvine, Men’s Basketball
FINAL (OT) This Beach team just keeps getting better in clutch moments and upsets the Anteaters. Then Tone Hunter went for the Pyramid Plunge!. Reply on Twitter 1622062153632202753 Retweet on Twitter 1622062153632202753 8 Like on Twitter 1622062153632202753 24 Twitter 1622062153632202753. LBSU 80, UC Irvine 80. End Of Regulation. Reply on...
Man fights for life after Beverly Crest mass shooting
A victim of a mass shooting that left three people dead and four others wounded in Beverly Crest remains hospitalized on Wednesday night, fighting to pick up the pieces of their life. Preston Campbell, 26, remains hospitalized after being shot seven times during the deadly incident — in the stomach, chest and calf area. Campbell’s […]
Santa Clarita Grocery Receives Surprise Dump Truck Load Of Pretzels
On Thursday morning, the volunteers of Santa Clarita Grocery were greeted with the sight of hundreds of bags of pretzels donated at the front of their warehouse door. The unusual donation filled the back of a truck and was donated to the non-profit in Santa Clarita on Thursday morning after director Bradley Grose received a ...
On The Menu: Dulan's in Inglewood piles plates high with Southern comfort food
Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen in Inglewood is famous for plates piled high with Southern comfort food.
LIVE UPDATES: CIF-SS Soccer Brackets
