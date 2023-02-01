Read full article on original website
Former NAACP Leader Reveals Three Big Lies That Blacks, Whites Need To Know To End Racism
Ben Jealous, decades-long civil rights leader, activist and former President and CEO of NAACP, is one of America’s modern-day advocates for human rights and justice. The son of a White father and a Black mother whose ancestors include Thomas Jefferson and Robert E. Lee, Jealous draws on lessons from his life, his family, and his work in a deeply personal and timely new book, releasing just in time for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Black History Month, entitled Never Forget Our People Were Always Free: A Parable of American Healing (Amistad, an Imprint of HarperCollins; January 10, 2023; $27.99 Hardcover; ISBN: 9780062961747).
Mixed Chicks and RivellePro Commemorate Black History Month By Giving Back With Amazon Sales
Black History Month, three words, and a celebration packed into one short month at the top of the new year observed for over 100 years. Since 1976 every U.S. Presidential Administration has officially recognized Black History Month as a time to celebrate monumental and historical contributions African Americans have made to United States history. Every American President has always endorsed this historic month with a theme, and 2023 is no exception, with President Joe Biden designating the theme as “Black Resistance.”
NBC New York
Why Black History Month Is Celebrated in February
Black History Month kicks off on Feb. 1 to honor the achievements and struggles of African Americans throughout U.S. history. From its early roots to modern day recognition, here's what you need to know about celebrating Black History month:. The History of Black History Month. Carter G. Woodson was an...
10 Black Historical Figures From Around The Globe You Should Know
Black history has been made worldwide. Here are a few figures who’ve made an impact across the globe.
Ron DeSantis says African American history course was banned because of content about prisons and ‘queer’ theory
Ron DeSantis pointed to contents concerning prisons and “queer theory” when explaining why an African American history course has been banned in Florida. The Republican governor criticised the College Board’s Advanced Placement class in African American studies after the pilot course was banned by the state last week. Mr DeSantis was visiting a charter school in Jacksonville on Monday when he noted the course’s handling of “queer theory”.He argued that it was on the “wrong side of the line for Florida standards”. “This course, on Black History, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory!” he said, according to...
How some enslaved Black people stayed in Southern slaveholding states – and found freedom
Instead of using the secret routes along the Underground Railroad to find freedom in the North, thousands of enslaved Black people fled to free Black communities in Southern slaveholding states.
Confederate General AP Hill did not own slaves and was against the institution of American Slavery
There has been a long-held belief by many that everyone fighting in the Confederate Army desired to maintain the institution of slavery in the United States. Some Americans do not believe that anyone in the south joined the army for States's Rights only but it is true. It was recently announced that the remains of Confederate General AP Hill were removed from underneath a monument on a highway and were returned to his hometown of Culpepper Virginia. Although he was an officer in the war he did not own slaves and was against the institution of American Slavery.
Black History Flag flies over federal building for the first time in history
For the first time in history, a Black History Flag is flying over a federal building. It was a historic ceremony on Wednesday morning at the Denver Federal Center. Getting that flag to fly above the Denver Federal Center required approval from the White House. Leaders raised the Pan-African Flag to commemorate Black History Month. Wednesday's ceremonies consisted of events, panels and discussions all about the significance of raising the flag. "We can't change history but we can change the future and today moving forward, this is a historical day at the Denver Federal Center, Feb. 1, 2023," said Denver Federal Center Contracting Officer Tito Register.Usually, when the Denver Federal Center raises a flag, it's up for about one or two days of the month. This time, the flag will be up for the entire month of February.
msn.com
The Origins of Black History Month in the US
The Origins of, Black History Month in the US. In 1915, Harvard-trained historian Carter G. Woodson co-founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH). ASHNLH committed itself to the research and promotion of Black American achievement. If a race has no history, it has no worthwhile tradition ... and it stands in danger of being exterminated, Carter G. Woodson. In 1926, Woodson declared the second week of February, "Negro History Week.". The idea was a hit among teachers and its popularity grew. In 1969, Black educators and students at Kent State University were the first to propose a "Black History Month.". The following year, the university became the first to celebrate February as Black History Month. The annual celebration was first recognized by a U.S. President in 1976. President Gerald Ford called upon citizens to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans ...". Since then, February has been has been designated by every president as Black History Month.
thesource.com
97 Years of Tradition: Black History Month Started with Dr. Carter G. Woodson’s Negro History Week in 1926
Today marks the start of the 46th year of celebrating Black History Month. This tradition originally began as “Negro History Week.” Dr. Carter G. Woodson felt that African Americans were not being educated enough about their ancestors’ achievements and history, so he started the historical celebration in 1926.
Essence
On First Day Of Black History Month, College Board Releases AP African American Studies Curriculum
Despite pushback, the College Board is forging ahead with its pilot AP course and talked to ESSENCE about the curriculum, just in time for Black History Month. On the first day of Black History Month, the College Board unveiled the official curriculum for its new Advanced Placement course in African American Studies.
Disguised as a Black Man for 30 Days: A White Reporter's Journey Through Racism
As we observe Black History Month, it is critical to remember the past, reflect on the experiences of those who lived during the Jim Crow era and work toward a more just future.
a-z-animals.com
Black American Heritage Flag History, Symbolism, and Meaning
The African American Heritage Flag (or Black-American Heritage Flag) is a cultural emblem of African American people and their contributions to the United States. The flag’s creators intended for it to serve as a source of pride for African Americans and a symbol of optimism for the future as they fought for equal rights. As a symbol of the hardships endured during slavery’s ignominious era, the Black American Heritage Flag also honors the indisputable achievements of African Americans throughout the country’s history.
Teach Black history — don’t ban it
When Republican President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, he called on Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans.” He also acknowledged that Black Americans had shown “courage and perseverance” when our country had failed to live up to its own ideals. Today, even Ford’s simple words […] The post Teach Black history — don’t ban it appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Free Black History Month play at Bicentennial Park on 2/4
In honor of Black History Month, the theatrical debut of the play 'Stamp: A Story of Black America and US Postage' will take place on Saturday, February 4th at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park & Theatre.
CBC News
Boxes of books by Black authors bring more representation to Victoria-area schools
Curated boxes of books by Black authors are on offer to elementary school teachers in greater Victoria to mark Black History Month. It's a project from the African Art & Cultural Community Contributor Inc. (AACCCS), a Victoria-based community group focused on promoting Black culture in B.C. Each box contains five...
Black history AP class rejected in Florida catches on
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Compared with her other classes, high school senior Kahlila Bandele said a lesson this week spanning topics from Afro-Caribbean migration to jazz offered a welcome shift in perspective. The discussion in her Advanced Placement course on African American studies touched on figures from Marcus...
MSNBC
The AP’s African American History course still has a lot to teach students
The College Board’s announcement Wednesday of a revised curriculum for its new AP African American Studies course, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rejected the initial curriculum, has partisans aflutter. Conservatives celebrated the changes — including the removal of topics like Movement for Black Lives, scholars associated with critical race theory and the Black queer experience — as a victory for DeSantis in the culture wars. Liberals denounced the curriculum, the first of its kind, as a “watering down” of necessary truths and an erasure of the Black experience.
Celebrate Black History Month with a Book that Will Leave You Inspired and Informed
Black History Month is a time to praise the success and contributions of African Americans throughout history. It's a time to learn and reflect on the rich heritage that has shaped our nation.
Black History Month: Books To Read About African Americans Fighting For Equality
Here are several essential things to read and know about Black history to help get you up to speed as we celebrate Black History Month. The post Black History Month: Books To Read About African Americans Fighting For Equality appeared first on NewsOne.
