‘Elvis,’ ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once,’ ‘The Woman King’ Among American Cinema Editors’ Eddie Nominees
The American Cinema Editors group has revealed the nominees for the 2023 Eddie Awards , which will be handed out March 5 at UCLA’s Royce Hall.
The live-action theatrical feature competition has two categories, drama and comedy. The nominees in the category of best edited dramatic feature are Sven Budelmann for All Quiet on the Western Front , Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond for Elvis , Monika Willi for Tár , Eddie Hamilton for Top Gun: Maverick and Terilyn A. Shropshire for The Woman King . Nominees for best edited comedic feature are Mikkel E.G. Nielsen for The Banshees of Inisherin , Paul Rogers for Everything Everywhere All at Once , Bob Ducsay for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery , Christopher Tellefsen for The Menu and Ruben Östlund and Mikel Cee Karlsson for Triangle of Sadness .More from The Hollywood Reporter
- Grammys: Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie, Takeoff to Be Honored During In Memoriam
- Jill Biden, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson Among 2023 Grammy Awards Presenters
- Oscars: Film Academy Declines to Take Punitive Action in Response to Divisive Andrea Riseborough Campaign
With her nomination for The Woman King , Shropshire becomes the second Black woman to be nominated for an Eddie in the dramatic feature category. (Joi McMillon was previously nominated in the category for Moonlight .)
The Eddie-nominated editors of The Banshees of Inisherin , Elvis, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Top Gun: Maverick and Tár are additionally nominated for the Oscar in film editing. In four of the last 10 years, the winner of the Eddie for best edited dramatic feature went on to win the Academy Award.
In the Eddies’ animated feature category, ACE nominated the editors of T he Bad Guys, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Turning Red . The animated feature category was introduced in 2010. Since then, the film that won the Eddie has mirrored the recipient of the Oscar for best animated feature all but once (in 2015, when The Lego Movie won the Eddie and Big Hero Six collected the Oscar).
The editors of All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, Good Night Oppy, Moonage Daydream and Navalny were nominated for the Eddie in the theatrical feature documentary competition. In eight of the last 10 years, the winner of this category went on to win the Oscar for best feature documentary, including a year ago when Summer of Soul won both awards.
In the categories for series episodes, Barry, Euphoria, Severence and The White Lotus picked up two nominations apiece.
As previously announced, The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood will be honored with the Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award during the ceremony. Additionally, career achievement awards will be presented to Oscar-nominated editor Don Zimmerman ( Coming Home, Heaven Can Wait ) and Emmy- and Eddie-winning editor Lynne Willingham ( Breaking Bad, The X-Files ).
The complete list of nominees follows:
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Drama, Theatrical):
All Quiet on the Western Front
Sven Budelmann, BFS
Elvis
Matt Villa, ACE ASE
Jonathan Redmond
Tár
Monika Willi
Top Gun: Maverick
Eddie Hamilton, ACE
The Woman King
Terilyn A. Shropshire, ACE
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Comedy, Theatrical):
The Banshees of Inisherin
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, ACE
Everything, Everywhere, All at Once
Paul Rogers
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Bob Ducsay, ACE
The Menu
Christopher Tellefsen, ACE
Triangle of Sadness
Ruben Östlund
Mikel Cee Karlsson
BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM (Theatrical or Non-Theatrical):
The Bad Guys
John Venzon, ACE
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Ken Schretzmann, ACE
Holly Klein
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Dean Fleischer-Camp
Nick Paley
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
James Ryan, ACE
Turning Red
Nicholas C. Smith, ACE
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Theatrical):
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Amy Foote
Joe Bini
Brian A. Kates, ACE
Fire of Love
Erin Casper
Jocelyne Chaput
Good Night Oppy
Helen Kearns, ACE
Rejh Cabrera
Moonage Daydream
Brett Morgen
Navalny
Langdon Page
Maya Hawke
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Non-Theatrical):
The Andy Warhol Diaries: “Collab: Andy & Basquiat”
Steve Ross
George Carlin’s American Dream
Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE
The Last Movie Stars: “Luck is an Art”
Barry Poltermann
Luci and Desi
Robert A. Martinez
Pelosi in the House
Geof Bartz, ACE
BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:
The Conners: “Of Missing Minds and Missing Fries”
Brian Schnuckel, ACE
How I Met Your Father: “ Timing is Everything”
Susan Federman, ACE
The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Art of Negotiation”
Chris Poulos
BEST EDITED SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:
Atlanta: “Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World.”
Kyle Reiter, ACE
Isaac Hagy, ACE
Barry: “710N”
Franky Guttman
Barry: “ Starting Now”
Ali Greer
The Bear: “ System”
Joanna Naugle
Only Murders in the Building: “ I Know Who Did It”
Shelly Westerman, ACE
Payton Koch
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES:
Andor: “ One Way Out”
Simon Smith
Euphoria: “ Stand Still Like the Hummingbird”
Aaron I. Butler, ACE
Julio Perez IV, ACE
Euphoria: “ The Theater and Its Double”
Laura Zempel
Julio Perez IV, ACE
Nikola Boyanov
Severance: “ In Perpetuity”
Geoffrey Richman, ACE
Erica Freed Marker, ACE
Severance: “ The We We Are”
Geoffrey Richman, ACE
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (NON-THEATRICAL):
Fire Island
Brian A. Kates, ACE
Hocus Pocus 2
Julia Wong, ACE
A Jazzman’s Blues
Maysie Hoy, ACE
Prey
Angela M. Catanzaro, A.C.E.
Claudia Castello
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Jamie Kennedy
BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES:
Gaslit: “ Year of the Rat”
Joe Leonard, ACE
Obi-Wan Kenobi: “ Part VI”
Kelley Dixon, ACE
Josh Earl, ACE
Station Eleven: “ Unbroken Circle”
Anna Hauger, ACE
David Eisenberg
Yoni Reiss
Anthony McAfee
The White Lotus: “ Abduction”
Heather Persons, ACE
The White Lotus: “Arrivederci”
John M. Valerio ACE
BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:
Deadliest Catch: “ Sailor’s Delight”
Isaiah Camp, ACE
Joe Mikan, ACE
Alexander Rubinow, ACE
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “ Hard Racing”
Cassie Bennitt
Matt Rudge
Duncan Moir
Nic Zimmerman
Jack Foxton
Neil Clarkson
Vice: “ Killing for Success & Marcos Returns”
Paula Salhany
Brandon Kiefer
Andrew Pattison
Catherine Lee
Victoria Lesiw
BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:
A Black Lady Sketch Show: “ Save My Edges, I’m A Donor!”
Stephanie Filo, ACE
Bradinn French
Taylor Mason
S. Robyn Wilson
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: “ Police Interrogations ”
Anthony Miale, ACE
Ryan Barger
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: “ Volodymyr Zelenskyy Special”
Cori Wapnowska
Jon Higgins
BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES:
Big Mouth: “ Dadda Dia!”
Felipe Salazar
Bob’s Burgers: “ Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner”
Jeremy Reuben, ACE
Love, Death & Robots: “Bad Travelling”
Kirk Baxter, ACE
ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING:
Adriana Guevara – New York University
Jazmin Jamias – American Film Institute
Tianze Sun – American Film InstituteBest of The Hollywood Reporter
Comments / 0