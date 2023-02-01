Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Omnicom (OMC) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
OMC - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7, after the bell. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 9.4%, on average. Omnicom Group Inc. Price and...
Zacks.com
Leggett (LEG) to Release Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
LEG - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 6, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company reported better-than-expected earnings and net sales. Its adjusted earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.1% but decreased 26.8% from the year-ago quarter. The company’s net sales topped the consensus mark by 5.1% but declined 2% from the prior-year level.
Zacks.com
Bristol-Myers (BMY) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
BMY - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2, before market open. The company’s shares have gained 14.3% in the past year against the industry's decline of 3.6%. Bristol-Myers beat earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 4.66%....
Zacks.com
AON Q4 Earnings Beat on Strong Reinsurance & Health Solutions
AON - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $3.89 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.67 and our estimate of $3.58. The bottom line also climbed 5% year over year. Total revenues of $3,130 million were up 2% from a year ago and beat the...
Zacks.com
Will CME Group (CME) Keep Its Beat Streak Alive in Q4 Earnings?
CME Group (. CME - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 8, before market open. CME delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 2.98%. Factors to Consider. An increase in clearing, transaction fees and other revenues, and market...
Zacks.com
Screening for Cheap Stocks with Dividends over 5%
(0:30) - Building A Portfolio With Strong Income. Welcome to Episode #315 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. This week, she takes a look at value stocks that are...
Zacks.com
Patterson-UTI's (PTEN) Q4 Earnings: Another Beat in the Cards?
PTEN - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 8. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of 43 cents per share on revenues of $759.5 million. Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the onshore contract driller’s performance in...
Zacks.com
PENN Entertainment (PENN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
PENN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.59 billion, up 0.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.13, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 billion, representing a surprise of -0.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -60.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33.
Zacks.com
Cigna (CI) Q4 Earnings Top on U.S. Commercial Unit, Dividend Up
CI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.96 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5% and our estimate of $4.84 per share. The bottom line advanced 4% year over year. Adjusted revenues inched up 0.1% year over year to $45,743 million, thanks to better...
Zacks.com
What Awaits Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in Q4 Earnings?
AMD - Free Report) is set to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31. The company expects fourth-quarter revenues to be $5.5 billion (+/-$300 million), which indicates year-over-year growth of 14%, flat sequentially. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.51 billion, suggesting growth of 14.22% from...
Zacks.com
Microchip (MCHP) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
MCHP - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.56 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.65% and rose 30% on a year-over-year basis. Net sales of $2.17 billion increased 31.5% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.89%. Although strong microcontroller...
Zacks.com
SkyWest (SKYW) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
SKYW - Free Report) reported bleak fourth-quarter 2022 results wherein both earnings and revenues fell short of the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported break-even earnings (excluding 93 cents from non-recurring items) missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents. The bottom line also decreased 100% year over year due to lower revenues.
Zacks.com
World Wrestling (WWE) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise Y/Y
WWE - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Markedly, total revenues increased year over year due to higher revenue contributions from Media and Live Events, partially offset by lower revenues from the Consumer Products segment. The net income declined year over year.
Zacks.com
Hartford Financial (HIG) Q4 Earnings Beat on P&C Earned Premiums
HIG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $2.31 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.2%. The bottom line advanced 14% year over year. Operating revenues of HIG improved 8.4% year over year to $4,007 million in the quarter under review. The top line...
Zacks.com
Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
CTSH - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $1.01 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate but declining 8.2% year over year. Revenues of $4.84 million beat the consensus mark by 1.18%. The top line increased 1.3% year over year and 4.1% at constant currency (cc).
Zacks.com
Intercontinental (ICE) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Miss, Dividend Up
ICE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.25, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 but came in line with our estimate. Also, the bottom line decreased 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. ICE witnessed a revenue decline, attributable to soft Exchanges and Mortgage Technology...
Zacks.com
Meritage Homes (MTH) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
MTH - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $7.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.03 per share. This compares to earnings of $6.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.85%. A...
Zacks.com
How to Find Strong Retail and Wholesale Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
Zacks.com
Wingstop (WING) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
WING - Free Report) closed at $145.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the restaurant...
Zacks.com
ABB Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise 3% Y/Y
ABB Ltd (. ABB - Free Report) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 results. Earnings beat estimates by 53.9% and revenues beat the same by 3.3%. Adjusted earnings came in at 60 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents. Our estimate for fourth-quarter adjusted earnings was 37 cents. The bottom line increased 76.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Comments / 0