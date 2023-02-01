Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
koxe.com
Lady Lions, Lions Suffer Losses Friday Night
The No. 9 Stephenville Honeybees defeated the Brownwood Lady Lions 51-32 Friday night at Warren Gym. The Lady Lions are now 3-4 in District 6-4A, playoff bound, but still have business to take care of today (Saturday) with a 1:00 pm game in Graham against the 0-6 Lady Blues. The game is a makeup due to the ice this week.
koxe.com
Lee Perry Young, 71
Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Lee Perry Young, 71, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Perry was born to Richard and Laverne Young on October 15, 1951, in Brownwood, Texas with the assistance of Dr. Ned Snyder. He was the youngest of three boys. He graduated from Brownwood...
koxe.com
Ronnie Lee Massey, 46, of Bangs
Ronnie Lee Massey, age 46, of Bangs passed away Friday, February 3, 2023. Services for Ronnie are pending with Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Weekly Brown County COVID Report
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 45 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 45 positives this week, 6 were PCR, and 39 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 18 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
koxe.com
Effie Dorene Head, 89, of Lake Brownwood
Effie Dorene Head, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, in Bangs, TX. She was born in Mills County, TX on August 9, 1933 to Frank and Effie (Hardcastle) Kerby. She graduated from Goldthwaite High School in 1951 & went to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Goldthwaite.
koxe.com
County Commissioners Schedule Monday Morning Meeting
Brown County Commissioner’s Court will meet Monday, February 6, at 9:00 am in the Brown County Courthouse. III. CITIZENS COMMENTS: All speakers will be required to adhere to the rules of procedure, conduct and decorum adopted by the Court on August 12, 2019. Any disruptive, abusive, obscene, or disrespectful behavior will be terminated immediately. All Presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit. Multiple person groups will be limited to one speaker.
koxe.com
Una May (Fisher) Eoff, 90, of Early
Una May (Fisher) Eoff, 90, of Early, Texas passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Visitation with family will be held at Heartland Funeral Home from 4:00 to 6:00 PM, Sunday, February 5, 2023. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, February 6, 2023 in the Heartland Funeral Home...
koxe.com
John Pierce, 76, of Brady
John Pierce, 76, of Brady, Texas, passed away February 2, 2023 in San Angelo, Texas. Funeral services are pending with Heritage Funeral Home in Brady.
koxe.com
Lake Brownwood Water Level Continues Slow Decline
The Brown County Water Improvement District #1 released the weekly Lake Brownwood update on Thursday morning, February 2, at 9:30 am. Lake Brownwood is at 8 feet, 4 tenths below spillway. Brown County Water Improvement District is currently in Mandatory water restrictions, Stage 2 of the Drought Contingency Plan. Today...
Comments / 0