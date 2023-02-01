Brown County Commissioner’s Court will meet Monday, February 6, at 9:00 am in the Brown County Courthouse. III. CITIZENS COMMENTS: All speakers will be required to adhere to the rules of procedure, conduct and decorum adopted by the Court on August 12, 2019. Any disruptive, abusive, obscene, or disrespectful behavior will be terminated immediately. All Presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit. Multiple person groups will be limited to one speaker.

BROWN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO